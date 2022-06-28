Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — June 14, 2022
Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
June 14, 2022
Le Mars, Iowa
The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on June 14, 2022 at 9:30 am for a board meeting. All members were present; except Craig Anderson. All votes following are a roll call vote of aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the 6/14/22 meeting agenda. Motion Carried.
Motion by Horton, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the minutes of the 5/31/2022 and the 6/10/22 meeting. Motion Carried.
Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the claims issued 6/7/2022 and payroll issued 05/31/2022, 06/10/2022 and 6/15/22. Motion Carried.
Canvass of the June 7th Primary Election was held with the following results:
For the office of County Board of Supervisors District 1- Republican
John Meis received one thousand three hundred and eighty (1,380) votes
Scattering received two (2) votes
We therefore declare John Meis to be duly nominated for the District 1 Republican candidate.
For the office of County Board of Supervisors District 1 – Democrat
Scattering received seven (7) votes
For the office of County Board of Supervisors District 3 – Republican
Don Kass received one thousand three hundred and ninety (1,390) votes
Scattering received six (6) votes
We therefore declare Don Kass to be duly nominated for the District 3 Republican candidate.
For the office of County Board of Supervisors District 3 – Democrat
Scattering received five (5) votes
For the office of County Board of Supervisors District 4 – Republican
Craig A. Anderson received one thousand three hundred and forty-one (1,341) votes
Scattering received four (4) votes
We therefore declare Craig A. Anderson to be duly nominated for the District 4 Republican candidate.
For the office of County Board of Supervisors District 4 – Democrat
Scattering received four (4) votes
For the office of County Treasurer – Republican
Shelly Sitzmann received one thousand four hundred and twenty-one (1,421) votes
Scattering received zero (0) votes
We therefore declare Shelly Sitzmann to be duly nominated for the County Treasurer Republican candidate.
For the office of County Treasurer – Democrat
Scattering received four (4) votes
For the office of County Recorder – Republican
Jolynn Goodchild received one thousand three hundred and eighty-four (1,384) votes
Scattering received four (4) votes
We therefore declare Jolynn Goodchild to be duly nominated for the County Recorder Republican candidate.
For the office of County Recorder – Democrat
Scattering received four (4) votes
For the office of County Attorney – Republican
Darin J. Raymond received one thousand three hundred and twenty-eight (1,328) votes
Scattering received sixteen (16) votes
We therefore declare Darin J. Raymond to be duly nominated for the County Attorney Republican candidate.
For the office of County Attorney – Democrat
Scattering received seven (7) votes
Motion by Meis, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the final canvass of the 2022 Democrat and Republican Primary elections on 6/7/2022. Motion Carried.
Don Kass and Tom Rohe will be meeting with Heartland Greenway Company in regards to the carbon pipeline project in Plymouth County at 1 pm on June 14, 2022.
Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve Resolution #061422 for a day 60 extension to file the DeRocher 1st Addition Subdivision in Section 4 of Westfield Township.
Van Otterloo-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-absent. Motion Carried.
Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a funding agreement for BROS-SWAP-CO75(158). Motion Carried.
Motion by Meis, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve a Resolution and signature for BROS-SWAP-CO75(158). Van Otterloo-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-absent. Motion Carried.
Motion by Horton, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve a micro surfacing agreement for MS-122 with Astech Corp. Motion Carried.
Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit for a waterline in County ROW in Section 1/2 of Plymouth Township on Kestrel Ave. Motion Carried.
Motion by Horton, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve a permit to the IDOT on Hwy 75 for utilities. Motion Carried.
Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Southern Sioux Rural Water in Section 5 of Perry Township and Section 32 of Liberty Township on 280th St. Motion Carried.
Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a letting date for LC-280110 at 10:30 am on 6/28/22. Motion Carried.
The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:27 a.m.
Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor
Don Kass, Plymouth County Board Chairman
Published in The Record
Thursday, June 30, 2022