Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — June 2022

Lawton-Bronson Community School

BOARD REPORT — JUNE 2022

OPERATING FUND

ACT Pre ACT 816.00

ADVANCE PROFESSIONAL HEAD LIGHTS FOR BUS 29.98

AG PARTS KEYBOARD & TOUCHPAD 87.75

AHLERS LAW FIRM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RENDERED 300.00

AKRON-WESTFIELD COMMUNITY SCHOOL SHARED OPERATIONS DIRECTOR 6,533.05

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES BOOKS 305.50

AMICK, LAURIE MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 58.56

BARTELS, SUZANNE MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 2,223.55

BELIEVE PRODUCTIONS ELEMENTARY FUNDRAISING 254.10

BROWN, CARLY MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 42.84

BUHMAN, TONIA COOPERATING TEACHER STIPEND 100.00

BUNKERS FEED & SUPPLY, INC. BULK SOFTENER SALT 212.38

CAROLINA BIOLOGICAL SUPPLY COMPANY 10 sheep brains 181.68

CASH/TONIA HEALY, LAWTON-BRONSON LIFE SKILLS LUNCH MONEY 16.61

CENTRAL VALLEY AG GAS/DIESEL/PROPANE 3,362.80

CHEMSEARCH COOLING TOWER SUPPLIES 1,151.75

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 350.37

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 687.61

CLASS INTERCOM, LLC Social Media Marketing Tool 995.00

COLLEGE BOARD MWRO, THE AP EXAMS 957.00

COLLINS, LAURA PRESCHOOL GRADUATION FLOWERS.. 67.50

COMSTOCK, MARIE MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 68.62

CONTINENTAL FIRE PROTECTION SYSTEM INSPECTION 190.00

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION BUS INSPECTION 100.00

DOCUMENT DEPOT & DESTRUCTION, INC. SHREDDING 98.00

ERICKSON, DALE REIMBURSE DOT PHYSICAL 125.00

INCIDENT IQ, LLC Tech and Facility tracking system 5,174.00

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARD POLICIES REFERENCE SUBSCRIPTION 775.00

IOWA DEPT OF HUMAN SERVICE MEDICAID PAYMENT 9,387.60

JESSEN, BRANDI CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

JOSTEN’S, INC. GRADUATION SUPPLIES 45.46

KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL 2ND SEMESTER OPEN ENROLLMENT 7,388.89

MID-STEP SERVICES SPED SERVICES 11,100.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 10,514.98

MOEMS MOEMS registration 218.00

MOVILLE RECORD, THE PUBLISHING 501.71

MYERS, JILL MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 163.80

NEAL, DANA CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS OIL, AIR FILTERS, AND HEADLIGHTS 261.97

PARVU, ANDREA SUPPLIES FOR LAW BOOK DEDICATION 35.14

PER MAR SECURITY SERVICES SECURITY MONITORING 170.43

POMPS TIRE SERVICE, INC. skid loader tire repair 61.00

PRESTO-X-COMPANY PEST CONTROL 122.04

QUILL CORPORATION OFFICE SUPPLIES 329.11

READING WAREHOUSE, THE books 187.30

REMSEN-UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL 2ND SEMESTER OPEN ENROLLMENT 3,694.45

S & S EQUIPMENT FUEL BOWL, FILTER, AND SEAFOAM 65.93

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENTAL 211.07

SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIRS BOOK FAIR PAYMENT 3,497.60

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA Annual SAI Membership & Conference 1,034.00

SCHOOL BUS SALES transmission line and tools for bus 161.74

SGT BLUFF-LUTON COMM SCHOOL 2ND SEMESTER OPEN ENROLLMENT 59,631.46

SHEETS, JACOB CELL PHONE & MILEAGE REIMBURSE 103.24

SHOOK, CHAD CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS 2ND SEMESTER OPEN ENROLLMENT.. 89,007.70

STAPLES BUSINESS ADVANTAGE BANK DEPOSIT STAMP 39.18

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING 1,215.86

US BANK PIZZA for FIELD TRIP 8,025.00

VERIZON HOT SPOT FOR DISTANCE LEARNING 240.06

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF SIOUX CITY TRASH DISPOSAL 1,866.78

