Woodbury Central School Board Minutes/Bills — June 13, 2022

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

June 13, 2022

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session in the high school library on June 13, 2022 with call to order by Vice President Steffen at 7:30 pm.

Members present Nelson (7:33), Thomsen, Reblitz, Steffen, Verschoor. Absent: Lloyd, Verschoor.

Visitors: Tyler Bremer, Larry Moss, Nate Lubbers, Faith Lambert.

Agenda: Moved by Thomsen, second by Reblitz to approve the agenda as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Cross, second by Thomsen to waive the reading of the regular board meeting minutes from May 9, 2022 and the special board meeting minutes from May 23, 2022 and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Cross, second by Reblitz to approve bills in the amounts of $105,403.33 from the General Fund, $5,577.21 from the PPEL Fund, $62,449.28 from the Sales Tax Fund, $5,667.20 from the Activity Fund, and $7,581.36 from the Nutrition Fund and prepaid checks for $28,261.16 from the General Fund, $8,378.78 from the Activity Fund and $17.98 from the Nutrition Fund. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Visitor Comments: none.

Reports:

Mrs. Metcalf: Report, testing report, Board Foundation grants to Mrs. Gray for Farm Unit $200 and Mrs. Bremer for Bbot Mat ($415).

Mr. Bormann: Report

Hearing on Flexibility Account Transfers: President Nelson opened hearing at 7:50 pm.

• Chris Howrey presented amounts to transfer from end of year balances

• Thomsen motioned to close hearing, second by Steffen, motion carried all voting aye. Closed at 7:52

Approve Resolution: Categorical Flexibility Board Resolution

Director Thomsen introduced and caused to be read the Resolution hereinafter set out and moved its adoption; seconded by Director Steffen after due consideration thereof by the Board, the President put the question upon the adoption of said Resolution and, the roll having been called, the following Directors voted: Aye: Steffen, Thomsen, Reblitz, Nelson, Nay: none.

President Nelson declared Resolution adopted as follows:

RESOLUTION: Whereas, Iowa Code provides school districts greater flexibility to transfer excess funds to other specified purposes:

Whereas, the Board, in consultation with its community, has determined that unobligated funds of $295,911.60 in the general fund shall be transferred to the Flexibility Account in the amounts of $27,638.25 from the Home School Assistance Program, $80, 126.40 from the Teacher Leadership Supplement, $187,350 from the Preschool Funds and $796.95 from the Core Curriculum Development Funds, and all obligations for these programs have been met, to be expensed for any general fund purpose as currently allowed by Iowa Code.

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the Board: Passed & approved this 13th day of June, 2022.

Policies & Procedures — none

Buildings, Grounds, Transportation:

• Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to approve the purchase of new doors for the freezer and refrigerator to be completed by Ace Refrigeration at a cost of $13,637.90 from the Sales Tax Funds. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, Thomsen to purchase doors for the bus buildings from Days Door Co for $53,100. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Bus building landscaping update from Glackin

• Basketball hoop support replacement discussed.

• Moved by Reblitz, Second by Steffen to approve the increase to the SB/BB Field projects up to $70,462.28. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Cross, second by Thomsen to approve carpet replacement in the main office at $16,525.16. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Briefing by administration on school security and future plans

Personnel

• Moved by Cross, second by Steffen to approve the wage adjustment for Danika Wolleson to $1/hour retroactive to Jan. 19, 2022. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve the following contracts: Custodial – Collin Stilwell, Grounds (shared with River Valley) – Christopher Blaylock. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Co-curricular: none.

Board Items

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Cross to approve the MOU with WITCC for the “Gateway to College Program” for the 22-23 school year with 2 spot. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to approve the following purchases: Lexia – 3yr subscription – $25,650 and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 6-8 digital textbooks for $14,624.99. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to approve the student athlete insurance with Student Assurance Services for $500.00 for the 22-23 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Steffen to approve SFM as quoted by EGR Insurance for the Workers Comp insurance for 22-23. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Cross to approve the Liability, Auto, Property Insurance with EMC Insurance as quoted by EGR Insurance. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Cross, second by Thomsen to approve Cyber Liability policy with CFC as quoted by EMC Insurance for the 22-23 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve bread bid from Pan O’Gold for the 22-23 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Cross to approve the milk bid by Prairie Farms for the 22-23 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

For the Good of the Cause: Questions on the playground – pea gravel will go on SB Field.

