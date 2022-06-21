Moville City Council — Ordinance No. 2022-2 (Water Rates)

Moville City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 2022-2

An Ordinance amending Chapter 92 Section 92.01.

Be it ordained and enacted by the City Council of the City of Moville, Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

Section 1. Amending Chapter. Chapter 92 Section 92.01 shall read as follows:

92.02 RATES OF SERVICE. Water service shall be furnished at the following monthly rates within the City: (Code of Iowa, Sec. 384.84)

1. Metered Water Service.

Gallons Use Per Month Rate

First 1,000 — $13.80 (minimum bill)

All over 1,000 — $4.03 per 1,000 gallons

2. Non Metered Water Service – $37.38 per month

Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect on July 1, 2022 and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

First Reading: June 15, 2022

Second Reading: waived

Third Reading: waived

Passed by the Council on the 15th day of June, 2022 and approved this 15 day of June, 2022.

By: /s/ Jim Fisher

Mayor, City of Moville

Attest:

By: /s/ Jodi Peterson

City Clerk, City of Moville

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 23, 2022