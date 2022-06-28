Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — June 14, 2022

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

June 14, 2022

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on June 14, 2022 at 9:30 am for a board meeting. All members were present; except Craig Anderson. All votes following are a roll call vote of aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the 6/14/22 meeting agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the minutes of the 5/31/2022 and the 6/10/22 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the claims issued 6/7/2022 and payroll issued 05/31/2022, 06/10/2022 and 6/15/22. Motion Carried.

Canvass of the June 7th Primary Election was held with the following results:

For the office of County Board of Supervisors District 1- Republican

John Meis received one thousand three hundred and eighty (1,380) votes

Scattering received two (2) votes

We therefore declare John Meis to be duly nominated for the District 1 Republican candidate.

For the office of County Board of Supervisors District 1 – Democrat

Scattering received seven (7) votes

For the office of County Board of Supervisors District 3 – Republican

Don Kass received one thousand three hundred and ninety (1,390) votes

Scattering received six (6) votes

We therefore declare Don Kass to be duly nominated for the District 3 Republican candidate.

For the office of County Board of Supervisors District 3 – Democrat

Scattering received five (5) votes

For the office of County Board of Supervisors District 4 – Republican

Craig A. Anderson received one thousand three hundred and forty-one (1,341) votes

Scattering received four (4) votes

We therefore declare Craig A. Anderson to be duly nominated for the District 4 Republican candidate.

For the office of County Board of Supervisors District 4 – Democrat

Scattering received four (4) votes

For the office of County Treasurer – Republican

Shelly Sitzmann received one thousand four hundred and twenty-one (1,421) votes

Scattering received zero (0) votes

We therefore declare Shelly Sitzmann to be duly nominated for the County Treasurer Republican candidate.

For the office of County Treasurer – Democrat

Scattering received four (4) votes

For the office of County Recorder – Republican

Jolynn Goodchild received one thousand three hundred and eighty-four (1,384) votes

Scattering received four (4) votes

We therefore declare Jolynn Goodchild to be duly nominated for the County Recorder Republican candidate.

For the office of County Recorder – Democrat

Scattering received four (4) votes

For the office of County Attorney – Republican

Darin J. Raymond received one thousand three hundred and twenty-eight (1,328) votes

Scattering received sixteen (16) votes

We therefore declare Darin J. Raymond to be duly nominated for the County Attorney Republican candidate.

For the office of County Attorney – Democrat

Scattering received seven (7) votes

Motion by Meis, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the final canvass of the 2022 Democrat and Republican Primary elections on 6/7/2022. Motion Carried.

Don Kass and Tom Rohe will be meeting with Heartland Greenway Company in regards to the carbon pipeline project in Plymouth County at 1 pm on June 14, 2022.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve Resolution #061422 for a day 60 extension to file the DeRocher 1st Addition Subdivision in Section 4 of Westfield Township.

Van Otterloo-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-absent. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a funding agreement for BROS-SWAP-CO75(158). Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve a Resolution and signature for BROS-SWAP-CO75(158). Van Otterloo-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-absent. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve a micro surfacing agreement for MS-122 with Astech Corp. Motion Carried.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit for a waterline in County ROW in Section 1/2 of Plymouth Township on Kestrel Ave. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve a permit to the IDOT on Hwy 75 for utilities. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Southern Sioux Rural Water in Section 5 of Perry Township and Section 32 of Liberty Township on 280th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a letting date for LC-280110 at 10:30 am on 6/28/22. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:27 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Plymouth County Board Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 30, 2022