Moville City Council Minutes/Bills — June 15, 2022

Moville City Council

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: John Parks, Bret Hayworth, Joel Robinson, and Tom Conolly are present. Paul Malm connects via Zoom. Parks motions to approve agenda, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motions to approve the minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to approve the May Treasurer’s report, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed a fence permit from Rob Hunter for 810 Paige Place. Robinson motions to approve, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviews a fence permit from Blake Saxon of 527 Ash. Conolly motions to approve, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviews a fence permit from Mike Augustine of 820 Park Ridge Place. Council wishes to get the permission of one more of the neighbors before approval as the fence is proposed to sit on their lot line as well. No action at this time. Guests include Chad Thompson, Mike Weaver, Edgar Rodriguez, Blake Stubbs, Dakin Schultz, Kevin Lloyd, Robin Beck, Angie Schrunk, Gene Groetken and Kyle Irvin. During Open Forum, resident Kevin Lloyd posed questions about various infrastructures in town as he works to plan for possible future power outages.

At around 5:44 pm, Conolly motions to begin the consultation and open the Public Hearing on a proposed West Hill Addition Housing Urban Renewal Plan for a proposed Urban Renewal Area in the City of Moville, State of Iowa; seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. No comments were received before or during the meeting, so at around 5:45 pm Hayworth motions to close the Public Hearing, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers Resolution 2022-34 determining an area of the City to be an economic development area, and that the rehabilitation, conservation, redevelopment, development, or a combination thereof, of such area is necessary in the interest of the public health, safety or welfare of the residents of the City; designating such area as appropriate for urban renewal projects; and adopting the West Hill Addition Housing Urban Renewal Plan.

Planning and Zoning Chairman Dakin Schultz informs the council that he has met with the appropriate stake-holders at the school and county and they are agreeable to the plan. The Planning and Zoning board has met, reviewed the plan, found it to be in compliance with Code and at this time recommends approval. Conolly motions approval of Resolution 2022-34, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Schultz let the council know that they have a member nearing retirement soon and need a new appointee to serve. Council is encouraged to help find a replacement.

Attorney Thompson introduced and presented the first reading of Ordinance 2022-3 providing that general property taxes levied and collected each year on all property located within the West Hill Addition Housing Urban Renewal Area, in the City of Moville, County of Woodbury, State of Iowa, by and for the benefit of the State of Iowa, City of Moville, County of Woodbury, Woodbury Central Community School District, and other taxing districts, be paid to a special fund for payment of principal and interest on loans, monies advanced to and indebtedness, including bonds issued or to be issued, incurred by the City in connection with the West Hill Addition Housing Urban Renewal Area (the West Hill Addition Housing Urban Renewal Plan). Parks motions to approve first reading, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Robinson motions to waive the second and third readings, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motions final adoption of Ordinance 2022-3, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

At around 5:56pm Conolly motions to open the Public Hearing on the proposal to enter into a Development Agreement with Security National Bank of Sioux City, Iowa, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. No one before or during the meeting presented any comments, so at around 5:57pm Hayworth motions to close the Public Hearing, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers Resolution 2022-35 approving and authorizing execution of a Development agreement by and between the City of Moville, Iowa and the Security National Bank of Sioux City, Iowa. SNB Attorney Kyle Irvin and Thompson recommend entering into the Development Agreement and moving forward with vacating the area. Hayworth motions to approve this Resolution 2022-35, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Chief Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. Public Works Supervisor Mike Weaver gave a Public Works Update. No pool update was given. Chris Meredith was not in attendance so an update was not given on the Meredith Lane Duplexes project.

Council considers the preliminary engineering report for water supply, treatment, storage and distribution from I&S Group. Hayworth motions to approve it, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. No update or action on the Development Agreement for the West Hill Housing.

Council considers Resolution 2022-33 ordering construction of the West Hill Addition Improvement Project, fixing a date for hearing thereon and for taking of bids. Robinson motions to set the bid-opening to 1pm on July 6th, 2022, and setting the public hearing and tentative awarding of the bids to July 6th at 5:30 pm, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed the Nuisance Abatement request for 147 Main Street. On May 2, 2022 the City sent an Official Notice of Dangerous Building to the property owner Everhart Apartments, LLC and subsequently deemed the structure unfit for human occupancy due to structural deficiencies noted in the structure above and the foundation below. Inspector Christensen has scheduled a structural engineer to review the structure and write an official determination this week. Robinson voices concerns about possible issues that may arise regarding the neighboring structure if it is determined that 147 Main is structurally unstable or removed.

Council considers Resolution 2022-36 approving construction contract, bonds and certificate of insurance on the Terra Tam / Sunset storm structure replacement project. Hayworth motions to approve, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council considers Resolution 2022-37 approving construction contract, bonds and certificate of insurance on South Second Street Overlay project. Parks motions to approve the contract with Barkley, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers Resolution 2022-38 approving construction contract, bonds and certificate of insurance on Frontage 2nd Street / 3rd Street Improvements project. Conolly motions to approve, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers Introduction and first reading of Ordinance 2022-2 amending 92.01 water bill rates effective July 1, 2022. Conolly motions to approve, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motions to waive the second and third readings, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motions to approve final adoption of Ordinance 2022-2 amending 92.01 water bill rates effective July 1, 2022 seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers Resolution 2022-39 setting wages as of July 1, 2022. Conolly motions to approve new wages agreed upon at budget time, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Council considers Resolution 2022-40 (misnamed on the agenda as duplicate Resolution 2022-39) approving Fiscal End of Year transfers. Hayworth motions to approve these Fiscal End of Year transfers, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers the liquor license application from Meadows Country Club. Conolly motions to approve, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Council considers the annual Cigarette license permit applications from the 4-way Stop and Shop, Dollar General, and Casey’s General Store. Robinson motions to approve all 3 cigarette permits, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Mayor and Council concerns and comments were discussed. Council would like to review the recent changes to the State ATV/UTV law. Per Fisher, Pat Rogers would like to see a sidewalk improvement project on the 300 block of Main. With no further business Robinson motioned to adjourn around 7:25 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries -meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 20,344.07

