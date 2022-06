Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes & Bills — June 13, 2022

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

Date: Monday, June 13, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM

Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA

Present: Wimmer, Kennedy, Streck, Hamann, and Schram

Absent: None

Others: 5 guests

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM

II. Communications

The MVAOEA provided ice cream sundaes for School Board Appreciation month and Jester provided the board with an updated proposal for their breakdown insurance.

C. Presentation by DLR Group: Facilities Planning – The DLR group gave a presentation regarding the assessments that they could provide our district for future planning.

III. Consent Agenda

Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

General $293,241.29; Management $245,262; PPEL $10,198; Infrastructure $40,519.64; Hot Lunch $45,288.10; Activity $32,089.22; Extra&Hourly Pay $91,932.57.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring

Hamann moved and Schram seconded to approve the resignations from Emily Oetken, elementary counselor, and Jenny Terry, 6th grade teacher; contracts for Jennifer Kinsey, elementary principal/special education director and Hannah Sadler, special education teacher; 22-23 coaching contracts as presented and an additional raise of 3.17% for Brian Smeltzer and Jody Walsh for driver’s ed. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

B. Appoint Child Abuse Investigators, Section 504, and Title IX – Kennedy moved and Streck seconded to appoint the principals and counselors for these roles. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

C. Board Appointment to Olson Scholarship Committee for 2022-2023 – President Wimmer appointed Tammy Flanigan to the Olson Scholarship committee.

D. Lighting Proposal for Mapleton Elementary Building – Schram moved and Hamann seconded to approve phase one of a 3 year phase in for lighting in the mapleton elementary for a cost of approximately $20,768.60. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

E. Window Replacements in Mapleton Elementary – Streck moved and Kenendy seconded to approve replacing 4 windows in the Mapleton elementary for a cost of approximately $15,200. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

F. Milk Bids for 2022-2023 – Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the 22-23 milk bid from Dean Foods. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Annual Secretary Treasurer Reports

B. Opening of New Fiscal Year

C. Superintendent Year-End Report

VI. Announcements

A. Next Meeting – Monday, July 11, 2022 – 7:00 PM – in Mapleton

VII. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:32 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary – Klingensmith

GENERAL FUND

AHLERS & COONEY PC LEGAL 210.00

ALIOTH, KHLOEE PRIZE 25.00

ALLEN, AUBREY PRIZE 25.00

AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION DONATION 600.00

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPPLY SUPPLIES 884.09

AUTISMPRODUCTS.COM SUPPLIES 119.97

BALDWIN, JODY REIMBURSEMENT 267.40

BARNES, CAROLINE REIMBURSEMENT 880.00

BEESON, RHONDA REIMBURSEMENT 10.00

BELSON, CINDY REIMBURSEMENT 146.01

BENSON, COLE PRIZE 30.00

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 423.47

BRATTON, LEXANDRA REIMBURSEMENT 84.86

BREAKOUT EDU SUPPLIES 179.00

BROWN, ELLA REIMBURSE 25.00

BRUHN, KINSEY REIMBURSEMENT 25.00

BURKE ENGINEERING SALES COMPANY SUPPLIES 355.16

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTERCARD FUEL 1,636.64

CENTURYLINK PHONE 308.20

CHARTER OAK-UTE SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT.. 24,412.85

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL UTILITIES 8,414.97

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 13,226.27

CLAIM AID MEDICAID BILLING 158.97

CLAUSEN, BO PRIZE 25.00

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 216.21

COLLINS, KAEL PRIZE 30.00

COMES, JENNA SERVICE 256.91

CONTINENTAL PRESS INC. SUPPLIES 281.23

COOPER, DANIEL REIMBURSEMENT 140.00

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS REPAIRS 864.62

CROGHAN, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 50.70

DAKOTA POTTERS SUPPLY, LLC SUPPLIES 90.20

DANBURY REVIEW PUBLISHING 242.27

DEAN-BAYES, JERRELL PRIZE 50.00

DEEDS, IRELYNN PRIZE 25.00

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION BUS INSPECTION 1,350.00

DICK BLICK SUPPLIES 1,024.26

DOUGHERTY, DANIEL REIMBURSEMENT 25.00

ELSE, CRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 145.86

GAIN, J.T. PRIZE 5.00

GARULE, SANDEE REIMBURSEMENT 300.00

GOETTSCH, JULIANA REIMBURSEMENT 0.00

GOPHER SPORT SUPPLIES 0.00

HB SERVICES SERVICE 1,445.00

HEALTHIEST YOU INSURANCE 769.50

HEARTLAND TIRE SUPPLIES 5,668.20

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL SUPPLIES 3,422.04

HOPSON, J. ROBERT AUDIT 800.00

HUESCHEN, JULIE REIMBURSEMENT 59.71

INLAND TRUCK PARTS & SERVICE SUPPLIES 659.86

IOWA ASSOC. SCHOOL BOARDS SUPPLIES 775.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK INTERNET 21.24

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC ASSOC REGISTRATION 25.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER SUPPLIES 49.55

