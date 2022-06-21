Lawton City Council Minutes — June 10, 2022

Lawton City Council Special Meeting

June 10, 2022 — 12:00pm

The Lawton City Council met in special session at 12:00pm on June 10, 2022, at Lawton city hall. Mayor Jesse Pedersen called the meeting to order around 12:07pm. Roll call was answered by Heiss via phone, Nelsen via phone, and Saunders via phone. Also in attendance: city clerk Tricia Jernberg.

Agenda: Motion by Heiss, second by Nelsen to approve the agenda a posted. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Resolution 2022-14

Authorizing Fire Association Payment

Motion by Nelsen, second by Saunders to approve and authorize payment in the amount of $25,000 to be issued on July 1, 2022 to the Lawton Firefighters Association as a contribution to the purchase of the 2019 Ford F-250 truck. Motion carried by roll call vote with all voting aye.

With no further business, motion by Saunders, second by Heiss to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Jesse Pedersen, Mayor

Tricia Jernberg, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 23, 2022