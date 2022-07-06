Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — June 7, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JUNE 7, 2022

TWENTY-THIRD MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, June 07, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung (by phone), Radig, De Witt, Taylor, and Wright. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget and Finance Director, Melissa Thomas, Human Services Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Val Uken, Sioux City, addressed the Board about the homeless situation in Woodbury County.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the agenda for June 7, 2022. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the May 31, 2022 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $1,068,717.86. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes for Brenda Morrison, 2118 S. Lakeport St., parcel #884705180006.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,443

RESOLUTION APPROVING PETITION FOR SUSPENSION OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Brenda Morrison, is the titleholder of property located at 2118 S. Lakeport St., Sioux City, IA, Woodbury County, Iowa, and legally described as follows:

Parcel #884705180006

HEDGES MORNINGSIDE LOT 19 BLOCK 33

WHEREAS, Brenda Morrison is the titleholder of the aforementioned property have petitioned the Board of Supervisors for a suspension of taxes pursuant to the 2017 Iowa Code section 427.9, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors recognizes from documents provided that the petitioner is unable to provide to the public revenue; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby grants the request for a suspension of taxes, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to so record the approval of this tax suspension for this property.

SO RESOLVED this 7th day of June, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the lifting of tax suspension for petitioners who failed to re-certify their income or income does not qualify for continued tax suspension. Copy filed.

To approve the reclassification of Lisa Ruden, Clerk III, County Auditor Dept., effective 06-27-22, $26.54/hour, 9%=$2.20/hour. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade 5/Step 4 to Grade 5/Step 5., and the reclassification of Miranda Kluver, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 06-27-22, $25.24/hour, 10.9%=$2.48/hour. Per CWA Civilian Officers Contract agreement, from Class 1 to Senior Class. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date of parcel #894734152021, 715 Ω Cunningham Drive

RESOLUTION #13,444

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

An irregular parcel being part of Block 40, part of vacated Dodge Avenue, and part of vacated Morgan Street described as beginning at the southwest corner of Lot 9 of The Yards Town Center Addition to the City of Sioux City; thence North 39∞09í06î West a distance of 402.13 feet; thence South 29∞25’41’ East for a distance of 264.22 feet; thence South 00∞16í56î East for a distance of 46.40 feet; thence North 89∞43í04î East for a distance of 27.60 feet; thence South 26∞08’54’ East for a distance of 38.42 feet; thence South 68∞33í08îEast for a distance of 108.22 feet, thence North 39∞09í06î West a distance of 43.52 feet to the Point of Beginning, containing 12,664 square feet, City of Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (715 Ω Cunningham Drive)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 21st Day of June, 2022 at 4:35 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 21st Day of June, 2022, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $892.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 7th Day of June, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the plans for project #L-B(B64)ó73-97. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the certificate of completion of the overburden removal with Leroy and Sons of Arcadia, IA, for $85,600.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the final staff report and Planning & Zoning Commission’s recommendation from their 06/01/22 meeting. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution of final plat for the William’s Third Strike, Second Addition, a Minor Subdivision. Carried 5-0.

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

RESOLUTION #13,445

ACCEPTING AND APPROVING WILLIAM’S THIRD STRIKE, SECOND ADDITION,

A MINOR SUBDIVISION, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

WHEREAS, THE OWNERS AND PROPRIETORS DID ON THE 1ST DAY OF JUNE, 2022, FILE WITH THE WOODBURY COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION A CERTAIN PLAT DESIGNATED AS “WILLIAMS THIRD STRIKE, SECOND ADDITION”, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA; AND

WHEREAS, IT APPEARS THAT SAID PLAT CONFORMS WITH ALL OF THE PROVISIONS OF THE CODE OF THE STATE OF IOWA AND ORDINANCES OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA, WITH REFERENCE TO THE FILING OF SAME; AND

WHEREAS, THE ZONING COMMISSION OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS RECOMMENDED THE ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT; AND

WHEREAS, THE COUNTY ENGINEER OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS RECOMMENDED ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT.

NOW THEREFORE, BE, AND IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED BY THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, THAT THE PLAT OF “WILLIAMS THIRD STRIKE, SECOND ADDITION”, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA BE, AND THE SAME IS HEREBY ACCEPTED AND APPROVED, AND THE CHAIRMAN AND SECRETARY OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, ARE HEREBY DIRECTED TO FURNISH TO THE OWNERS AND PROPRIETORS A CERTIFIED COPY OF THIS RESOLUTION AS REQUIRED BY LAW.

PASSED AND APPROVED THIS 7h DAY OF JUNE, 2022

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Information was presented by Kenny Schmitz, Building Services, & Shane Albrecht, Baker Group, on LEC ARPA Fund. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the transfer of appropriation in the Sheriff’s FY 22 budget due to employee transfers. Carried 5-0.

Information was presented by Dennis Butler, Board Administration, on a proposal for technical and advisory services for the Administration of American Rescue Plan Act Program and Master Services Agreement with UHY Consulting, Inc. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve a grant agreement between Woodbury County and the Iowa Secretary of State for the purpose of preventing, preparing for, and responding to cybersecurity threats to elections. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve agreement between Woodbury County and InTech Software. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve to increase the hourly wage by $1.50 for Paramedics beginning July 1, 2022. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to adopt Ordinance #65 to provide special valuation of wind energy conversion property as provided by Iowa Code Section 427B.26. Carried 4-1; De Witt was opposed. Copy filed.

Reports on committee meetings were heard.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until June 14, 2022.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 7, 2022