Sonja Grimsley

Sonja R. Grimsley, 53, of Bronson, IA, passed away June 28, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Sonja was born on February 13, 1969 in Spencer, IA to Christian and Barbara (Ball) Dyhrkopp. She graduated high school from Sergeant Bluff in 1987 and went on to obtain her Bachelors and Masters degree in Teaching from Morningside College. Sonja began her teaching career in Red Oak, IA. She then spent 28 years as a special education teacher at East Middle School where she touched a lot of lives.

Sonja’s legacy will live on through her passion of teaching. She loved all the kids, teachers, and administrators and truly missed being at school during the past year.

She was united in marriage to Craig Grimsley on December 1, 2000 in Sioux City, to this union they were blessed with 2 sons.

Sonja enjoyed going to the pool, shopping, going to Kansas City Chiefs games, family vacations and attending her boys sporting events. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, and the 100+ Women’s Group. Sonja was a great mother, loving friend, and strong fighter.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Craig Grimsley, Bronson, IA; sons: Kellen and Louden Grimsley both of Bronson, IA; mother, Barbara Dyhrkopp of Sioux City, IA; siblings: Stephanie Chapman and her husband Randy of Sioux City, Brenda Olson and her husband Mark of Spirit Lake, and Chad Dyhrkopp and his wife Jody of Sioux Falls, SD, and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, Christian and her nephew, Zachary E. Carter.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org