JOHNSON PROPANE INC PROPANE 1,600.00

JOHNSTON, JULIE REIMBURSEMENT 59.71

KAHL, KORI REIMBURSE 160.49

KING, JAMESON PRIZE 20.00

KINGSLEY-PIERSON HIGH SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 3,694.45

KIRCHGATTER, MONA REIMBURSEMENT 137.28

KLINGENSMITH, SHONA REIMBURSEMENT 213.08

KOITHAN, JOEY PRIZE 20.00

LAWTON BRONSON SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT.. 10,492.24

LEFEBVRE, MICHAELA REIMBURSEMENT 211.38

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO ACTIVITY REIMBURSE 40.00

MAPLETON BP FUEL/SUPPLIES 360.17

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 261.77

MATHESON TRI-GAS, INC. SUPPLIES 96.80

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 624.70

MCGRAIN, KARLA REIMBURSEMENT 59.71

MESILLAS, JESUS PRIZE 20.00

MID BELL SUPPLIES 397.89

MID-WEST TECH SUPPLIES 361.20

MONONA CO. IRON SUPPLIES 612.48

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 344.95

MOYLE, ALLISON PRIZE 100.00

NEUBAUM, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 42.27

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. FUEL 5,394.91

NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY SUPPLIES 339.48

OBERREUTER, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 127.14

Parker, Ryan PRIZE 25.00

PARR, CHLOE PRIZE 20.00

PATERSON, BRAYTON PRIZE 5.00

PETERSEN, MOLLY REIMBURSEMENT 251.57

PETERSEN, STEPHANIE REIMBURSEMENT 440.77

PETERSON, LANDON PRIZE 5.00

PLANK ROAD PUBLISHING, INC. SUPPLIES 114.95

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 1,257.59

REALLY GREAT READING SUPPLIES 2,538.80

RIVER VALLEY CSD OPEN ENROLLMENT 36,944.45

RIVERSIDE INSIGHTS SUPPLIES 989.80

SADLER, HANNAH REIMBURSEMENT 25.00

SADLER, JILL REIMBURSE 25.00

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 421.30

SCHAFFER, STEVEN REIMBURSEMENT 210.89

SCHOLASTIC INC. SUPPLIES 184.85

SCHOLASTIC PERIODICALS. 60.50

SCHOLL, JORDAN REIMBURSEMENT 59.71

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA MEMBERSHIPS/REGISTRATIONS 1,104.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 333.51

SCHRAM, PAULA REIMBURSEMENT 277.35

SCRIBBLEDO SUPPLIES 123.96

SONOVA USA INC. SUPPLIES 1,729.93

STUDIES WEEKLY SUPPLIES 89.65

TEACHER DIRECT SUPPLIES 649.86

TERRY, JENNA REIMBURSEMENT 294.22

THELANDER, JEFF REIMBURSEMENT 133.74

THEOBALD, JEANIE SERVICES 700.00

THIES, PAYTON PRIZE 25.00

TIREVOLD, ANDREW REIMBURSEMENT 34.71

TNT SALES & SERVICE SERVICES 1,198.89

UNITED ART AND EDUCATION SUPPLIES 118.90

UNITY CHRISTIAN HIGH SCHOOL SUPPLIES 2,133.26

VAN VLIET, TAYLOR REIMBURSEMENT 55.23

VERIZON BUSINESS SERVICES TELEPHONE 183.57

VERIZON WIRELESS TELEPHONE 80.02

WEST MUSIC SUPPLIES 78.75

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE POST SECONDARY ENROLLMENT 18,626.00

WESTWOOD COMM. SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 64,586.08

WHITING COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 15,118.67

WIMMER, NICOLE REIMBURSEMENT 55.47

WOODBURY CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 44,333.47

ZANER-BLOSER SUPPLIES 539.55

Fund Total: 293,241.29

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

HOFFMAN AGENCY INSURANCE/AUDIT 245,262.00

Fund Total: 245,262.00

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY FUND

H2O 4 U SERVICES 1,200.00

MID BELL EQUIPMENT 2,899.00

MIDWEST PIANO & MUSIC CENTER EQUIPMENT 5,799.00

UMB BANK BANK FEES 300.00

Fund Total: 10,198.00

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ALLEN, RYAN SUPPLIES 111.00

ANDERSON’S SUPPLIES 982.44

ARKFELD, MARK OFFICIAL. 125.00

AUDUBON HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 90.00

BABL, MARCELA REIMBURSEMENT 20.00

BEESON, JADE REIMBURSEMENT 125.00

BEHRENS, COLE REIMBURSEMENT 14.00

BOTTJEN, CODY REIMBURSEMENT 46.00

BRUCK, JAMES OFFICIAL 125.00

CARROLL HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEES 200.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY SUPPLIES 1,100.10

