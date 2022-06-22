Page One — Quilts of Valor on Flag Day By Editor | June 22, 2022 | 0 Quilts of Valor were presented at the American Legion’s Flag Day ceremony on June 14. Read about them in this week’s Record. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Page 10 — College Graduations & Honors June 23, 2022 | No Comments » Page One — Summer Celebrations June 22, 2022 | No Comments » What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Chicken Salad Sandwich June 22, 2022 | No Comments »