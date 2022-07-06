Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — July 11, 2022

Maple Valley-Anthon Oto

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, July 11, 2022

• Time: 5:45 PM

• Place: MVAO High School Library, Mapleton, Iowa

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of

Quorum

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

IV. Approval of Annual Reports

A. Secretary’s/Treasurer’s Reports for Filing

B. End-of-Year Administrative Budget Reports

1. Activity Accounts

2. School Lunch Program

IV. Opening of New Fiscal Year

A. Appointment and Swearing in of School Board Secretary/Treasurer

B. Designation of School District Depository Banks as per Policy 701.1

C. Designation of Legal Counsel for District as per Policy 207

D. Authorization to Participate in the Free/Reduced Cost National School Lunch/Breakfast Program

V. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring

B. Technology Purchase

C. Shot clock purchase for high school gymnasium

D. Consideration of district facilities survey by DLR Group

VI. Adjourn

Notice: Attachments contain information for-the-record to be included with the Board Meeting minutes.

Enclosures include background material for consideration by Board Members prior to and during the meeting.

