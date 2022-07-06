Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes/Bills — June 21, 2022

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

June 21, 2022 — Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on June 21, 2022 at 9:30 am for a board meeting. All members were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 6/21/22 meeting agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the 6/14/22 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the claims issued 6/21/2022. Motion Carried.

The Board discussed and with consensus will allow the Ply. Co. Sheriff Dept. to lock in a price and order the Armored Bearcat vehicle as soon as possible and the Board will officially approve the purchase at the Board meeting on 6/28/22.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to table the decision to pay the invoice to Banks Tiling & Excavating for a culvert lowered by Kirk Banks without the County’s permission on the (E.C. Lippke wetland) County owned property. The Board will again discuss this issue at the end of the meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve Twenty-Five Rolling Acres Subdivision in Section 20 of Marion Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve Tritz Addition in Section 2 in America Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the detour Agreement with IDOT on Hwy 3 and C38. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Northwest Iowa Power Cooperative in Hungerford, Lincoln and Elkhorn Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the right of way for project LC-231605. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to table the decision to pay the invoice to Banks Tiling & Excavating for a culvert lowered by Kirk Banks without the County’s permission on the (E.C. Lippke wetland) County owned property. The Board would like the Plymouth Co. Attorney and Co. Conservation Director to be present at the meeting on 6/28/22 when this will be discussed again. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:04 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Plymouth County Board Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 6-21-2022

ACE Engine & Parts Distribution PARTS 7.91

Neal Adler election official 28.75

AFC Industries BRIDGES 427.55

AgriVision Equipment Stihl trimmer/parts 413.98

Noel Ahmann mileage 281.37

Mary Albrecht election official 195.50

Anthony Plumbing & Heating BUILDINGS 275.95

Connie Arnold election official 201.25

Amy Augustine mileage 32.76

Autry Reporting deposition transcripts 168.00

Carol Beckwith election official 198.38

Chris Beeck mileage 46.80

Nick Beeck election runner 63.40

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone, election runner 120.74

Linda Beitelspacher election official 233.05

Blankenship Meier Painting door opener repair 135.00

Blohm Inspection/Environmental OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 4350.00

Michelle Bohlke election official 213.15

Lonnie Bohlke cell phone, election runner 70.00

Bomgaars supplies 248.34

Judy Brouwer election official 218.38

Susan Brown election official 215.50

City of Brunsville UTILITIES 104.40

Bugman Pest & Rodent Control pest control 50.00

Marilyn Bunkers election official 216.41

CDW Government computer supplies 4291.37

Central Valley Ag herbicide 243.64

Susan Chartier election official 223.68

Derek Christoffel parts/sander 8.55

Cole Papers custodial supplies 111.87

Cornhusker International PARTS 218.08

Creative Serv of New England supplies 226.95

CWD kitchen supplies 2510.17

D.A. Davidson & Co. bond con disclosure filing 1000.00

Peggy DeBoer election official 209.75

Tim DeBoer election official 240.17

Dell Marketing laptop/computers 6929.77

Victoria DeVos misc. reimbursements 365.68

Peg Dickman election official 195.50

Document Depot & Destruction shredding 49.00

Eakes Inc supplies 5899.68

Electrical Automation courthouse remodel 889.95

Fareway kitchen supplies 437.31

Fastenal supplies 160.93

Floyd River Materials concrete 1767.48

Floyd Valley Hospital services 2104.72

FORCE America PARTS 2064.71

Sharon Frerichs election official 250.50

Frericks Repair repairs 480.14

Frontier phone 2752.86

Jack Frus election official 192.50

Kathy Frus election official 172.50

G & R Controls labor/repairs 562.41

Sue Gabel election official 195.50

Marlene Gearke election official 222.52

Genoa Healthcare inmate meds 478.23

Get Branded 360 uniforms 614.03

Jolynn Goodchild misc. reimbursements 678.86

Gordon Flesch Company copier contract 504.54

Grage Performance TIRES & TUBES 200.00

Hardware Hank supplies 19.98

Lisa Harris mileage 232.83

Jamie Hauser election runner 70.42

Heartland Business System replace security camera 1771.63

Vicky Hemmelman election official 225.45

Gayle Henrich election official 224.86

Susan Henrich election official 216.56

Madalyn Hewitt program supplies 17.12

City of Hinton UTILITIES 132.77

Jenna Hodgson ergonomic mouse 35.99

Kara Holland deposition transcripts 47.00

Zach Holtgrewe UTILITIES 120.00

Horizon Distribution car wash pass 100.00

Gary Horton election runner 79.25

Susan Hoss election official.. 257.52

William Hoss election official 23.00

Luke Hughes meals 43.37

Hundertmark PARTS 265.70

Hydraulic Sales & Service PARTS 56.48

ICCS conference registration 494.00

IMWCA workers comp coverage 100.00

Insight Public Sector Sled Microsoft email server 4770.07

Interstate Battery System BATTERIES 271.90

Iowa County Attorney’s Case Prolaw database annual fee 8500.00

Iowa Dept of Public Safety online warrant & articles 3474.00

Iowa Information publications 1667.60

Iowa Secretary of State iVoters fees 3168.38

ISAC conference registration 1030.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS 902.91

