Correctionville City Council Minutes/Bills — June 13, 2022

City of Correctionville

Regular Correctionville City Council Meeting – June 13, 2022

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on June 19, 2022, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Kathy Hoffmann.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Ciara Alioth, Bob Beazley, Kourtnee Fox, Dan Volkert and Adam Petty. Absent: None. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty to approve the minutes of the May 9, 2022 regular meeting and May 9, 2022 and May 24, 2022 special meetings. Bills as listed. Reports as filed. Approval of cigarette permits for Brew LLC, Casey’s General and Dollar General. Passed 5/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: Sonya Kostan representing the Rural Woodbury County Historical Society updated the council on the Illinois Central Freight Depot and the progress made. She also wanted to mention for the council to think about putting a sidewalk along 3rd street on that property. This would not happen for some time but just wanted to think about it.

NEW BUSINESS:

Deputy Brooks reviewed the Sheriff’s monthly report with Council.

Maintenance report: Pat Langschwager reported that Knife River completed the patching of streets. The curb and gutter by the legion is slated to be started at the end of the month. The intersection at 4th and Gumwood that we replaced the tube under was discussed. Pat will get a quote on the cost to replace the sidewalk that was removed. Turkey buzzards on the water tower are being handled with fireworks for now.

The bicycle trail line painted around town will be repainted as they have time to start it.

Fire and rescue report: Jeff Wortman reviewed fire and rescue report. There was 1 call of service for fire and 11 calls of service for the ambulance. There was a call or two they were unable to respond to due to no one available. Motion by Volkert 2nd by Petty to approve Resolution 2022-25 accepting resignation of Eric Flynn from the fire department and approving new members Carter Riedemann and Kourtnee Fox. Passed 5/0. Adam Petty updated council on the USDA Grant. Bids came in higher then original amounts. To purchase the rescue side by side the city would have to pay additional. If we do not move forward we lose the

USDA Grant. Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Fox to move forward with the purchases needed for the USDA Grant. Passed 5/0. Discussion was had about reducing the asking price for the 1993 Chevy pumper truck.

Motion by Beazley 2nd by Fox to approve reducing the asking price for the 1993 Chevy Pumper truck from $30,000 to $20,000 or OBO. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to close meeting at 7:41 p.m. and go into a public hearing to consider acceptance of bid for the sale of 1973 Ford F600 fire truck. Three bids were opened. Jeff Wortman bid $602.50, Jacobs Electric bid $1,125.00 and Ted Mammen bid $676.00. With no more oral comments, motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to close the public hearing at 7:43 p.m. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to adopt Resolution 2022-26 accepting the bid from Jacobs Electric in the amount of $1,125.00 for the 1973 Ford F600 fire truck. Passed 5/0.

Clerk Putzier reported that the debris removal from Liz’s Café will begin sometime the week of June 20th. Mayor Hoffmann spoke regarding properties that she feels we need to address clean up issues with. Mayor Hoffmann also spoke regarding the abandoned buildings in the business district. Council was given information regarding an ordinance Moville has adopted regarding abandoned and vacant buildings. Council will discuss at the next meeting.

Shawn Collins, representing The Hoffman Agency, reviewed insurance policy for 22/23. After discussion, motion by Petty, 2nd by Fox to accept insurance policy renewal. Passed 5/0.

Amanda Goodenow, representing ISG, was present to explain the updates on the sewer force main. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Fox, to approve Pay request #3, $13,102.40 to SCE LLC for work on the sewer force main project. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Fox to accept Change Order No. 1 which rectified quantities for the sewer force main project. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley, to approve the Notice of Acceptability of Work for the sewer force main project. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley, to approve Pay request #4, $18,235.45 to SCE LLC for work on the sewer force main project. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Volkert to adopt Resolution 2022-27 to approve construction contract and bond for the Sioux Avenue Storm Sewer project. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Fox, 2nd by Petty to adopt Resolution 2022-28 updating the Procurement Policy and Procedures for the CDBG funds. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Fox approving the Facility Agreement between Connections Area Agency on Aging and City of Correctionville. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Fox to adopt Resolution 2022-29 to certify costs for collection in the amount of $1,235.16. Councilmember Beazley excused himself from the meeting at this time and returned after the passing. Passed 4/0.

Council discussed urban chickens in the city limits again. They were given two examples of other cities and their ordinance. Attorney Thompson will write and present an ordinance at our next meeting for consideration of this ordinance. Tabled till next meeting.

The property at 507 Driftwood Street was tabled till the next meeting.

