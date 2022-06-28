Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — June 7, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date: 06/07/2022

Albers***, Ronald 101543 Clothing Allowance 21.05

Alioth***, Dennis A 905 Boot Reimburse 171.20

Amazon Capital Serv 500176 Electric terminals 47.81

AT&T Mobility Telephone 41.27

Axon Enterprise Inc. 105382 Dynamic Bundle 558.00

Baker, Michael P PHD 16850 MMPI 690.00

Bentson Pest Control 23487 Pest control tower site 310.00

Bomgaars 27646 Solvents & Hand Tools 96.13

Buckmeier, P.C., Brian 500859 Void -182.70

Centurylink 103380 Shop Telephone 96.72

CHN Garbage Service 76971 Garbage 104.00

Cole Papers Inc 500417 910X – Custodial suppl 934.13

Cornhusker Int. Truck 437 Parts #405 26.17

Correctionville Bldg 61849 Snow fence for beach 91.77

Correctionville City Water 12.73

Counsel (Ohio) 105618 Ricoh Maint Fee 151.86

Dahl, Susan I-Pad Training 31.04

Danbury Community 62501 ME Transport 350.00

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 4,076.21

DGR Engineering 104049 Professional Engineer 1,846.00

Electronic Engineer 75647 Alarm Monitor Fee 61.86

Encartele, Inc 105363 Annual Player License 960.00

Fedex 81003 Postage 9.46

Graffix Inc. Bracelets 2,126.34

Home Depot Pro 105875 910X – Custodial suppl 854.60

Imko & Diversified Temps 1,830.38

Inland Truck Parts 117762 Parts & Labor #406 13,897.67

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 6,392.64

Intab LLC Equipment Seals.. 215.62

Iowa County Recorder 102573 Yearly Maintenance Fee 545.84

Iowa Municipalities 103885 Work Comp Premium 22-2 85,942.00

Iowa Office of Stat 201321 Autopsy Fees 4,193.97

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 Siren & speakers 2,989.01

Jarabek***, Michael 100969 Clothing Allowance 192.59

Jebro Inc. AMZ Materials 2,274.70

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Knife River Midwest 101585 1500 – Brown’s Lake 571,820.70

LG Everist Inc 281374 AMZ Materials 413.85

Long Lines LTD (Sgt 182816) Internet 64.37

Mail House 148553 Metering Contract/Post 3,185.60

Marx Truck Trailer 100380 Flat bed for new truck 6,575.00

Menards 199721 Casters & woodpecker 114.11

Metal Culverts Inc. 158327 CP-2022 62,801.10

Mid American Energy 159813 9103 – Electric MY22 9,075.19

Milligan***, Troy M 1132 Boot Reimburse 139.10

Moville Record 167400 Primary Publication 594.00

Murphy Tractor 99032 Filters #213 #217 1,432.47

Neogov 105319 NeoGov Yearly Subscription 12,090.77

Northwest Landscaping 500870 130th St. Fencing 9,200.00

Office Elements Envelopes 24.49

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 188.87

P & W Garage 100123 Tire Repair #406 110.00

Pestbusters Inc 500040 Pest control service 100.00

Pinnacle Performance 105288 Parts & Labor #306 1,406.19

Pitney Bowes (Pitts 99291) Acct 10630655/Postage 171.96

Productivity Plus A 104845 Acct #5043 9311 4711 5 1.00

Property Records Void -139.00

Record Printing & Copy 194837 Printing 355.00

Ricoh USA, Inc Contract 7,050.00

Rodriguez***, Temot Boots 149.80

Sam’s Club (A-GA) Food 149.08

Sapp Bros, Inc. 500664 Gasohol – 500 gallons 2,115.00

Security National Bank 208797 Travel and Meals 803.93

Sergeant Bluff Advocate 100648 ME Transport 695.50

Severeide***, Shane 500553 Boot Reimburse 200.00

Sioux City Journal 105512 Subscription Renewal 243.00

Sioux City Journal 102790 Legals Publications 1,413.56

Sioux City Paint 214400 Picnic table stain 247.54

Sioux City Scheel’s Boots 319.99

Sioux City Treasurer (4 213400) Data Processing 183,611.42

Sioux City Truck Parts #935 70.54

Sioux Sales Co. Boots 174.99

Socknat***, Nichola 105273 Clothing Allowance 230.00

Stan Houston Equipment 100666 Asphalt roller rental 312.33

Staples Advantage 105681 Office Supplies 396.02

Steffen Truck Equipment 105183 Workpod 10,758.31

Steig***, Craig 105096 9102 – Mileage 23.40

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 18,774.76

Vac Shack Inc 238519 Maintenance; Buildings 449.00

Vertiv Corporation 500231 9103 – UPS service agr 1,621.80

Vonderlieth***, Kor 926 Uniforms 171.20

Wall of Fame EMBROIDERY 44.94

Waterbury Funeral Service 100534 ME Transport 500.00

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 65,856.43

Wersal***, Jennifer 500872 Boot Reimburse 176.50

Western Iowa Telephone 248000 Telephone 477.69

Wiatel Western Iowa 104550 911 circuits 1,087.97

Grand Total: 1,110,060

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 30, 2022