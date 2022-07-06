Anthon City Council Minutes — June 27, 2022

Anthon City Council

JUNE 27, 2022

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Reimer called the special meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on June 27, 2022 at 5:32 p.m. Council members present were Barbara Benson, Paul Lansink and Lisa Petersen. Mona Kirchgatter and Jonathan Kuhlmann were absent. Also present was Allan Pithan and Amy Buck.

AGENDA: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Benson, to approve the printed agenda as presented. Carried 3-0.

BUDGET HEARING: Councilman Benson opened the public hearing on the proposed 2021/2022 budget amendment at 5:36 p.m. Notice of time and place of hearing had been published on June 16, 2022 in The Record and the affidavit of publication was available to file with the County Auditor. No oral or written comments were received on said budget amendment. Councilman Petersen closed the public hearing at 5:37 p.m.

Motion by Lansink, seconded by Petersen, to adopt Resolution #2022-06-532 entitled “Resolution Approving the City’s Proposed Amendment #2 to the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Budget”. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Lansink and Petersen; nays – none.

PAINTING: The Council tabled the decision to paint the building behind the “My Kind of Town” sign at 200 W. Main St. until the July meeting.

PROPERTY DAMAGE: Motion by Lansink, seconded by Petersen to pay $217.56 for fence damage at 102 Country Club Drive. Carried 3-0.

BUILDING PERMIT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Lansink to approve a building permit for Randy Boyer at 302 E Brady St for driveway. Carried 3-0.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Lansink, to adjourn. Carried 3-0. Mayor Reimer proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 5:59 p.m.

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

