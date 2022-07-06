Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — June 14, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JUNE 14, 2022

TWENTY-FOURTH MEETING

OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, De Witt, Taylor, and Wright. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget and Finance Director, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the agenda for June 14, 2022, with the Whitepaper on use of ARPA funds for the New Justice Center item removed. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the June 7, 2022 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $788,095.39. Copy filed.

To approve the reclassification of Stacy Ritchie, Senior Clerk, Human Resources Dept., effective 06-13-22, $22.30/hour, 5%=$1.12/hour. Per Wage Plan comparability with AFSCME Courthouse Contract, from Grade 4/Step 3 to Grade 4/Step 4.; the appointment of Danielle Boeshart, Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept., effective 06-20-22, $17.78/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 4-21-22. Entry Level Salary: $17.78/hour.; and the separation of Ann Landers, MH Advocate Support, Rolling Hills Dept., effective 07-01-22. Retirement. Copy filed.

To approve the request of John Forch’s spouse to remain on County health insurance. Copy filed.

To receive the appointment of Chad White, 7558 Correctionville Rd., Lawton, IA, to fill the vacancy for Board Member District 1, Lawton Bronson Community School District, previously held by Rick Scott. Copy filed.

To approve a 12-month Cigarette/Tobacco Permit for HCI Heritage Express Company, 1501 330th St., Sloan, IA, effective 07/01/22 through 06/30/23. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

The Canvass was held for the Primary Election held June 7, 2022.

It was reported by Steve Hofmeyer, Deputy Elections:

There were 10 (ten) provisional ballots of which were 7 (seven) accepted and added to the tally and 3 (three) were rejected. There were 2 (two) after-election ballots of which 1 (one) was accepted and added to the tally and 1 (one) was rejected.

United States Senator – Democrat

Abby Finkenauer Received One Thousand One Hundred and Sixty-Eight (1,168) votes

Michael Franken Received One Thousand Four Hundred and Sixteen (1,416) votes

Glenn Hurst Received One Hundred and Seventy (170) votes

Scattering: Two (2) votes

Total: Two Thousand Seven Hundred and Fifty-Six (2,756) votes

United States Representative District 4 – Democrat

Ryan Melton Received Two Thousand Four Hundred and Sixty-Six (2,466) votes

Scattering: Two (2) votes

Total: Two Thousand Four Hundred Sixty-Eight (2,468) votes

Governor – Democrat

Deidre DeJear Received Two Thousand Five Hundred and Forty-Seven (2,547) votes

Scattering Received Three (3) votes

Total: Two Thousand Five Hundred and Fifty (2,550) votes

Secretary of State – Democrat

Joel Miller Received One Thousand Seven Hundred and Ninety-Six (1,796) votes

Eric Van Lancker Received Six Hundred and Forty-Nine (649) votes

Scattering Received Zero (0) votes

Total: Two Thousand Four Hundred and Forty-Five (2,445) votes

Auditor of State – Democrat

Rob Sand Received Two Thousand Five Hundred and Fifty-One (2,551) votes

Scattering Received One (1) vote

Total: Two Thousand Five Hundred and Fifty-Two (2,552) votes

Treasurer of State – Democrat

Michael L. Fitzgerald Received Two Thousand Five Hundred and Eighty (2,580) votes

