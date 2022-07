Vernon Grant Heck, 96, of Climbing Hill, Iowa, died Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Services are Friday, July 8 at 10:30 a.m. at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel. Burial at Westfork Township Cemetery, Climbing Hill. Visitation will be Thursday, July 7 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.