Page One — Summer Celebrations By Editor | June 22, 2022 | 0 See Page One of The Record for information on upcoming summer celebrations • Quimby’s Watermelon Days (June 24 & 25) • Cusing’s Old-Fashioned Wednesday Night (June 29) • Bronson’s 4th of July Celebration (July 1-4) • Correctionville 4th of July in Copeland Park. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Page 10 — College Graduations & Honors June 23, 2022 | No Comments » Page One — Quilts of Valor on Flag Day June 22, 2022 | No Comments » What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Chicken Salad Sandwich June 22, 2022 | No Comments »