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 9,688.22

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS TOTAL 1,836.09

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 22,126.65

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL 56.33

TIF LMI TOTAL 0

DEBT SERVICE TOTAL 0

WATER TOTAL 16,768.24

SEWER TOTAL 19,975.29

LIFT STATION UPGRADE TOTAL 0

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,429.93

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND 92,224.82

CLAIMS REPORT Vendor/Payroll Checks: 6/02/2022- 6/15/2022

ACCO POOL MAINTENANCE 189.75

AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP PARK SUPPLIES 108.06

AHLERS & COONEY, PC BONDING ATTORNEY 930.00

AMAZON office 365, PD computers

ANALYTICAL & CONSULT SVCS WW TESTING 908.00

ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP CEMET-ERY CONTRIBUTION 5,000.00

BA RENTALS REFUND UTILITY BILL PAYMENT 51.83

UMB BANK, N.A. GO DEBT COMM. CTR BOND

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 2,240.32

BROWN SUPPLY CO STORM SEWER REPAIRS 929.00

CARROLL CLEANING SUPPLY FIRE DEPARTMENT LAUNDRY SUPPLY 294.28

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 1,082.00

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 229.38

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 8,024.67

EARL MAY NURSERY & GARDEN CENTER PARKS – FLOWERS 183.38

ELEVATE ROOFING ROOF REPAIR CITY HALL SHOP 27,458.00

ELSMORE SWIM SHOP GUARD SWIM SUITS 1,376.60

FIRE SERVICE TRAINING BUREAU TRAINING 50.00

AT&T MOBILITY ACCOUNT #287291043045 300.54

GALLS UNIFORMS 1,667.67

GRAFFIX INC CLOTHING 330.50

GROVES REPAIR – DON GROVES PD EQUIPMENT 9,640.38

HAWKINS INC. WATER CHEMICALS 1,484.31

HUNZELMAN, PUTZIER & CO ACCOUNTING SERVICES 1,604.66

IOWA DEPT. PUBLIC SAFETY QUARTERLY BILLING SW ACCESS X3 900.00

IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSOC WORKERS COMP PREMIUM 1,941.00

IOWA ABD COMMUNITY CENTER LIQUOR LICENSE 1,482.00

IOWA ONE CALL CALL BEFORE YOU DIG 50.60

IPERS IPERS REMITTANCE 380.53

IRS FED/FICA TAX 4,082.52

MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 699.40

JACK’S UNIFORMS POLICE EQUIPMENT 98.98

JAMES FISHER MILEAGE 62.50

JODI PETERSON REIMBURSE POOL CONCESSIONS 627.22

LUMBER PROS FIRE STATION REMODEL CABINETS 10,390.55

MACQUEEN EQUIPMENT SWEEP-ER MAINTENANCE 514.69

MENARD’S FIRE STATION REMODEL 2,145.68

MEYER, INC. MULCH FOR PARKS 1,627.00

MARTENS FAMILY CONSTRUCTION VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 548.10

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 6,251.09

MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY, INC COMM CENTER ALARM 89.25

MOTOROLA POLICE CAR CAMERA BUNDLE 5,080.00

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS SUPPLIES 180.00

PLUMBING/HEATING WHOLESALE PLUMBING SUPPLIES 20.89

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,008.80

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 791.98

SANDRY FIRE SUPPLY SCBA FIT TESTING & SUPPLIES.. 4,479.00

SECOND SKIN WRAPS PD EXPLORER DECALS X2.. 700.00

SIOUX SALES COMPANY POLICE EQUIPMENT 46.60

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 231.59

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA

SUNNYBROOK FLOWER POT SUPPLIES 804.65

SYMBOL ARTS EQUIPMENT 375.00

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS MONTHLY TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE 42.00

UNITED BANK OF IOWA COMM.CTR DEPOSIT REFUND 100.00

VIKING INDUSTRIAL PAINTING WATER TOWER MAINTENANCE 11,900.00

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE 240.00

WEX BANK FUEL 2,443.03

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET

WOODBURY CENTRAL SCHOOL FIRE DEPT FUEL 990.12

==============

Accounts Payable Total 125,408.10

Invoices: Paid 4,939.12

Invoices: Scheduled 120,468.98

Payroll Checks 14,504.69

==============

Report Total 139,912.79

==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY Payroll Checks: 6/02/2022- 6/15/2022

FUND/NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 112,635.10

110 ROAD USE TAX 5,927.77

200 DEBT SERVICE 0

600 WATER 16,809.94

610 SEWER 4,539.98

————————————————

TOTAL FUNDS 139,912.79

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 7, 2022