Adjourn: Moved by Reblitz, second by Cross to adjourn at 9:33 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS FOR JUNE 2022

OPERATING FUND

ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS 3RD PARTY ADMIN 93.60

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL SERVICES 81.00

Akron Westfield Community School SHARED HR 8,608.11

American Septic & Portable Service EMPTY SEPTIC 265.00

American Septic & Portable Service EMPTY SEPTIC 265.00

Vendor Total: 530.00

ASSET SERVICES INC. 25% DOWN PAYMENT ON FIXED ASSET SERVICES 1,325.00

Beelner Service Inc. 6 SPRINKLER HEADS/SUPPLIES/START SYSTEM 1,186.21

Beelner Service Inc. SPRINKLER HEAD/REPAIR PIPE 290.09

Vendor Total: 1,476.30

BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY SERVICES EXTINGUISHER SERVICE 263.25

CULLIGAN of PIERSON SOFTENER RENT AND SALT 56.50

CULLIGAN of PIERSON SOFTENER RENT AND SALT 72.50 Vendor Total: 129.00

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION BUS INSPECTIONS 1,050.00

Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame SERVICE AWARDS 200.00

KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLL SEMESTER 2 14,777.78

Kryger Glass Company 15 BUS 21 INSTALL WINDOW 139.95

MARTIN’S FLAG CO. FLAG POLE 2,574.00

MASTER TEACHER, THE SERVICE AWARDS 336.45

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. SHOP SUPPLIES 75.70

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. SHOP SUPPLIES 77.89

Vendor Total: 153.59

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY 118.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY 32.85

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY 5,664.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY NATURAL GAS 104.49

MID AMERICAN ENERGY NATURAL GAS 40.18

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY 483.14

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY 151.97

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY 19.95

Vendor Total: 6,614.58

MID-BELL MUSIC DBL FRENCH HORN REPAIR 105.24

MID-BELL MUSIC BARI SAX REPAIR 264.68 Vendor Total: 369.92

PRESTO-X-COMPANY PEST CONTROL 264.00

RECORD, THE PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 363.85

RECORD, THE PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 378.39

Vendor Total: 742.24

RIVER VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 7,048.00

RIVER VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 340.89

Vendor Total: 7,388.89

Rolling Oil FUEL 5,118.98

S & S WILLER INC. 30.63 TONS OF GCS DELIVERED 882.76

SCHOOL BUS SALES MIRROR ARMS 42.70

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT OPEN ENROLLMENT TUITION 10,572.00 OPEN ENROLLMENT 511.35 SPEC ED TUITION 860.02 Vendor Total: 11,943.37

Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc. REPAIR EMERGENCY LIGHTS 162.50

Sunnybrook GRADUATION FLOWERS 657.00

Sunnybrook KDG SUPPLIES 27.39

Vendor Total: 684.39

THOMPSON ELECTRIC CO. REPLACE BALLASTS 507.00

Timeclock Plus EXTRA EMPLOYEES 11.00

UNITED RENTAL BOOM RENTAL TO CHANGE BULBS AT BB FIELD 1,715.97

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE COLLEGE COURSES SP22 40,066.00

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE BEHIND THE WHEEL CLASS 575.00

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE DRIVER TRAINING 100.00

Vendor Total: 40,741.00

WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOLS OPEN ENROLLMENT TUITION 3,524.00 OPEN ENROLLMENT 340.89 Vendor Total: 3,864.89

