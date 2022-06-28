Joyce Sandvold

We think of you always, we talk about you still, you have not been forgotten and you never will.

We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain,

To walk and guide us through our lives, until we see you again.

Family said goodbye to Joyce (Mom & Grammy) Marie Hofstatter Sandvold on Friday, June 10th, 2022.

Joyce was born in Council Bluffs on August 8th, 1948 to Rudy and Ruth Hofstatter, her two favorite people in all the world. She has most recently been living in South Sioux, Nebraska for the past year and before then in Las Vegas and in the local area of Moville, Sioux City, Kingsley, and Lawton where she spent her life working hard, having some fun and loving and raising three children.

Joyce attended and graduated from Woodbury Central High School in 1966. She then attended cosmetology school at Tyler Beauty School and worked as a stylist in salons around the area.

Joyce also gave back to the beauty industry by teaching new students and sharing her skills with many as an instructor. She was an entrepreneur by heart and purchased the Merle Norman Cosmetic store of Sioux City and was an active owner and friend to all her customers located in the Southern Hills mall for many years.

Joyce was married to Bill Butters (deceased) for most of her life and they had 3 amazing children together (Scott, Blaine, and Brian). She was blessed to be able to marry her best friend, Roger Sandvold on December 31st, 1992, but only was able to spend a few years with him before his passing in October of 1994. She has loved him forever since that day and we are sure she was jumping for joy as she got to see his face again in heaven.

Joyce loved Jesus and talked about how he helped her daily get through the hard times. When she was able, Joyce was involved at Morningside Lutheran church in grief counseling and spent free time serving at the local soup kitchen.

She loved Elvis, the color purple, teddy bears of all shapes and sizes, and popsicles were always one of her favorite treats for herself and her friends that came to visit. She loved to cook, taste new recipes, sing karaoke, and go shopping the day after Thanksgiving and Christmas. Christmas was her favorite holiday.

She loved watching Hallmark the most and it was on the TV all the time, but Dancing with the Stars, Home Makeover and America’s Got Talent were also some of her favorites to watch with her family and best friend.

Her family and friends who know her best will remember her silliness and being full of laughter. She was generous and always concerned about others. Joyce wanted to be there for anyone who wanted to share and needed a friend.

She was a GREAT best friend! Many of her friends and caregivers who have spent time with her over the last few years looked to Joyce as a “mom” and appreciated her insight and love that was given to them each day.

Joyce has joined her parents Rudy and Ruth Hofstatter, as well as husband Roger Sandvold in heaven and we are sure she is smiling big! Her sons, Scott and his wife Susan, Blaine, and Brian all live in Fort Collins, Colorado along with her two grandchildren, Trevor and his fiancé Lindsey, and Megan.

Joyce has two brothers, Jim and Mike, along with their families that still live in the area and her sister, Susie, who now lives in Missouri. Joyce has nieces and nephews and their children that she loved very much and loved the time they took to spend with her.

Her sons ask that you not be sad that she is gone from us on earth but be happy and grateful to God that she is now healthy and happy once again! We will be together again in heaven.

John 11:25-26

Jesus told her, “I am the resurrection and the life. Anyone who believes in me will live even after dying. Everyone who lives in me and believes in me will never ever die.

Love gives us memories and Faith gives us strength. Time helps us heal. Forever in our hearts. We Love You.