Rachel Wassenaar, 403 3rd Street, requested that the city remove a tree on city property. She will be remodeling her home and would like to have it removed to prevent property damage. Council has requested to reach out to her and have her come to the July meeting to discuss.

Motion by Fox, 2nd by Petty to adopt Resolution 2022-30 allowing clerk to pay necessary bills for this FY, provided the funds are available; and to transfer monies from the Employee Benefits Fund, Emergency Fund, Local Option Sales Tax Fund and TIF Funds to the appropriate Funds before FYE 6/30/2022. Passed 5/0.

Employee wages were discussed. Tabled till the July meeting.

CEDCORP requested payment for a business grant. Tabled till the July meeting.

OTHER BUSINESS:

Building permits issued for May:

• Kelly Leonard, Mike Sevening & Kim Sevening – Privacy fence at 1105 Hackberry.

• David & Cherrie Byers – Privacy fence at 910 Elm St.

Mayor Hoffmann updated council on the Highway 20 access for the Nelle Belle land. No information at this time.

Explanation on the Sioux and Driftwood intersection with it being paved by Knife River prior to the storm sewer update.

Councilmember Fox presented council with issues she sees at the playground on Hackberry St.

Update given on the dog park and no costs are available at this time. Will continue to get pricing.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 9:07 p.m.

KATHY HOFFMANN, Mayor

APRIL PUTZIER, CMC, City Clerk

May May

Expenditures Revenues

General Fund

$38,837.14 $21,295.08

Road Use Tax

$5,856.65 $4,399.04

Employee Benefits

$2,813.49

Emergency

$239.24

LOST

$10,373.50

TIF

$61.48

Welsch

$183.86

Copeland Fund

$2.05

Fire Dept Fund

$240.00

Cemetery Maint.

$130.53

American Rescue Plan

$3,295.07

Debt Service

$60,062.60 $7,091.45

Sewer Force Main

$360.00 $16,852.85

CDBG Housing

$2,374.00

Water Fund

$6,323.16 $8,313.17

Sewer Fund

$14,316.21 $13,211.56

Totals

$131,424.83 $85,207.30

FNB Postage $11.40

IPERS IPERS $3,156.86

Department of Treasury Federal $4,207.25

Iowa Finance Authority Sewer Force Main Interest $13,642.29

Iowa Finance Authority Sewer Lining Interest $17,608.75

Cedcorp, Inc. Business Grant $5,000.00

USPS Postage $156.00

Carrie McWilliams Deposit Refund $71.37

Carrie McWilliams Deposit Refund $41.90

Humanities Iowa Public Speaker Fee $50.00

United Healthcare Health Insurance $7,679.43

MidAmerican Electric $2,303.11

FNB Pool Bond Principal $45,200.00

FNB Highway 20 Infrastructure Principal $14,862.60

Sam’s Club Concessions $296.78

ACCO Supplies $572.13

AT&T Mobility Phone $89.44

Badger Meter Inc. Beacon Meter Hosting $41.90

Bomgaars Supply Inc. Flowers $215.82

Bonine Garage Doors Repair $1,673.00

Brew LLC #2 Tax Rebate $1,851.62

Builders Sharpening & Service Repairs $490.42

Cemetery Restoration Services Head Stone Repairs $10,000.00

Core & Main Hydrant Repair $1,683.35

Corner Hardware Supplies $84.18

Correctionville Building Center Supplies $602.46

Electronic Engineering Supplies $9.50

Foundation Analytical Testing $33.00

Hawkins Inc. Chemicals $5,055.16

I & S Group, Inc. Engineering $2,196.15

IMWCA Work Comp Insurance $4,827.00

Iowa League of Cities Subscription $50.00

Jacobs Electric Repairs $4,693.15

Joy Auto Supply Inc. Supplies $7.21

Longlines Phone $333.43

Menards Equipment $417.95

New Cooperative, Inc. Fuel $3,203.53

PCC Ambulance Billing April 2022 $1,790.41

Plumbing & Heating Wholesale Repairs $183.15

Rachel Raak Reimb Guard Suit $50.00

Riteway Business Forms Forms $263.90

Schwan’s Home Service $400.56 Concessions

Simmering-Cory Grant Admin. Fees $2,000.00

Sioux Valley Automotive Repairs $44.27

Stan Houston Equipment Equipment Rental $870.00

Moville Record Publishing $195.10

Utility Service Co. Water tower maint. 3rd quarter 2022 $3,266.48

Vicki Knaack Mileage $38.61

Visa Supplies $900.79

Total $162,421.41

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 30, 2022