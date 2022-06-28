River Valley School Board Minutes — June 16, 2022

River Valley Community School

Regular Board Meeting

06/16/2022 – 6:30 AM

Board Room Jr/Sr High School

Correctionville, IA

Attendees – Voting Members

Scott Knaack, Vice – President

Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Ted Mammen, President

Sharleen Duncan, Board Member

Jessica Wilson, Board Member

1. Call to Order

The meeting was called to order at 6:30 AM Please visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Index.aspx?S=36030888 for additional school board information & presented items.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors)/Hearings

5. Consent Items

It is recommended that consent agenda be approved as presented.

Motion made by: Scott Knaack

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

B. Minutes of May 16, 2022

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

1. Monthly Financial Statement

2. Activity Fund Financials

3. Lunch Fund Financials

D. Audit and Approval of Claims

1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

B. Administrative Reports

1. Elementary Principal

2. JH/HS Principal

3. Activities Director

7. Old Business

8. Information Only

9. Action Items

A. Employee Health Insurance

Approve paying full single health insurance up to the $1250 deductible level for all full time employees.

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

B. Equipment Breakdown Insurance

Approve Equipment Breakdown Insurance policy with a premium of $88,890.00

Motion made by: Scott Knaack

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

C. Workers Compensation Insurance

Approve paying Workers Compensation Insurance, for 22-23 school year, FNB paid Travelers, reimburse FNB for $72,157.

Motion made by: Scott Knaack

Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan

Voting: Unanimously Approved

D. Property and Casualty Insurance

Approve the purchase of property casualty insurance at a premium of $117,223 from EMC insurance and reimburse FNB.

Motion made by: Sharleen Duncan

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

E. Resignations

Approve the resignations as presented.

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan

Voting: Unanimously Approved

F. Contracts

Approve the contracts as presented.

Motion made by: Scott Knaack

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Scott Knaack – Vote Not Recorded

Bobbi Dewitt – Yes

Ted Mammen – No

Sharleen Duncan – Yes

Jessica Wilson – Vote Not Recorded

10. Discussion Items

A. Board Member Report

B. Superintendent Report

Superintendents report included discussion on staffing needs, operational sharing changes to supplementary weighting, Para to teacher grant approved by the governor, and maintenance updates.

11. Adjournment

The meeting adjourned at 7:39 am.

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

JUNE 2022 BOARD BILLS

Checking: 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL FUND

BISENIUS, ADAM PHONE STIPEND 50.00

CHEROKEE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DIST 2ND SEM TLC 70,364.90

COCKBURN, JILL 4TH QTR HOME-SCHOOL FOLLOW UP 250.00

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CTR TIE WIRE 279.57

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE 2 – 12” faucet supply lines 102.66

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF SHOP BLDG 268.51

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING PUMP CHARGE 258.50

DOLLAR GENERAL Chinet Classic White Plates 35.15

DUNWELL LLC PULL & CLEAN BURNERS 1,847.24

GALVA-HOLSTEIN SCHOOLS TLC 2ND SEMESTER 84,972.23

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NET-WORK MAY INTERNET 359.65

IOWA FFA ASSOCIATION Conference Registration 275.00

JACOBS ELECTRIC ELECTRICAL WORK ON SOFTBALL FIELD 274.36

JCL SOLUTIONS Tornado vacuum cleaner belt 7.86

JOHNSON PROPANE INC .183% TAX 617.73

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34

JOSTENS Shipping and Handling of Pins 311.88

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. 4 PACK RATCHET STRAP SET 104.16

KABISCH, ROBERT & CAROL STAFF PICNIC SALADS 100.00

KEVIN O’DELL ELECTRIC INC. REPAIRED FOOTBALL & SOFTBALL LIGHTS 6,008.22

KINGSLEY PIERSON CSD 4TH QTR SALARY & BENEFITS 23,366.72

KNAACK, CHARLES PHONE STIPEND 20.00

MENTZER, LINDA MILEAGE FOR ‘21-’22 SCHOOL YEAR 295.68

MID-STEP SERVICES MAY SPEC ED SERVICES – EE 12,600.00

NEW COOP MAY GAS CARD – SPEC ED 1,943.04

NICOLLS, SKYE Sam’s Club Purchase – Family Night 163.68

NORTHWEST AEA TEACH PD 115.00

NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE Leadership Conference 180.00

