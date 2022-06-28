Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — June 14, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date: 06/14/2022

Absolute Mobile Shredding 500225 Shredding Service 10.00

Ahlers & Cooney PC 101156 1500 – General obligation 8,900.00

Alford***, Amy J Mileage 149.76

American Screening 103556 Med/Lab Supplies 271.31

Anthon City Of 125351 Anthon Utilities 103.80

Anthon Community Center 10800 Rent Pct. 40 75.00

Anytime Lock And Key 101498 Building – Moville 394.00

Apex Integrated Dist 500795 Household Supplies 1,126.20

Arthur Gallagher Risk 100804 Annual insurance renew 51,968.00

AUCA Chicago Lockbox 157200 Rugs 223.20

Aventure Staffing & 102513 Temp Staff Vaccine Equip 6,015.50

Axon Enterprise Inc 105382 Camera Bundle 261.00

Bedrock Gravel 100541 Maintenance Gravel Pet 452,000.00

Beeson, Gary 104306 Anthon Mowing 100.00

Bekins Fire & Safety 22060 9109 – Annual fire ext 40.25

Best Buy Business A 104024 Client Assistance 113.09

Bierschbach Equipment 177471 Building – Moville roo 180.00

Biomerieux Vitec In 25031 Med/Lab Supplies 567.73

Blatchford***, Sara 100925 TB Supplies 133.36

Bob Barker Co. pillows 118.14

Bomgaars 27646 Fan 230.48

Boyle***, Terry 104418 Clothing Allowance 81.27

Bremer***, Ivy 103780 Iowa Public Health Con 97.54

Bride, Tom 103895 Mileage Reimbursement 9.36

Brock***, Tyler S 32170 MRSE Exercise, LeMars 109.17

Brooks***, William 500884 Gas Reimb 36.60

Brouillette, Robert 33343 Mileage Reimbursement 20.01

Burgess Public Heal 500657 Service Area 3 Prepare 2,988.09

C W Suter & Son Inc 86382 9102 – HVAC repair 1,354.75

Calhoun Communicati 100833 Tower inspection 2,325.66

Canon Financial Ser 40698 Contract Charges 97.02

CDW Government Inc 1366 Desktop Memory CADE Co 6,524.71

Center For Disease 104291 Lab Testing 105.00

Cherokee Public Health 105410 Service Area 3 Prepare 524.98

Chesterman CO. Water 877.70

CHN Garbage Service Garbage service-MY22/L 1,937.40

Christensen, Ashley 500174 Mileage Reimbursement 25.86

Cincinnati Insurance 103860 Liability 1,545.00

City Farmers Inc 104935 Lawn Maintenance & Fer 647.00

Claim.MD, Inc. 500662 JU22 Billing Platform 100.00

Clark, Pamela 103902 Mileage Reimbursement 25.74

Clausen-Rosendahl** 98551 AFDO Conference Regist 1,410.86

Cole Papers Inc 500417 Custodial Supplies 3,626.07

Community Action Agency 99895 Miechv 6,696.66

Community Health 99339 Service Area 3 Prepare 198.08

Concordance Healthcare 105837 Med/Lab Supplies 2,776.00

Cooperative Gas & Oil 104384 Fleet Fuel 22.25

Cornhusker Int Trucks 437 Parts #303 309.33

Correctionville Bldg 61849 Buildings – Tile Shed 2,701.25

Correctionville Corner 100994 Bolts #329 12.50

Counsel (Ohio) 105618 Office Supplies – Ink 127.24

Crittenton Center 84100 Miechv 18,452.16

Culligan Water Condition 60817 Equipment Repair 110.00

Cummins Central Power 101862 Anthon generator PM 3,596.91

De Witt***, Rocky 104362 Mileage Reimbursement 84.24

Delperdang***, Paige 101077 Mileage 19.89

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 3,576.37

Dental City 500098 Med/Lab Supplies CH De 564.39

Dirks***, Allison E Mileage 132.80

DLT Solutions Inc 98498 Civil 3D Subscription 5,216.20

Donovan, Joseph M. 500670 Commission Meeting 29.27

Drent***, Angela A 101024 Canva Pro Subscription 119.40

Drey***, Linda K 1720 Iowa Public Health Con 18.59

Drilling Morningside 70899 medication 343.82

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 910X – Nitrile gloves 309.12