Scattering: Zero (0) votes

Total: Two Thousand Five Hundred and Eighty (2,580) votes

Secretary of Agriculture – Democrat

John Norwood Received Two Thousand Four Hundred and Eighty-Nine (2,489) votes

Scattering: Two (2) votes

Total: Two Thousand Four Hundred Ninety-One (2,491) votes

Attorney General – Democrat

Tom Miller Received Two Thousand Five Hundred and Eighty-Six (2,586) votes

Scattering: Four (4) votes

Total: Two Thousand Five Hundred and Ninety (2,590) votes

State Senator District 1 – Democrat

Jackie Smith Received One Thousand Five Hundred and Fifty-Four (1,554) votes

Scattering: Zero (0) votes

Total: One Thousand Five Hundred and Fifty-Four (1,554) votes

State Senator District 7 – Democrat

Scattering: Thirty-Four (34) votes

Total: Thirty-Four (34) votes

State Representative District 1 – Democrat

J.D. Scholten Received Six Hundred and Ninety-Two (692) votes

Scattering Received Two (2) votes

Total: Six Hundred and Ninety-Four (694) votes

State Representative District 2 – Democrat

Steve Hansen Received Eight Hundred and Fifty-Six (856) votes

Scattering: Zero (0) votes

Total: Eight Hundred and Fifty-Six (856) votes

State Representative District 13 – Democrat

Scattering: Seven (7) votes

Total: Seven (7) votes

State Representative District 14 – Democrat

Scattering Received Twenty-Three (23) votes

Total: Twenty-Three (23) votes

County Board of Supervisors District 2 – Democrat

Jeremy Dumkrieger Received One Thousand Four Hundred and Eighty-Eight (1,488) votes

Maria Rundquist Received One Thousand One Hundred and Ninety-Six (1,196) votes

Scattering: Three (3) votes

Total: Two Thousand Six Hundred and Eighty-Seven (2,687) votes

We therefore declare: Jeremy Dumkrieger to be duly nominated for the office of County Board of Supervisors District 2 – Dem.

County Board of Supervisors District 4 – Democrat

Scattering Received Sixty-Nine (69) votes

Total: Sixty-Nine (69) votes

County Treasurer – Democrat

Scattering: Fifty-Five (55) votes

Total: Fifty-Five (55) votes

County Attorney – Democrat

Patrick PJ Jennings Received Two Thousand Five Hundred and Seventeen (2,517) votes