ONE SOURCE THE BACKGROUND CHECK CO. BACKGROUND CHECKS 102.00

PARROTT, NANCY FCS SUPPLIES 87.57

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY DIESEL FUEL 5,309.40

PETTY, TRESSA REIMBURSEMENT FOR DOT PHYSICAL 127.00

PHILLIPS, NOAH PHONE STIPEND 50.00

PORTER, COLTON CUSHING BUS BARN MOWING – FIRST HALF SUM 275.00

RASSEL, PAIGE May Nurse Mileage 124.32

RECORD, THE PUBLICATIONS 133.47

REINKING, ANGIE TAG Mileage 73.92

RICKS COMPUTERS 10 Acer laptops, 54 Acer Chromebooks 30,445.05

SAM’S CLUB APRIL & MAY FEE 68.87

SANITARY SERVICES MAY GARBAGE 846.08

SCHALLER-CRESTLAND COMMUNITY SCHOOL TLC 2ND SEMESTER 7,559.34

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE ‘14 SILVER SUBURBAN – BACKUP SYSTEM 31.89

STAPLES ADVANTAGE Box of Black Expo Markers 108.21

TIEFENTHALER QUALITY MEATS MEAT for STAFF PICNIC.. 160.24

TRANE U.S. INC. DBA TRANE DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE CONTROL 1,201.51

TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL MAY SPRAYING 225.00

VISA KING’S POINTE – ELEM. FUN DAY 1,747.40

WIESE CONSTRUCTION SNOW REMOVAL FOR CUSHING BUS BARN 100.00

WOODBURY CENTRAL CSD TLC 2ND SEMESTER 33,420.50

Fund Total: 287,383.85

Checking Account Total: 287,383.85

Checking: 2 Fund: 21 STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER INFIELD QUICK DRY, FIELD MARKER PAINT 907.56

DOLLAR GENERAL DRINKS FOR LUNCH ON FRIDAY 108.75

DON’S PRO SHOP Plates for Perpetual Awards Plaques 43.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS INC. jug machine balls 376.45

HENSHAW, MOLLY Student Council Supplies 100.42

IOWA FFA ASSOCIATION 2022 SLC – STATE CONVENTION 335.00

LUBBERS, CALEB BASEBALL UMPIRE 6-15-22 125.00

STRIKEZONE LLC BATTING PRACTICE FOR SOFTBALL GIRLS 600.00

TROPHIES PLUS Shipping 99.63

WESSLING, DOUG SOFTBALL UMPIRE 6-15-22 125.00

Fund Total: 2,820.81

Checking Account Total 2,820.81

Checking: 3 Fund: 36 PPEL (PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY)

GORDON FLESCH JUNE COPIER LEASE 847.01

IN CONTROL ELECTRONICS BASEBALL & SOFTBALL PRESS BOX SPEAKERS 1,736.80

Fund Total: 2,583.81

Checking Account Total 2,583.81

Checking: 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC SSO 2,004.13

GOODWIN, KATHRYN Baylor Goodwin lunch account 43.35

HANSEN, BRENT reimbursement for lunch account for Avre 27.25

HANSON, DANA Dana Hanson Lunch Account Reimburse 17.30

JEPSEN, WENDY reimbursement of Kylie Reinders lunch acc 38.00

MARCH, JANIS LUNCH REIMBURSEMENT 30.00

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO. SSO 3,303.94

MELODY FUHRMAN reimburse for Trinidy Fuhrman’s lunch 20.93

NELSON, ED reimbursement of lunch account for John 32.25

PUTZIER, APRIL reimbursement of lunch account for Ashly 5.70

SCHAEFER, MICHAEL & TRUDY reimbursement of lunch account for Sami 27.85

TOWNE, JUDY reimbursement of lunch account for Jacob 15.70

WILLEMS, BREANNE reimburse lunch account for Heidi 50.00

Fund Total: 5,616.40

Checking Account Total 5,616.40

