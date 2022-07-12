Cushing City Council Minutes/Bills — July 5, 2022

Cushing City Council

July 5, 2022

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Jerry Wittrock, Shawn Joy, Mary Tyler, Jesse VanHouten.

Absent: Alex Rabbass

Motion by Tyler, seconded by VanHouten to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) June 7, 2022 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits

Motion passed 4/0.

Claims

Amy’s Signs Banners 450.00

EGR Insurance Insurance 2789.00

Colton Porter Mowing

Payment 1040.00

Elaine Droegmiller Kleenex 6.88

Feld Fire Fire Dept Parts 38.00

Foundation Analytical Lab Water testing 15.00

IMFOA Dues 50.00

IDNR Water Permit Fee 25.33

IA League of Cities Dues 357.00

ISG Operator Services 475.00

New Lift Station 40.00

MCI Telephone 30.88

Menards Supplies 19.47

MidAmerican Electricity 215.77

Nicole Huisinga Mileage 90.72

One Office Solution Library Ink 39.98

Petersen Oil Fuel 638.26

REC Electricity 124.59

The Record Publishing 64.37

Schaller Telephone Telephone 58.73

Stevenson Hardware Parts 11.12

Thompson Law Office Legal Fees 230.00

US Treasury 941 Fee 15.19

USPS Postage 116.00

Woodbury County EMS Paramedic Assist 400.00

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Wittrock, seconded by VanHouten to adjourn at 6:40 p.m.

_________________

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by: ______________

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 14, 2022