Fund Total: 112,792.22

Checking Account Total: 112,792.22

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

Fisher, James FLAG POLE INSTALLATION 1,308.77

MID-BELL MUSIC Yamaha Field Corp Small Quints 1,894.36

MID-BELL MUSIC Yamaha Field Corp 22” Bass 1,068.12

MID-BELL MUSIC Yamaha Field Corp 22” Bass Cover 70.40

MID-BELL MUSIC Yamaha Field Corp 26” Bass Cover 75.20

MID-BELL MUSIC Yamaha Field Corp 26” Bass 1,160.36

Vendor Total: 4,268.44

Fund Total: 5,577.21

Checking Account Total 5,577.21

SALES TAX FUND

IOWA ATHLETIC FIELD CONSTRUCTION CO. bb/sb field renovation per quote 62,449.28

Fund Total: 62,449.28

Checking Account Total: 62,449.28

ACTIVITY FUND

American Pop Corn Co. CONCESS SUPPLIES 143.75

BROOKSIDE GOLF COURSE SECTIONAL GOLF 60.00

CHESTERMAN CO. CONCESS SUPPLIES 1,370.15

Decker Sports Boys Basketballs 640.65

Decker Sports Girls Basketballs 640.65

Vendor Total: 1,281.30

INSTRUMENTALIST AWARDS Awards Frames 124.00

INSTRUMENTALIST AWARDS J.P. Sousa Certificate 7.00

INSTRUMENTALIST AWARDS Louis Armstrong Certificate 7.00

INSTRUMENTALIST AWARDS Musicianship Certificate 8.00

INSTRUMENTALIST AWARDS Shipping 18.00

Vendor Total: 164.00

LeMars Community High School SB ENTRY FEE 90.00

Newell Fonda Community School ENTRY FEE 100.00

SIOUX CITY FUTURES BEEF JERKY SALES 2,288.00

STORM LAKE COMM. SCHOOL BB ENTRY FEE 100.00

WEST LYON HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 70.00

Fund Total: 5,667.20

Checking Account Total 5,667.20

NUTRITION FUND

BIMBO BAKERIES USA FOOD 154.29

BIMBO BAKERIES USA FOOD 63.29

Vendor Total: 217.58

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC FOOD 467.83

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC FOOD 366.56

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC FOOD 379.40

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC FOOD 353.72

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC FOOD 480.38

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC FOOD 126.66

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC FOOD 290.68

Vendor Total: 2,465.23

DUFFY, KEITH OR ANGELA CREDIT LUNCH BALANCE 17.50

GREENBERG FRUIT CO. FOOD 359.43

GREENBERG FRUIT CO. FOOD 569.42

Vendor Total: 928.85

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. CREDIT FOOD (18.94)

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. FOOD (30.89)

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. FOOD 2,429.68

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. WAREWASH 62.23

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. SUPPLIES 266.19

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. GENERAL SUPPLIES (97.56)

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. FOOD 1,112.74

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. FOOD 69.30

Vendor Total: 3,792.75

MOSS, COREY OR TARA CREDIT LUNCH BALANCE 72.15

SEMMLER, SHANE OR SHELLY CREDIT LUNCH BALANCE 87.30

Fund Total: 7,581.36

Checking Account Total 7,581.36

MAY 2022 P-CARD PAYMENT

Batch Description: MAY 2022 ACTIVITY BMO

AMAZON MAY2022 OFFICE ACTIVITY MED KITS 68.24

ANDERSONS MAY2022 MS PROM SUPPLIES 4,277.83

BEACON ATHLETICS MAY2022 MS BASES 253.00

FAIRFIELD INN MAY2022 FFA STATE CONVENTION 866.88

Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame PRE GAME SHIRTS 379.75

INSTRUMENTALIST AWARDS CHOIR AWARDS 146.00

MUSIC IS ELEMENTARY MRHR GRANT BOOMWACKERS/UKULELE RACK 736.45

PARTY CITY PROM SUPPLIES 26.00

SAM’S CLUB PROM SUPPLIES 128.68

THEATREFOLK SPRING PLAY SCRIPTS 10.95

Batch Total: 6,893.78

Batch Description: MAY 2022 GENERAL BMO

4 WAY STOP SHOP GAS 124.40

4 WAY STOP SHOP GAS 239.28

4 WAY STOP SHOP GAS 25.37

4 WAY STOP SHOP GAS 88.71

4 WAY STOP SHOP GAS 54.70

4 WAY STOP SHOP GAS 50.13

ADOBE ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION 190.67

AMAZON OFFICE INSTRU/NURSE/ SUPPLIES/GEN SUPPLIES 321.86

AMAZON INK/CABLES/SUPPLIES 1,335.75

BEST WESTERN TRAVEL EXP 269.42

Bomgaars HS SUPPLIES 39.97

BOYS TOWN PRESS MAY2022 AC BEHAVIOR INTERVENTION FOR CLASSROOM 42.95

CAROLINA BIOLOGICAL SUPPLY CO. HS SUPPLIES 05/05/2022

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. GAS FOR DRAG 5.00

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. GAS 185.55

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. GAS 20.00

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. GAS 193.50

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. GAS FOR DRIVERS ED 15.81

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. GAS 382.10

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING, INC. GARBAGE BAGS 504.00

