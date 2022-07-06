Correctionville City Council Minutes — June 28, 2022

Correctionville City Council

Special City Council Meeting – June 28, 2022

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on June 28, 2022, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 5:30 PM by Mayor Kathy Hoffmann.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Ciara Alioth, Bob Beazley, Kourtnee Fox, Dan Volkert and Adam Petty. Absent: None.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

NEW BUSINESS:

Discussion on potential apartments. There are interested parties in putting apartments into the old school. Council will encourage interested parties in attending a planning and zoning meeting. Full support for this was given by the council.

Discussion on potential land. Ideas were given on purchasing another piece of land to potentially expand the city limits. No action taken at this time.

Discussion on Nelle Belle development. Mayor Hoffmann will meet at the end of June with the DOT on road access into the Nelle Belle land.

OTHER BUSINESS:

Update given on cleanup of Liz’s Café site.

The meeting was adjourned at 6:01 p.m.

KATHY HOFFMANN, Mayor

APRIL PUTZIER, CMC, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 7, 2022