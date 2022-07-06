Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — June 21, 2022

JUNE 21, 2022

TWENTY-FIFTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung (by phone), Radig, De Witt, Taylor, and Wright. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant; Dennis Butler, Budget and Finance Director; Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney; Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director; and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Kenny Schmitz, Building Services Director, discussed potential closures of Outer Drive due to 28th St Road project.

No additional citizen concerns were heard.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the agenda for June 21, 2022 as amended to defer information and action regarding a IPAIT resolution and to change the item from action to information regarding supplemental pay for Sheriff’s Office percentage deputies. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the June 14, 2022 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $372,237.61. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes for Sarah Keleher & Charles Keleher, 4724 Boulevard Dr., Sioux City, parcel #894706476001.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,447

RESOLUTION APPROVING PETITION FOR SUSPENSION OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Sarah Keleher and Charles Keleher, are the titleholder of property located at 4724 Boulevard Drive, Sioux City, IA, Woodbury County, Iowa, and legally described as follows:

Parcel #894706476001

BOULEVARD PLACE EX E 355 FT LOT 17

WHEREAS, Sarah Keleher and Charles Keleher is the titleholder of the aforementioned property have petitioned the Board of Supervisors for a suspension of taxes pursuant to the 2017 Iowa Code section 427.9, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors recognizes from documents provided that the petitioner is unable to provide to the public revenue; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby grants the request for a suspension of taxes, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to so record the approval of this tax suspension for this property.

SO RESOLVED this 21st day of June, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes for Claudia Flores, 1911 Fairbank St., Sioux City, parcel #894823153017.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,448

RESOLUTION APPROVING PETITION FOR SUSPENSION OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Claudia Flores, as titleholder of a property located 1911 Fairbank St., Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa, and legally described as follows:

Parcel #894823153017

RIVERVIEW ESTATES 4TH LOT 11 BLOCK 3

WHEREAS, Claudia Flores of the aforementioned property has petitioned the Board of Supervisors for a suspension of taxes pursuant to the 2017 Iowa Code section 427.9, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors recognizes from documents provided that the petitioner is unable to provide to the public revenue; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby grants the request for a suspension of taxes, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to so record the approval of this tax suspension for this property.

SO RESOLVED this 21st day of June 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the reappointment of Emily Clayton, 203 Traves St., Salix, and John Mansfield, 3100 Chambers, Sioux City, to the Veteran Affairs Commission. Copy filed.

To approve the items to be auctioned per Personal Property Disposition Policy. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Lisa Tincher, VIN #A067969, 1995 Artcraft 68X16.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,449

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Lisa Tincher is the titleholder of a mobile home VIN #A067969 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows.

VIN #A067969

1995 Artcraft 68×16

WHEREAS, the abovestated real estate has property tax interest and fees owing for the 2020 tax year, and the property is owned by Lisa Tincher and

WHEREAS, these property tax interest and fees are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these property tax interest and fees; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above real estate according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the property tax interest and fees owed for the 2020 tax year and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 21st day of June, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Yes Companies, VIN #8835.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,450

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Yes Companies is the titleholder of a mobile VIN #8835 home located in Woodbury County, Iowa.

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile home has taxes payable for 2020 tax year, and the mobile home is owned by Yes Companies

WHEREAS, these property tax interest and fees are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above mobile home according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 21st day of June, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date of parcel #894721282008, 1118 22nd St.

RESOLUTION #13,452

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

The Middle One-Third (1/3) of the South One Hundred Ten feet (110 ft.), and the North One-half (1/2) of Lot Two (2), Cary’s Sub-Division, City of Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (1118 22nd Street)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on The 5th Day of July, 2022 at 4:35 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 5th Day of July, 2022, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $334.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 21st Day of June, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date of parcel #894823253012, 1904 Riverside Blvd.

RESOLUTION #13,453

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

Lot 2 in Block 2 of North Riverside Addition to Sioux City, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa (1904 Riverside Blvd.)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on The 5th Day of July, 2022 at 4:37 oíclock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 5th Day of July, 2022, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $647.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 21st Day of June, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the reclassification of Charli Weaver, % Deputy, County Treasurer Dept., effective 06-13-22, $75,944.75/year, 12.5%=$8,432.20/yr. Increase from 70% to 75% Deputy.; the promotion of Michael Andresen, District Foreman, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 06-27-22, $2,932.05/bi-weekly, $79,165.35/year FY23, 44%=$901.41/bi-weekly. Promotion from Equipment Operator to District Foreman.; the appointment of Scott Mitchell, Director, Emergency Services Dept., effective 06-30-22, $2962.96/bi-weekly, $80,000/year FY23. Job Vacancy Posted 4-20-22. Entry Level Salary: $65,000-$85,000.; the transfer for Richard Mogensen, Equipment Operator, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 07-01-22, $25.10/hour, 0%. Transfer from Part-time to Full-time Equipment Operator.; the separation of Madison Warder, Assistant County Attorney, County Attorney Dept., effective 07-08-22. Resignation.; and the separation of Rachel Edmundson, Assistant County Attorney, County Attorney Dept., effective 07-15-22. Retirement. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Assistant County Attorney, County Attorney Dept. AFSCME: $64,780-$74,916/year (7-1-22 Wage).; and for Equipment Operator, Secondary Roads Dept. CWA: $25.10/hour (7-1-22 Wage). Copy filed.

To approve the purchase of Cyber Insurance for FY 22/23. Copy filed.

To approve to correct the clerical error to read “to approve to reduce the compensation board recommendation by 44.55%”. Copy filed.

To approve the transfer of funds from FY 21-22 to restrictive reserve to FY 22-23 in the amount of $66,119 for purchase of 1 ton Chassis cab and æ pickup. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Deborah Main, citizen, discussed ordinance for hazardous CO2 pipelines. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to approve the Prairie Hills demolition plans, specifications, form of contract and authorization to seek competitive bids. Carried 4-1; Radig opposed. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to approve setting a public hearing date of July 5th, 4:40 p.m., at Woodbury County Board of Supervisors meeting and public notice thereof. Carried 4-1; Radig opposed. Copy filed.

Sheriff Sheehan presented information regarding supplemental pay for Sheriff’s Office percentage deputies. Copy filed.

Assistant County Attorney Widman indicated that the amount of compensation beyond base salary for percentage deputies, if any is determined by the Board of Supervisors.

Reports on committee meetings were heard.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until June 28, 2022.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