Election Systems 101922 Insert Ballot Here Sti 26.68

Farm & Home Publish 80175 Woodbury County Plat B.. 130.00

Fedex 81003 Postage 9.46

FiberComm 99390 Clerk of Court 4,431.84

Finish Line Fuels 500727 Gasoline – Moville 2,962.80

Fisher Healthcare (758) Med/Lab Supplies 348.67

Floyd Valley Commun 99085 Service Area 3 Prepare 257.39

Floyd Valley Health 99031 Service Area 3 Prepare 554.13

Gard, Julie K. 500867 GTC Well Abandonment 500.00

Gill Hauling Inc 100935 Garbage service-MY22/B 1,262.00

Gill Hauling Inc 500533 9102 – Garbage service 1,626.98

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Copy Overages 873.86

Graffix Inc 105073 Promotional Products 1,501.00

Grainger Inc. Flashlights 197.40

Grieme***, Kevin 99984 Hootsuite Subscription 629.16

Groves Emergency Lg 500263 Equip Install 3,075.00

Hach Chemical Co 100409 Med/Lab Supplies 282.77

Hair, Daniel 500524 Mileage Reimbursement 32.76

Hane, Irma 500871 GTC Well Abandonment 500.00

Hanson***, Elizabeth 105711 Mileage 17.26

Health Services of 99695 Service Area 3 Prepare 2,506.34

Heart Therapy 500753 MH Consultation 1,650.00

High Point Networks 500584 Mitel Headsets CADE Co 3,312.00

Hisey, Randy S 110300 MHMH029640 182.70

Home Depot Pro 105875 9101 – Stretch wrap 26.98

Horn Memorial Hospital 101132 Service Area 3 Prepare 306.01

Hunwardsen***, Amber 98589 Mileage 11.41

Hy Vee Inc. BOH Meeting 201.73

IDEXX Distribution, 99460 Med/Lab Supplies 6,068.64

Imko & Diversified 102026 Jackie 1,050.54

Innovational Water 105182 Hydronic Mgmt Program 135.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 2,650.84

Iowa Dept of Inspect 119207 License Blanks 241.90

Iowa Dept. of Natural 98991 Well Permit Fees 125.00

Iowa State University 133532 Nahra 2022 Mid-Year Co 375.00

ISCTA 105091 ISCTA Association dues 250.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 Parts #200 35.16