Scattering: Fifteen (15) votes

Total: Two Thousand Five Hundred Thirty-Two (2,532) votes

United States Senator – Republican

Jim Carlin Received Two Thousand Two Hundred and Seventy-One (2,271) votes

Chuck Grassley Received Three Thousand Seven Hundred and Four (3,704) votes

Scattering: Thirty-Three (33) votes

Total: Six Thousand and Eight (6,008) votes

United States Representative District 4 – Republican

Randy Feenstra Received Five Thousand Two Hundred and Forty-Nine (5,249) votes

Scattering: One Hundred and Twenty-Four (124) votes

Total: Five Thousand Three Hundred and Seventy-Three (5,373) votes

Governor – Republican

Kim Reynolds Received Five Thousand Six Hundred and Five (5,605) votes

Scattering: Sixty-Four (64) votes

Total: Five Thousand Six Hundred Sixty-Nine (5,669) votes

Secretary of State – Republican

Paul D. Pate Received Five Thousand One Hundred and Two (5,102) votes

Scattering: Thirty-Five (35) votes

Total: Five Thousand One Hundred Thirty-Seven (5,137) votes

Auditor of State – Republican

Todd Halbur Received Two Thousand Eight Hundred and Thirty-Two (2,832) votes

Mary Ann Hanusa Received Two Thousand One Hundred and Twenty-Two (2,122) votes

Scattering: Thirty-One (31) votes

Total: Four Thousand Nine Hundred Eighty-Five (4,985) votes

Treasurer of State – Republican

Roby Smith Received Four Thousand Eight Hundred and Sixty-Seven (4,867) votes

Scattering: Forty (40) votes

Total: Four Thousand Nine Hundred and Seven (4,907) votes

Secretary of Agriculture – Republican

Mike Naig Received Five Thousand Sixty-Eight (5,068) votes

Scattering: Thirty-One (31) votes

Total: Five Thousand and Ninety-Nine (5,099) votes

Attorney General – Republican

Brenna Bird Received Four Thousand Eight Hundred and Forty-Nine (4,849) votes

Scattering: Thirty-Nine (39) votes

Total: Four Thousand Eight Hundred Eighty-Eight (4,888) votes

State Senator District 1 – Republican

Rocky De Witt Received Two Thousand Two Hundred and Fourteen (2,214) votes

Scattering: Twenty-Four (24) votes

Total: Two Thousand Two Hundred Thirty-Eight (2,238) votes

State Senator District 7 – Republican

Kevin Alons Received Two Thousand Seven Hundred and Eighty-Two (2,782) votes

Scattering: Twenty-Four (24) votes

Total: Two Thousand Eight Hundred and Six (2,806) votes

State Representative District 1 – Republican

Scattering: Thirty-One (31) votes

Total: Thirty-One (31) votes

State Representative District 2 – Republican

Robert Henderson Received One Thousand Four Hundred and Eleven (1,411) votes

Scattering: Nine (9) votes

Total: One Thousand Four Hundred and Twenty (1,420) votes

State Representative District 13 – Republican

Ken E. Carlson Received Five Hundred Seventy-Three (573) votes

Mark Peters Received Three Hundred and Fifty-Three (353) votes

Scattering: Two (2) votes

Total: Nine Hundred and Twenty-Eight (928) votes

State Representative District 14 – Republican

Jacob Bossman Received One Thousand Nine Hundred and Seventy-Two (1,972) votes

Scattering: Seventeen (17) votes

Total: One Thousand Nine Hundred Eighty-Nine (1,989) votes

County Board of Supervisors District 2 – Republican

Daniel A. Bittinger II Received Four Thousand Seven Hundred and Twenty-Nine (4,729) votes

Scattering: Thirty-Six (36) votes

Total: Four Thousand Seven Hundred and Sixty-Five (4,765) votes

We therefore declare: Daniel A. Bittinger II to be duly nominated for the office of County Board of Supervisors District 2 – Rep.

County Board of Supervisors District 4 – Republican

Matthew A. Ung Received Five Thousand One Hundred and Thirty (5,130) votes

Scattering: Fifty-Two (52) votes

Total: Five Thousand One Hundred Eighty-Two (5,182) votes

We therefore declare: Matthew A. Ung to be duly nominated for the office of County Board of Supervisors District 4 – Rep.

County Treasurer – Republican

Tina M. Bertrand Received Five Thousand and Seventy (5,070) votes

Scattering: Thirty-One (31) votes

Total: Five Thousand One Hundred and One (5,101) votes

We therefore declare: Tina M. Bertrand to be duly nominated for the office of County Treasurer – Rep.

County Attorney – Republican

Jacklyn Fox Received Two Thousand Eight Hundred and Seventy (2,870) votes

James D. Loomis Received Three Thousand and Twelve (3,012) votes

Scattering: Nine (9) votes

Total: Five Thousand Eight Hundred Ninety-One (5,891) votes

We therefore declare: James D. Loomis to be duly nominated for the office of County Attorney – Republican.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive for signatures the canvass of the Primary Election held on June 7, 2022. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Information was presented by Heartland Greenway on proposed carbon capture project.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive information for the Heartland Greenway proposed carbon capture project. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the final pay voucher for project #STP-S-CO97(134)ó5E-97. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the project agreement for project #NHSX-020-19(175)ó3H-97. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive for signatures a Resolution for the Establishment of a Yield Sign at the Intersection of 310th St. and Cass Avenue. Carried 5-0.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A YIELD SIGN AT THE INTERSECTION OF 310TH STREET AND CASS AVENUE

RESOLUTION #13,446

WHEREAS, under the provisions of Section 321.255 and 321.236 (1C)(6) of the 2021 Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors and County Engineer are empowered to designate the location and erection of stop and yield signs,

AND WHEREAS, the County Board and County Engineer may designate certain roads as through roads with the erection of stop or yield signs at specified locations furnishing access thereto or designation of any intersection as a stop or yield intersection and erect like signs at one or more locations of access to such intersections.

AND WHEREAS, traffic through the intersection discussed herein is unregulated now and sometimes endangered due the seasonal growth of crops at the subject intersection,

AND WHEREAS, there are currently no signs controlling traffic at the intersection,

AND WHEREAS, it is deemed a safety hazard to allow the traffic to move without some control of traffic movement,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County on this 14th day of June 2022, recognize as official the location of a yield sign at the intersections described below:

1. Located at the intersection of Cass Avenue and 310th Street, causing traffic traveling south on Cass Avenue to be directed to yield to traffic on 310th Street.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the proposal for technical and advisory services for the Administration of American Rescue Plan Act Program & Master Services Agreement with UHY Consulting, Inc. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Information was presented about the partnership with St. Luke’s/Unity Point to enhance EMT, Paramedic, and Ambulance Coverage in Woodbury County. Copy filed.

Reports on committee meetings were heard.

Deb Mayne, Charles Avenue; Gayle Palmquist, Lawton; and Jim Coyler, Sgt. Bluff addressed the Board about pipeline proposals in Woodbury County.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until June 21, 2022.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 7, 2022