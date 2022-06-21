Moville Notice of Public Hearing (July 6, 2022)

Moville City Council

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR PROPOSED PLAN AND SPECIFICATIONS, FORM OF CONTRACT AND ESTIMATE OF COST FOR THE WEST HILL SUBDIVISION SITE IMPROVEMENTS AND WORK INCIDENTAL THERETO, IN AND FOR THE CITY OF MOVILLE, IOWA, AND TAKING OF BIDS FOR SUCH CONSTRUCTION.

Notice is hereby given that the Council of the City of Moville, Iowa will meet at the City Hall in said City on the 6th day of July 2022, at 5:30 p.m., at which time and place a hearing will be held on the proposed plans and specifications, form of contract and estimate of cost for the West Hill Subdivision Site Improvements, Moville, Iowa in and for said City. Any interested person may appear at said hearing and file objections to the proposed plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated costs for said improvements.

Notice is also hereby given that the City Council of Moville, Iowa will receive sealed bids by the City Clerk of Moville, Iowa, at her office at 21 W. Main Street, Box 420 before 1:00 o’clock P.M. on the 6th day of July 2022 and opened and read thereafter for the construction work for the project and work incidental thereto, as described in the Contract Documents therefor, now on file in the office of the City Clerk. Bids will be opened and read by the City Council at a meeting to be held in the Council Chambers, Moville, Iowa, on the hour and the day above specified, and may be acted on at that time or at such later time and place as may be then fixed.

Said improvements shall include grading, utilities and paving on Sunset Street approximately 312 feet west, and West Hill Avenue approximately 1,619 feet north to Clearview Street and other related construction work.

The City Council will receive and consider bids on the entire project, will enter into a single contract for the proposed construction and will award the contract to the lowest responsive, responsible Bidder.

The Contractor will be allowed to begin work after contracts are signed and insurance certificates are approved. All work shall be Substantially Complete (except seeding work) on or before December 15, 2022 with all work completed and ready for final payment on or before April 15, 2023.

All work is to be performed in strict compliance with the Contract Documents, which have heretofore been approved by the City Council, and are now on file for public examination in the office of the City Clerk.

Each proposal shall be accompanied by a certified or cashier’s check drawn on a solvent Iowa bank, or a bank chartered under the laws of the United States, or by a share draft drawn on an Iowa credit union or a credit union chartered under the laws of the United States, made payable to the Treasurer of the city of Moville, Iowa. Checks shall be in the amount of ten percent (10%) of the amount of the bid. In lieu of a certified or cashier’s check, each proposal may be accompanied by a bid bond, issued by a company authorized to contract as surety in Iowa. Bid bonds shall be in the amount of ten percent (10%) of the amount of the bid.

The certified or cashier’s check, share draft or bid bond shall be forfeited and redeemed with the proceeds retained by the City as liquidated damages if the Bidder fails to execute a contract and file an acceptable bond for the faithful performance thereof, within ten (10) days after the acceptance of his bid. Bid securities of the lowest two or more Bidders may be retained for a period not to exceed thirty (30) days until a contract is awarded or rejection made. Other bid securities will be returned after the canvass and tabulation of bids is completed. If a bid bond is used, it should be in substantially the same form as the bid bond form set out in the Project Specifications.

Payment to the Contractor for said improvements will be made in cash derived from such fund or funds as are legally available, including but not limited to cash payments received from the assessments levied and the proceeds of the sale of general obligation bonds, special assessment bonds, or warrants as authorized by Chapter 384.57 of the Code of Iowa, which warrants may be made payable from any of the sources mentioned above or any combination thereof.

The Contractor will be paid ninety-five percent (95%) of the Engineer’s estimate of the value of acceptable work completed at the end of the preceding month. The final payment will be made not less than thirty (30) days after completion of the work and acceptance by the City Council provided all final documents, including waiver and release of liens, have been furnished and executed by the Contractor.

Final payment will not be due until the Contractor has certified to the City that the materials, labor, and services have been paid for in accordance with the requirements stated in the Contract Documents and as provided in Chapter 573 of the Code of Iowa.

This improvement is being constructed pursuant to authority granted the City by Chapter 384 of the Code of Iowa.

The successful Bidder will be required to furnish bonds each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the contract price, said bonds to be issued by a responsible surety approved by the City, and shall guarantee the faithful performance of the contract and the terms and conditions therein contained and shall guarantee the prompt payment of all material and labor and protect and save harmless the City from claims and damages of any kind caused by the operations of the Contractor and shall also guarantee the maintenance of all improvements in good repair for a period of three (3) years for PCC paving and two (2) years utility improvements from and after the completion and acceptance by the City. In addition, the Contractor shall warrant backfilling against settlement and erosion for a period of two (2) years following final acceptance of the project.

Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents by inputting Quest project #8226763 on the website’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. An optional paper set of the bid form and specifications for individual use may be obtained from the project engineer, DGR Engineering, 6115 Whispering Creek Drive, Sioux City, Iowa, 51106 telephone 712-266-1554, Fax 712-266-1707, upon deposit of $50 for each set. The deposit will be returned to depositor if the construction documents are returned in good condition within fourteen (14) days after award of the project.

All proposals shall be filed on the forms furnished by the City, sealed and plainly marked. Any alteration of the proposal form may be cause for rejection of the proposal.

By virtue of statutory authority, a preference will be given to products and provisions grown and coal produced within the State of Iowa, and to Iowa domestic labor to the extent lawfully required under Iowa statutes. The Owner will, in evaluating Bids, consider the requirements of the resident bidder preference law, and allow such preferences to resident bidders as are required to be allowed under State Law. Bidder shall, when submitting a Bid, furnish an executed Bidder Status Form for the Owner to use when applying the preference law. Failure to submit a fully completed Bidder Status Form with the bid may result in the bid being deemed non-responsive and rejected.

The city of Moville will issue tax exemption certificates to contractors and subcontractors on this project. Contractors and subcontractors may make copies of these certificates and give them to each supplier providing construction materials. Sales tax will not be charged on construction materials purchased using the tax exemption certificates.

The city of Moville hereby reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities. This notice is given by order of the City Council of the city of Moville, Iowa.

Published upon order of the City Council of the City of Moville, Iowa.

CITY OF MOVILLE, IOWA

BY James Fisher

Mayor

ATTEST:

BY Jodi Peterson

City Clerk/Treasurer

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 23, 2022