IWCAC 105819 2022 Annual Iowa Worker 225.00

Jacks Uniforms & Equip 121600 Uniforms 439.85

Jebro Inc AMZ Materials 1,290.76

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

John Deere Financial 103342 Acct#36102-79891/Parts.. 378.31

Johnstone Supply (S 105825) 9102 – Glycol for HVAC 798.12

Joy Auto Supply Inc 127342 Oil, Parts, Solvents 975.85

Klass Law Firm LLP 1785 McM/R Matters 1,049.75

Kneifl Electric 103391 WIT UPS replacement 3,235.29

Kuntz***, Erika 500881 Clothing Allowance 113.96

L G Everist Inc 281374 AMZ Materials 417.59

Language Line Service 1369 DH Interpreter Service 2,510.02

Language Link Interpreting 33.24

Le Mars, City of 500800 Set Up MRSE Exercise 5 250.00

Leeds Pharmacy 141229 Work Comp 150.00

Leroy Hanson Co 142030 Cooling Fandana 829.81

Lexipol LLC 105716 Contractual Services 4,350.00

Loffler Companies 500177 Contract Charge 13.76

Lopez-Molina***, Rachel 500108 Mileage 3.51

Luna***, Maria Mileage 12.40

Lutheran Services 100557 Miechv 13,241.21

Mail House 148553 Postage/Meter 2,936.31

Mansfield, John 105072 Commission Meeting 30.27

Meister, Corey D 100044 Mileage Reimbursement 28.08

Menards 199721 Circuit breakers/Littl 335.85

Mercyone Siouxland 1529 Wellness Appointments 7,468.30

Metal Culverts Inc. 158327 CP-2022 37,568.10

MFASCO Health & Safety 103996 Med/Lab Supply 200.99

Micro Essential Lab 159781 Chem/Gases 357.66

Mid American Energy 159813 9102 – Electric, natural 20,103.99

Miller***, Megan Mileage 39.20

Mogensen***, Richard 500876 Clothing Allowance 182.92

Moreno***, Katherine 98484 Commission Meeting 31.44

Moville, City of Rent Pct. 34 80.50

Moville Record 167400 Legal Publications 2,127.69

MPH Ind Inc (C-IL) 337 Radio and Related 128.20

Mueggenberg***, Ben 104704 Postage 32.27

Munger Reinschmidt 98836 General Counsel 5/1/22 2,989.30

Munoz***, Cynthia Mileage 29.84

National Network of 104599 LOrr PHIT Virtual Trai 129.00

Nelson***, Paige 105827 DMACC Onsite Wastewater 125.00

NextGen Communications 500879 Technician time; wirin 1,160.00

Noodle Soup of Wein 1919 Brochures Breastfeeding 231.00

Nutrition Matters 104150 Med/Lab Supplies 288.00

Obrien County Public 99777 Service Area 3 Prepare 348.84

Oetken***, Lori A. Mileage 59.67

Office Elements 100254 Legal size copy paper 75.67

Omaha Paper Company 104716 Office paper (240 case).. 9,120.00

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 2,284.95

Orr***, Leann 103225 All Agency Meeting Sup 96.41

Osceola Community 99601 Service Area 3 Prepare 728.15

Osceola County EMS 500615 Service Area 3 Prepare 448.05

O’Tool, Jeffrey 500624 Mileage Reimbursement 14.04

Parker, Barbara 99064 Mileage Reimbursement 19.89

Pathology Medical S 1859 Autopsy Fee 2,500.00

Petersen Oil Co. Diesel 33,383.24

Pickermans BOH Meeting 224.23

Pierson City of 1571 Water 48.60

Plaza Bowl 500877 NACCHO Disability Incl 4,000.00

Plumbing & Heating 189296 Mixing valve cartridge 1,184.66

Presto-X Pest Control 125.00

Prevent Child Abuse 99197 HFA Accreditation Appl 250.00

Priestley***, Dan 105695 Mileage Reimbursement 57.33

Property Records Inc. 101481 Conference Reg Diane 139.00

Quality Telecommunications 103001 CS 540 Headset 1,047.00

Raker Rhodes Engine 104898 1500 – TH structural 250.00

Record Printing & Copy 194837 Printing 2,187.00

Redwood Toxicology 500837 Lab Testing 82.00

Reserve Account 105853 Postage – BOS 1,036.59

Ricoh USA, Inc. Contract 558.80

Robinson***, Lisa 103684 Outreach & Clamps 46.95

Roto Rooter (SC-IA) 200770 9103 – Clear main line 564.00

Ryan, Lincoln 104642 Commission Meeting 33.19

S & S Equipment Inc 100686 Parts #913 561.64

Safelite Fulfillmen 104428 Windshield replacement 415.00

Sanofi Pasteur Inc 100782 Med/Lab Supplies 1,313.79

Sapp Bros, Inc. 500664 Gasohol-300 gal & dies 3,523.00

Schneider Geospatial 101237 WEBSITE 4,320.00

Security National Bank 208797 910X – Credit card 611 3,324.89

Singing Hills Auto 104619 Car Washes 306.90

Sioux City Journal 102790 Job Ads 1,197.50

Sioux City Rotary 101050 KGrieme Membership 250.00

Sioux City Scheels 206838 K9 Food and Uniforms 1,952.93

Sioux City Treasur. (4 213400) DH CMG 5,255.84

Sioux City Truck 246198 Parts #934 111.60

Sioux Laundry Inc 214615 Laundry 1,858.35

Siouxland Animal Hospital 98985 K9 Expense 384.98

Siouxland Community 101572 Immunization Services 1,931.95

Siouxland District 218021 GTC Admin Fees 2,768.53

Siouxland Grass & Forage 104570 Turf mix – 125 lbs/Bro 712.50

Siouxland Regional 231257 4th QTR FY22 8,746.50

South Side Glass Inc. 103591 Repair Doors 315.00

Sparklight 952 Cable 556.27

Spee Dee Delivery 104385 Standard Shipments 55.26

Square Tire Gordon 102019 Oil Change #112 45.16

Staples Advantage 105681 Mail Cart 1,434.44

State Hygienic Lab 115680 Arsenic Testing 549.00

Steffen Truck Equipment 105183 Parts & Labor #506 2,294.27

Street Cop Training 500076 Training 450.00

Summit Food Service 500010 weekly meals 7,220.40

Sunset Law Enforcement 103409 Ammo 8,033.00

The Warming Shelter 500878 NACCHO Disability Incl.. 4,000.00

Thermoworks Inc 99814 Med/Lab Supplies 391.00

Thiesen, Thomas 105267 Mileage Reimbursement 46.80

Thompson***, Jeremi 500756 Mileage 6.44

Uhl***, Aimee 104686 Disaster Mgmt & Emerge 341.61

Uline 103247 Office Supplies 88.70

Unity Point St Luke 104203 Service Area 3 Prepare 16,091.64

US Bank (STL-MO) 101339 May 2022 Statement – A 2,709.96

UST Testing Service 99704 Monthly Tank Stick Rea 600.00

Vanguard Appraisals 239251 VCS 2,800.00

Vaughn***, Rani Mileage 36.50

Veenstra & Kimm Inc 239345 FEMA, Proj#6364, Eng S 6,797.41

Verizon Connect Flex 500622 GPS Equip & Service 982.35

Webb***, Nancy Mileage 91.85

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 89,803.41

Wiatel Solution Center 104551 Shop Telephone 576.32

Woodbury Cnty Conse 227211 GTC Well Abandonment 500.00

Woodbury Cnty Rec 254200 Electric service-MY22 4,955.14

Woodbury Cnty Treasur. 104770 15 case of paper 750.00

Woodbury County Debt 99643 Rent 6,667.00

Woodhouse Sioux City 103940 Vehicle Maint 39.38

Yockey, Judy 500868 GTC Well Abandonment 500.00

Ziegler Inc 274129 Danbury 1 Generator PM 1,298.17

Zvirgzdinas***, Kelly 101368 Mileage 63.18

Grand Total: 999,331.

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 30, 2022