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 728.50

JC Fischer Enterprises herbicide 464.25

Greg Jeneary mileage 140.40

Jensen Motors repairs 1393.97

Justice Fire & Safety alarm inspections/batteries 311.98

DuRetta Kelly election official 202.12

Mary Lou Kestner election official 195.50

James Kestner election official 195.50

Kingsley Ambulance Service service 200.00

Dave Klohs mileage 63.18

Knife River ASPHALT CONCRETE 943.50

Gerry Sue Krienert election official 203.69

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning services 1720.00

L.A. Carlson Contracting construction project 6111.00

Doug Lacey election official 217.83

Gail Lacey election official 194.43

Lampert Lumber supplies 103.33

Jackie Langel election official 202.52

Joyce E. Langel election official 28.75

Le Mars Daily Sentinel publications 300.41

City of Le Mars utilities 1165.03

Le Mars Agri Center softener salt 690.49

L.G. Everist Inc. crushed quartzite 3160.89

Linda Popken election official 215.50

Alan Lucken postage 42.18

Mark Marienau UTILITIES 120.00

Sue Martens election official 228.47

Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home mileage for autopsy 355.25

Max I Walker SHOP SUPPLIES 65.92

Kathy McCrary election official 198.38

Robert McCrary election official 198.38

Menards supplies 938.18

Meylor Chiropractic Clinic pre-employment screenings 195.00

MidAmerican Energy utilities 2773.65

Midwest Honda mower parts 183.95

Midwest Wheel PARTS 36.01

Motorola Inc. Motorola radio system 22380.00

Nate’s Glass display case repair 188.79

Pam Nemmers election official 218.38

Gerry Neuroth election official 198.38

Nancy Nielsen election official 195.50

Cheri Nitzschke election runner 28.08

Northern Lights Foodservice kitchen supplies 1203.39

O.C. Sanitation Hillview garbage 514.04

Old Castle Infrastructure construction project 102,448.70

Shawn Olson misc. reimbursements 2139.83

One Office Solutions cabinet, supplies 831.61

Orange City Dentistry inmate medical 503.00

Todd Osterbuhr UTILITIES 110.00

Lisa Penning mileage 87.75

Charlene Peterson election official 227.00

Arlie Pick election runner 32.87

Pictometry International aerial mapping flights 52,030.33

Plymouth Co. Board of Health pass thru grants 6847.61

Plymouth County EMS rural grant 7779.28

Plymouth Co Sheriff service 104.13

Plymouth Co Treasurer flex benefit reimburse 450.14

Premier Comm phone 2502.82

Quality Lawn Care lawn care 160.00

Raveling Inc LC-052002 5550.00

Darin Raymond advertisement 2056.35

Red’s Printing supplies 315.92

Janice Renken election official 166.48

Jill Renken postage 66.95

Kathy Renken election official 251.39

Tina Reuter election official 224.86

Rexwinkel Funeral Homes transports 1561.20

Richards Construction construction project 163,245.43

Ginny Riebhoff election official 224.75

Thomas Rohe MEETING FEES 20.00

Sapp Bros. Petroleum fuel 1631.99

Bob Schlesser mileage 217.62

Schneider Geospatial GIS website 23,064.00

Sandy Schnepf election official 215.39

Janet Schroeder mileage 314.73

Sue Schwartz election official 244.75

Sebastian Co. District Court certifies copies 15.00

Sherlock Plumbing repairs 1407.00

Shield Technology Corporation Shieldware RMS license 225.00

Shred-it shredding 73.00

Siouxland Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 852.75

Siouxland District Health well testing 200.00

Shelly Sitzmann conference expenses 398.72

Dan Smith election official 201.25

Valerie Smith election official 231.20

Stan Houston Equipment SAFETY 125.65

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 74.00

Stone Group Architects courtroom architect fee 3485.00

Mike W. Tentinger election official 241.29

The Dailey Stop fuel 185.09

The Home Depot Pro supplies 287.27

Thomson Reuters CLEAR subscription 481.50

Steve Thomson election official 215.50

Total Motors OUTSIDE SERVICE 62.53

Union County Electric tower 93.00

United States Police Canine USPCA membership 50.00

US POSTAL SERVICE postage 3474.92

Mike Van Otterloo election runner 33.46

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 204.75

Carolyn Vance election official 227.00

Tom Vance election official 198.38

Verizon cell phones 297.43

VISA supplies 68.91

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 63.19

Duane Walhof cell phone allowance 60.00

Kathy Weiland election official 245.04

WesTel Systems trunkline 324.32

Wex Bank fuel 9299.41

Woodbury Co. Sheriff service fee 100.00

Northwest Iowa YES Center juvenile detention 4375.35

Ziegler Inc PARTS 3293.94

Judy Zoeller election official 126.90

ZOHO Corporation ADPlus yearly maintenance 4706.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 7, 2022