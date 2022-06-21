Notice of the Plymouth County Civil Service Commission

CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IOWA

The Plymouth County Civil Service Commission will be administering the deputy sheriff entrance exam and are now accepting applications for the position of Plymouth County Deputy Sheriff. Applications are available and can be obtained from the Personnel Director, Stacey Feldman, in the Plymouth County Auditor’s Office at 215 4th Ave. SE, Le Mars, Iowa. Business hours are from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm weekdays or contact Stacey Feldman at 712-546-6100 and an application can be mailed or emailed to an applicant. Applications are also available online and may be printed off from the Plymouth County website at www.plymouthcountyiowa.gov

Applicants must be a US Citizen, be 18 years of age, must pass the physical agility test, and pass the civil service written exam. The physical agility test requirements and guidelines are included in the application packet. If an applicant has recently taken and passed the civil service written exam in another county or city in Iowa, and wishes to use their previous test score, please discuss this with the Plymouth County Civil Service Personnel Director, Stacey Feldman. All applicants, however, are required to take the physical exam.

Applications are due by 5 pm on Wednesday, July 27th 2022. Please submit applications by mail to the Plymouth County Civil Service Commission, % Stacey Feldman, Civil Service Personnel Director, 215 4th Ave. SE, Le Mars, Iowa 51031, or by delivering the application in person to the Plymouth County Auditor’s Office.

The physical agility test will be held at the Le Mars Community High School outdoor track/football field at 646 11th St. SW at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17th 2022. The written examination will follow the physical exam on Aug. 17th at 7 pm, and will be held at the Plymouth County Courthouse Annex basement conference room at 215 4th Ave. SE, Le Mars, Iowa.

Applicants are required to pass all parts of the physical agility test or will not be able to proceed with the written exam. Applicants will need to provide a current Driver’s License/ Photo ID before they are able to begin the physical agility and written exams. A $25.00 CASH FEE IS REQUIRED AT THE TIME OF THE WRITTEN EXAM or applicants will be unable to take the exam.

All applicants will be notified of their test scores, within 2 weeks of taking the written exam. Applicants who pass both the physical and written exams will be submitted by the Commission on a certified list which is presented to the Plymouth County Sheriff. The Sheriff is only able to hire a deputy sheriff from the certified applicant list and within 2 years of the completion of the exams.

If you have any questions about the Civil Service Deputy Sheriff Entrance Exam, please feel free to contact Stacey Feldman, Personnel Director and County Auditor at 712-546-6100.

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 16, 2022

and Thursday, June 23, 2022