CONTINENTAL RESEARCH CORP. PLUNGER DRAIN CLEANER 651.66

COUNTRY INN & SUITES REFUND (122.08)

DOLLAR GENERAL TEACHER APP BREAKFAST 61.50

FAIRFIELD INN COACH ROOM STATE FFA 288.96

HILLYARD INC. BOWL CLEANER/PAPER TOWELS/TOILET PAPER 1,179.08

HY-VEE TEACHER APP BREAKFAST 31.81

IA DEPT OF PUBLIC SAFETY SING BACKGROUND CK 15.00

Impact 7G ASBESTOS CLASS 125.00

J&J Motors VEHICLE REPAIRS 3,929.04

JON DON MOTO SHOWER DISINFECTANT & CLEANER 824.17

Kryger Glass Company 15 WINDOW REPAIR 139.95

McDonalds TRAVEL EXP 9.61

MEALS STAFF TRAVEL OACH MEALS STATE FFA CONVENTION 19.10

MEALS STAFF TRAVEL TRAVEL EXP 14.83

MENARDS SHOP SUPPLIES 38.85

MENARDS FREEZER FOR CONCESSION STAND 48.98

MENARDS SUPPLIES 17.99

MICHAELS CLASS COMPOSITE FRAMING 172.50

MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEMICAL MAY22_MAINT TUFF STUFF CLEANER 884.72

O’REILLY CLOCKS FOR BUSES 13.98

PEPPER & SON, INC., J.W. MUSIC FOR ELEM CONCERT 4.99

Perma-Bound LIBRARY BOOKS – ELEM & LOST LEARNING 877.40

PIONEER ATHLETICS MAY2022 MS FIELD PAINT 387.50

QUILL CORPORATION MAY2022 OFFICE SUPPLIES 121.02

SAM’S CLUB TEACHER APP BREAKFAST 135.25

SAM’S CLUB BATTLE OF BOOKS 242.34

SAM’S CLUB ISASP TESTING FOR STUDENTS 42.73

SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY LLC DR ED SUPPLIES 235.41

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, LLC ART SUPPLIES 122.27

SILVERSTAR CAR WASH MAY22_BT VAN WASH 13.91

STORY JUMPER 6TH GRADE TAG 87.31

SUNNYBROOK FUNERAL ARRANGEMENT 75.00

U.S. POST OFFICE MAY2022 OFFICE POSTAGE 9.90

UPS STORE RETURN POSTAGE 36.55

WALMART SNACKS 64.57

WALMART FACS CLASS SUPPLIES 181.39

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASSN PHONE 1,098.04

Batch Total: 16,680.94

Batch Description: MAY 2022 LUNCH BMO

Clark’s Hardware BATTERY 13.98

DOLLAR GENERAL FOOD 4.00

Batch Total: 17.98

Batch Description: MAY 22 BMO PPEL FUND

J&J Motors 15-2 FUEL INJECTORS 761.75

Batch Total: 761.75

Report Total: 24,354.45

PREPAID — APPROVED JUNE 2022

Checking Account ID: 1

Check Type: Automatic Payment

GILLHAULIN Gill Hauling 2,602.60

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 2,602.60

Checking Account ID: 1

Check Type: Check

WHITINGCOM Whiting Community School 3,694.44

JESSICA HAMMOND 100.00

MEDICALENT MEDICAL ENTERPRISES, INC. 33.00

Joshua Ruhrer 1,245.00

ROLLINGOIL Rolling Oil 3,474.54

VERIZON WIRELESS 340.64

LAWTON-BRONSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL 90.00

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 8,977.62

Checking Account Total: 11,580.22

Checking Account ID: 6

Check Type: Check

Majestic Hills Golf Course 60.00

CRESTWOOD HILLS GOLF COURSE 60.00

IHSSA Iowa High School Speech Association 54.00

IHSSA Iowa High School Speech Association 312.00

IHSSA Iowa High School Speech Association 264.00

IHSSA Iowa High School Speech Association 33.00

IHSSA Iowa High School Speech Association 262.00

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 1,045.00

Checking Account ID: 6

Check Type: Direct Deposit

Jason Cowley 110.00

ZACHARY NELSON 110.00

BRIAN COLE 110.00

Stan Wisnieski 110.00

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 440.00

Checking Account Total 1,485.00

Grand Total:

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 13,065.22

