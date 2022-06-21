Linda Wright

Linda K. Wright, 72, of Correctionville passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at her son’s home surrounded by family.

A private family burial will be held at the Correctionville Cemetery. Arrangements are with Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.

Linda was born on April 29, 1950, to Lowell and Winifred Kuchel. She grew up on a farm outside of Holstein. She attended USD in Vermillion before going to work at Blue Cross Blue Shield where she worked in the Medicare department for more than 30 years.

Linda was united in marriage to Barry “Fred” Wright on July 30, 1972. To this union two children were born, Jen and Josh. She enjoyed going to her lake home in Okoboji and traveling to Las Vegas to the casinos. She also enjoyed reading, quilting, shopping on QVC, but most of all spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter Jen Kerns and her husband Mike of Anthon, Iowa; son, Josh Wright of Sioux City; grandchildren, Lisa Kerns, and Jake and Sloane Wright; sister Teresa Blenner of Tiffin, Iowa; three nieces and their families.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Barry “Fred” Wright; parents, Lowell and Winifred Kuchel; brother, Alan Kuchel; and her faithful companions, Duke and the rest of the gang.