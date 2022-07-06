Correctionville City Council Minutes — July 1, 2022

Correctionville City Council

Special City Council Meeting – July 1, 2022

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on July 1, 2022, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 6:43 AM by Mayor Kathy Hoffmann.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Bob Beazley, Dan Volkert and Adam Petty. Absent: Ciara Alioth and Kourtnee Fox.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Petty, 2nd by Volkert to approve the agenda. Passed 3/0.

NEW BUSINESS:

Motion by Volkert 2nd by Beazley to approve liquor license for the Golf Course to serve a beer garden for the Fire Department on July 16th. This is a temporary 5 day license. Passed 3/0.

OTHER BUSINESS: The meeting was adjourned at 6:48 AM.

KATHY HOFFMANN, Mayor

APRIL PUTZIER, CMC, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 7, 2022