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 321.39

CONOVER, CASEY OFFICIAL 645.00

COWLEY, JASON OFFICIAL 0.00

CROW, RICHARD OFFICIAL 115.00

DAKOTA TIMING, LLC SUPPLIES 910.00

DAVID CHAUVIN’S SEAFOOD COMPANY SUPPLIES 236.00

DECKER SPORTS SUPPLIES 1,148.00

DIRKSEN, KATHERINE REIMBURSEMENT 40.00

DOUGHERTY, DANIEL REIMBURSEMENT 821.38

FEDDERSEN, ASHTON REIMBURSEMENT 71.00

FENDER, KELSEY REIMBURSEMENT 199.00

FIRESIDE STEAKHOUSE SUPPLIES 950.00

FORBES, WILL REIMBURSE 80.00

FRENCH, JACOB REIMBURSEMENT 133.00

FUNKHOUSER, TARYN REIMBURSEMENT 48.00

GACKE, JEFF OFFICIAL 125.00

GILL, GAIGE REIMBURSE 928.74

GOTTO, WILL REIMBURSE 15.00

GRACEFUL BOUTIQUE SUPPLIES 25.00

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 48.00

HANDKE, CY REIMBURSE 68.00

HOEFLING, KONNOR REIMBURSEMENT 288.00

HOLST, LAURA REIMBURSEMENT 846.00

HUSINGA, CARTER REIMBURSEMENT 56.00

INCONTROL ELECTRONICS SUPPLIES 209.98

JEFFERSON COMMUNITY GOLF COURSE ENTRY FEES 60.00

KARL HEIMAN OFFICIAL 125.00

KOENIGS, CADENCE REIMBURSEMENT 149.00

KUHLMANN, KEELY REIMBURSEMENT 76.00

KUHLMANN, KOREY REIMBURSEMENT 125.00

LAWTON BRONSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 90.00

LOW, EMILY REIMBURSE 383.14

MAXFIELD, KEN OFFICIAL 115.00

MEYER, CHARLIE OFFICIAL 475.00

MEYER, JONATHAN OFFICIAL 475.00

MITCHELL, ADAM REIMBURSEMENT 113.00

NAHNSEN, JOHN OFFICIAL 115.00

NATIONAL FFA FOUNDATION FFA SUPPLIES 172.00

NEWELL-FONDA HIGH SCHOOL, Brian ENTRY FEE 100.00

NISHNA HILLS GOLF CLUB ENTRY FEE 60.00

NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE ENTRY FEE 250.00

OA/BCIG CSD ENTRY FEE 90.00

OCONNELL, HANNAH REIMBURSEMENT 173.00

PARR, GAGE REIMBURSE 394.00

RADA CUTLERY SUPPLIES 2,380.75

REED, ETHAN OFFICIAL 1,056.00

RENT-ALL INC SUPPLIES 186.00

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLIES 770.00

ROWEDDER, BRODY OFFICIAL 125.00

RUSTIC LILY, THE SUPPLIES 754.96

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 198.31

SASS, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 2,524.26

SCHAFFER, STEVEN REIMBURSEMENT 297.17

SCHOLL, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 2,117.07

SCHUPE, RACHEL REIMBURSEMENT 18.00

SHUPE, EMILY REIMBURSE 8.00

SMELTZER, BRIAN REIMBURSEMENT 120.00

SMITH, MAKIA REIMBURSEMENT 242.00

STEELE, JAMES REIMBURSEMENT 115.00

THOMAS, MORLEY REIMBURSEMENT 2.00

TWITCHELL, JIM OFFICIAL 375.00

UHL, AMBER REIMBURSE 51.30

UPTOWN SPORTING GOODS BASEBALL EQUIPMENT 2,996.36

VAN NESS, CODY OFFICIAL 125.00

VANDENHULL GRAPHICS SUPPLIES 432.00

WAX, GARY OFFICIAL 445.00

WIEGEL, SHANE OFFICIAL 85.00

WIGEL, SHANE OFFICIAL 215.00

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 1,295.87

WOOSTER, PAIGE REIMBURSEMENT 258.00

YOCKEY, CHESLEE REIMBURSEMENT 90.00

Fund Total: 32,089.22

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

HENDERSON, DAWN REIMBURSEMENT 58.95

HILAND DAIRY MILK 3,114.85

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 23,869.18

MARTIN BROS. PKG. FOOD/SUPPLIES 18,205.12

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK SUMMER FOOD CHANGE BAG 40.00

Fund Total: 45,288.10

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

AC & R SPECIALISTS REPAIRS 612.50

BONINE GARAGE DOORS DBA MRB REPAIRS 140.00

GORDON FLESCH COMPANY COPIERS 3,108.01

KNEIFL ELECTRIC SERVICES 11,717.32

MYSTERY SCIENCE SUBSCRIPTION 3,597.00

PROJECT LEAD THE WAY PLTW SUPPLY 4,150.00

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 1,165.61

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES SERVICES 2,879.46

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. dba SERVICES 231.93

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 5,622.00

SOFTWARE UNLIMITED INC COMPUTER SUPPORT 5,500.00

THOMPSON INNOVATIONS FOB KEY SYSTEM 1,395.33

TK ELEVATOR CORPORATION ELEVATOR MAINTENANCE 400.48

Fund Total: 40,519.64

