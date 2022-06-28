Kingsley-Pierson School Board — Newspaper Report (June 2022)

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

NEWSPAPER REPORT

2nd Wind Exercise Equipment, Inc. Equipment 379.30

Ahlers & Cooney, P.C. Legal Services 104.00

Bailey, Scott Reimburse 107.41

Beelner’s Service Inc. Plumbing/Heating Repairs 1,740.05

Bode, Brian Official 125.00

Bogey’s Golf supplies 70.00

Bottjen Implement Supplies 775.63

BP Business Solutions Credit Card Payment 216.06

C & C Lawn Care Professional Service 1,300.00

Card Service Center Credit Card Payment 4,327.82

Carol’s Kitchen Services 100.00

Cash-Wa Distributing Supplies 115.65

Champion Teamwear Supplies 418.92

Chesterman Fund Raising Supplies 24.00

Chizek, Travis Official 135.00

City Of Kingsley Water/Sewer 361.73

City Of Pierson Water/Sewer 209.58

Clark’s Hardware LLC Misc. Supplies 327.52

Cole, Brian Official 135.00

College Board Testing Supplies 823.00

Compton, Kasaundra Reimbursement 12.00

Conrad, Jennifer Reimburse 29.99

Corson, Cole Official 125.00

Cowley, Jason Official 125.00

Crow, Rich Official 135.00

Culligan Of Pierson Softener Salt 123.50

Demco Library Supplies 48.85

Devlin-Hill, Torey Reimburse 14.90

Dirksen, Tim Reimburse 218.14

Dolieslager, Terry Official 125.00

Dollar General Corporation Supplies 121.47

Dunwell LLC Services 675.00

Eda Inc. Engineering Service 2,437.50

F S Repair Repairs 15.00

Feld Fire Or Feld Security Services 99.00

First Cooperative Association Fuel, Supplies 1,472.19

Frontier Communications Telephone Service 763.50

Goodwill Of Great Plains Tuition 437.46

Goodwin, Nicole Reimbursement 414.87

Gordon Flesch Company, Inc. Copier Service, Supplies 633.84

Graham Tires Tires 1,014.56

Gurney, Tyler Official 125.00

H & H Roofing Roofing Services 345.00

Hamann, Julie Accompanist 150.00

Hauff Mid-America Sports Inc. Supplies 746.97

Hauge, Steven Official 135.00

Hauptman, Dawson Official 125.00

Hillyard/Sioux Falls Janitorial Supplies 8,857.11

Home Depot Pro Supplies 425.51

Hometown Pantry Supplies 135.12

IA Dept Of Human Services Medicaid Reimbursement 10,217.18

IA Girls High School Athletic Union Tournament Admissions 100.00

IA High School Speech Assoc. Entry Fees 189.00

Incontrol Electronics Supplies 95.00

Iowa Communications Network Services 58.05

Iowa Information Publishers Supplies 51.84

Johnson, Joel Official 125.00

Josten’s Instr Supplies 384.88

Keizer, Bruce Official 135.00

Lammers Automotive Vehicle Repairs 246.16

Launch Pad Children’s Museum Field Trip Admissions 198.00

Lawton-Bronson Schools Dues/Fees 19,950.03

Living History Farms Field Trip Admissions 263.50

Lunchtime Solutions Inc. Food Service 34,475.22

Majestic Hills Golf Course Green Fees-Golf 60.00

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. Instr. Supplies 193.99

Mauch, Maggie Reimburse 25.20

McCormick-Guntren Music Corp. Supplies 528.88

Menards-Sioux City Supplies 250.51

Meyer, Teagan Official 125.00

Mid American Energy Company Gas/Elec Service 10,708.31

Mid-Step Services Service 6,300.00

Midstates Bank/Randi Anstine State Track/Golf 790.00

MOC Floyd Valley High School Entry Fees 100.00

Moville Record Minutes/Bills 256.99

Nelson, Zach Official 125.00

New Cooperative Inc. Fuel, Maintenance Supply 520.85

Newell-Fonda Community School Entry Fee 113.00

Northwest AEA Instr. Supplies 220.00

Northwestern College Tuition 11,240.00

O.C. Sanitation Inc. Services 259.29

Otto, Justin Official 125.00

Perfection Learning Corp. Instr Supplies 714.42

Peschau, Robin Reimburse 30.11

Piersma, Scott Official 135.00

Postmaster PO Box Rental 92.00

Powell, Suzanne Reimburse 43.20

Price, Drew Official 250.00

Primghar Golf & Country Club Entry Fee 130.00

Remsen St. Mary’s High School Entry Fee 100.00

Rentokil North America, Inc. Pest Control 129.93

Roder Construction Services 5,424.31

Rogers, Katie Reimburse 121.05

Rolling Oil Co. Gasoline-Oil/Service 5,731.88

Rush Lanes Field Trip 145.00

Sam’s Club/Gecf Supplies 150.50

Sanitary Services Garbage Service 703.00

Schilling, Matt Official 125.00

School Specialty LLC Instr. Supplies 130.02

Schroeder, Jackie Reimbursement 216.00

Schroeder, Michelle Reimbursement 56.16

Secure Benefits Systems Flex Plan Fees 4,197.93

Sioux City Community School Tuition 14,777.80

Slater, Jason Official 200.00

Sleep In Heavenly Peace FFA Fundraiser 1,444.74

Spirit Lake High School Entry Fee 150.00

Spooner, Jenni Reimburse 59.65

Staples Advantage Supplies 125.93

Steele, James Official 125.00

Sunnybrook Flowers, Supplies 590.47

Sweet 16 Lanes Field Trip 677.50

Thompson Services 656.60

Timberline Billing Service LLC Medicaid Services 1,323.21

Umb Bank, N.A. Bond fee 600.00

Unity Christian High School FFA supplies 385.16

Vanbeek, Alan Official 125.00

Verizon Wireless Telephone 200.05

Vondrak, Kari Reimburse 159.30

Western Iowa Tech Community College Tuition 20,904.00

Wexbank Vehile Gas Expense 307.41

Whiteing, Devlun Official 125.00

Wiatel Telephone 214.04

Wielenga, Jodie Official 135.00

Wiese, Rob Reimbursement 67.95

Wisnieski, Stanley Official 135.00

Woodbury Central Community School Open Enrollment 82,027.09

Wooldridge, Karl Official 200.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 30, 2022