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE GATEWAY TO COLLEGE 30,820.00

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE PHONE/INTERNET 1,233.54

WHITE, SARA MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 319.41

WOODBURY CENTRAL COMM. SCHOOL 2ND SEMESTER OPEN ENROLLMENT 26,599.96

Fund Total: 293,669.06

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

DFA DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC MILK 2,901.44

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA PIZZA AND CRAZY BREAD 1,644.80

MARTIN BROS. FOOD 5,575.25

Fund Total: 10,121.49

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

BARBARA’S FLORALS & GIFTS Flowers for class night and graduation 483.00

BERGGREN, ED SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT OFFICIAL..200.00

BLAST MOTION SENSORS AND SUBSCRIPTION 613.00

BRODE, BRIAN SOFTBALL OFFICIAL 70.00

BUCKSTEAD, JERRY SOFTBALL OFFICIAL 125.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY POP MACHINE & CONCESSIONS 590.42

CHRISTENSEN, DELBERT SOFTBALL OFFICIAL 125.00

CORSON, COLE BASEBALL OFFICIAL 125.00

CUSTOM CREATIONS SOFTBALL APPAREL 979.00

DE JONG, MIKE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT OFFICIAL 250.00

DOESE PHOTOGRAPHY State Pictures 159.00

FRY, MIKE SOFTBALL OFFICIAL 125.00

I29 SPORTS junior high jerseys 1,478.00

IOWA FFA ASSOCIATION SLC LODGING OFFICER CANDIDATE 40.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH ASSOCIATION All-State Wristbands & Flag 143.00

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. Music 79.15

JOHNSON, JOEL BASEBALL OFFICIAL 125.00

KOEHLER, RANDI Reimbursement for Cake at Banquet 90.00

LEFLER, AUSTIN STATE TRACK PARKING 20.00

LUFT, KEVIN SOFTBALL OFFICIAL 195.00

MEYER, KATI Large Group, Concert & Graduation 550.00

MID-BELL MUSIC INC. Drum heads 206.88

MOSEMAN, CHAD STATE TRACK PARKING 10.00

NEEDS, DARWIN BASEBALL OFFICIAL 125.00

PIERSMA, SCOTT SOFTBALL OFFICIAL 250.00

RAYNOR, MIKE BASEBALL OFFICIAL 125.00

SARRINGAR, GARRETT BASEBALL OFFICIAL 125.00

SHEA, MARK SOFTBALL OFFICIAL 125.00

SIOUXLAND COMM. CHRISTIAN SCHOOL entry fees 70.00

SOTEBEER, NATE BASEBALL OFFICIAL 125.00

TIEFENTHALER QUALITY MEATS Bratwurst for Softball 199.23

UHL, JASON SOFTBALL OFFICIAL 125.00

US BANK ZIP TIES AND SPRAY PAINT 12,387.25

WALL OF FAME, GRAFFIX INC. BASEBALL HATS 243.00

WEST SIOUX COMM. SCHOOL track meet entry 150.00

WICKSTROM, STAN SOFTBALL OFFICIAL 250.00

YELLOW ROSE CATERING/SAM THOMAS Banquet meal.. 1,100.00

Fund Total: 22,180.93

DEBT SERVICES FUND

BERENS-TATE CONSULTING GROUP REFUNDING BOND PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 2,500.00

KUBOTA LEASING SKID LOADER LEASE 661.73

UMB BANK BOND FEE 300.00

Fund Total: 3,461.73

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

BIGSIGNS.COM INC. Softball and baseball netting 8,725.00

CARDIS FENCE & IRON CO. fence around bleachers and dugouts 11,057.00

GRIMCO,INC Print Shop Printer, plotter, and laminate 22,237.53

MTC MECHANICAL, INC. REPLACE HEAT PUMPS 13,500.00

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Touch Boards for classrooms 6,063.00

SG CONCRETE LLC CONCRETE FOR BATTING CAGES.. 2,928.00

STATELINE-ELECTRIC fix light pole and press box electric 6,000.00

US BANK FOOTBALL CROWS NET IMPROVEMENTS, shingles for ball dugouts 7,135.81

Fund Total: 77,646.34

