Holly Lieber

Holly C. (Rasmussen) Lieber, 39, of Lawton, IA died unexpectedly on Saturday June 25, 2022 at her residence.

A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Morningside Lutheran Church in Sioux City. The family will greet friends from 3:00 p.m. until service time on Friday at the church. Immediately following the service there will be a light dinner and time of fellowship at the church. A Celebration of Life for Holly will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022 at the Warrior Hotel in Sioux City following the service and dinner at the church.

Holly Christina, the daughter of Ronald Sr. and Ionia (Ritchison) Rasmussen, was born on December 24, 1982 in Sioux City. Holly grew up in Sioux City and graduated from East High School with the Class of 2001. While in high school, she worked at the Economy Market in Sioux City where she met many lifelong friends.

Prior to graduating from high school, she started working at an insurance company then worked at the Coffee King. Holly worked various other jobs until she turned her love for photography into a career with her cousin, Linda. Together they started Fireflys Photography.

In 2004, Holly married Bill Margellos and they were blessed with two daughters: Iris and Demitra “Demi”. Holly loved her daughters dearly and they were her whole world. Holly and Bill later divorced.

Holly managed Emma’s Event Center in Sioux City and she married Roger Lieber there on November 1, 2014. After their marriage, they owned and operated Galaxie Grill and Event Center in Sioux City. They also ran the kitchen at Sonny’s Saloon in Bronson and operated their own DJ service Galaxie Productions.

Holly’s hobbies included: photography, fishing, playing pool and darts, and watching Days of our Lives. In addition, she loved music and enjoyed singing karaoke. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and loved her cat.

Holly is survived by her husband Roger Lieber of Lawton; children: Iris Margellos of Sioux City, Demitra “Demi” Margellos of Sioux City, Misty Lieber of North Sioux City, Kolter Lieber of Dakota City, Allexandra “Allie” Lieber of Dakota City, and Zack Rysavy of South Sioux City; grandchildren Halliegh, Trace and Liam of North Sioux City; her father Ronald Rasmussen Sr. (significant other Victoria) of Sioux City; her siblings: Ronald Rasmussen Jr. (Kathleen) of Sioux City, Paul Rasmussen of Florida, Elvin Rasmussen (Jill) of Sioux City, Dana Davis (Jason) of Sioux City, and Cindy Riker (Joe) of Sioux City; a special niece Jennifer Rasmussen who was like a sister to Holly; many other nieces and nephews; and a large extended family and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Ionia Rasmussen; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.