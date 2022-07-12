Kingsley City Council Minutes/Bills — July 5, 2022

Kingsley City Council

July 5, 2022

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on July 5, 2022. Those present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Kremer, Jasperson, Rolling, Beelner and Bohle.

The agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the June 6, 2022 meeting were approved on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Kremer, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: None

Maintenance Report: Report of heavy water usage, new tractor is here.

List of bills was approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

A-Ox, ambulance oxygen 60.51

Acco, pool signs/supplies/chem/parts/tech serv 4,038.69

Adobe, subscription 15.89

Agrivision, mower belt/blade 208.24

Amazon, Lib books/supplies 1,907.17

American Red Cross, Learn to Swim program 300.00

Badger Meter, June Beacon services 48.65

Baker & Taylor, Lib books/videos 1,479.22

Barb March, reimburse double Amb payment 191.60

Beelner Service, sprinklers, pool backflow 2,406.71

Brian Book, phone reimburse 80.00

Builders Sharpening, mower belt/blade 153.78

Civic Plus, Municode fee 225.00

CNH Capital, parts 10.00

Deb Jantz, insurance reimburse 205.20

DNR, water supply fee 153.76

Doug Koch, cleaning 143.75

Eakes, office & community building supplies 395.68

Elle Ploeger, Lib supplies 15.14

FirstNet, police phone bills 182.06

Foundation Analytical Lab, testing 1,103.50

Frontier, phone bill 73.78

GIS Benefits, life/disab ins 54.72

Hawkins, water chemicals 2,744.68

Iowa Dept of Public Safety, On-line warrants 1,200.00

Iowa History, two year subscription 35.95

Iowa League of Cities, dues 1,091.00

Iowa One Call, locates 31.50

Ipers, Ipers June 4,472.38

IRS, Fed/Fica June 5,687.16

ISG, preliminary engineering report 3,614.00

Jack’s Uniforms, police supplies/uniforms 641.40

Jim Harvey Agency, tractor ins/work comp-audit 1,390.00

JJSS, jet sewer main 350.00

Julie Culler, Lib supplies 47.04

Kingsley Drug Store, Amb supplies 24.39

Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage 228.81

Kingsley Vol Amb, June runs 640.00

Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend 150.00

KMK, maint. shirts 225.00

Knife River, blacktop Brandon/2nd patching (LO) 39,822.00

Knife River, blacktop Meadow/Dover patching (LO) 24,325.00

KPTH, May advertising 2,460.00

6235.94Lumber Pros, post 150.00

Maguire Iron, Year 2 water tower maint. plan 58,352.00

MidAmerican, utilities 5,342.84

O.C. Sanitation, porta pot 165.00

Plymouth Co. Landfill, June tonnage 8,557.77

Police & Sheriffs Press, ID cards 32.58

Presto-X, pest control 59.89

Quill, supplies 1,085.91

Rick Bohle, expenses/mileage 129.25

Rolling Oil services & tires 1,255.05

Sanitary Services, dumpster rental 69.50

Shelly Schaeuble, reimb swimsuits 218.04

Simpco, dues 1,696.00

Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone/insurance cost 230.60

Storey Kenworthy, office supplies 208.29

The Record, publications 589.19

Thompson Law, legal services 2,419.00

United Healthcare, health ins July 6,235.94

Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb 204.90

Wex, gas 2,292.67

Wiatel, phone/internet 600.00

Kimmes Enterprises, pool concessions 240.00

Cash, reimb petty cash 28.05

Advanced Electronic, police antenna 296.96

IDALS, test fees 65.00

Amazon, flags & poles 373.50

Amazon, portable Dewalt power 176.12

TOTAL 193,707.40

Library Special Expenses:

Center Point, Lib books 81.72

Cengage, Lib books 21.59

Fire Dept. Special Expenses:

Lee Low Holdings, storage unit rent 785.04

Feld Fire, bunker gear 3,204.20

Expenses by Fund: General, 67,160.51; Road Use, 8,194.90; Employee Benefits, 8,686.94; Local Option, 0.00; TIF, 0.00; Lib Special, 1,610.37; Fire Dept. Special, 3,989.24; Amb. Special, 0.00; Debt Service, 60,305.00; Water, 21,886.77; Sewer, 78,471.51; Solid Waste, 8,037.34. Total: 258,342.58. Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 69,703.62; Operating Grants, 25,799.04; General, 33,459.12; Transfer In, 0.00. Total: 128,961.78.

Treasurer’s reports for May and June were approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Police Report: Report was distributed and discussed. Still waiting on delivery of 2022 Tahoe. Councilman Kremer asked the police to attend the next Chamber meeting concerning AugustFest.

At 7:15 p.m. Mayor Bohle opened one bid for the 23 and 25 West Second St. properties. The lone bid was from Rob Plendl for $100.00. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Kremer to accept the bid with the stipulation that a structure be built within 18 months and have an assessed value of $200,000.00. There will be no financial help or grants from the City. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Kremer, aye; Jasperson, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried.

Pool Report: There were eight pool parties, Passes sold: Family, 53; Single, 11; Senior, 9. There thirty nine public swimming lessons and 140 private lessons. Inspection of pool was done and there is a tripping hazard on the concrete and on the drain/fill in baby pool area and two lifeguard certificates were not on file (they had already been sent in). Council discussed purchasing a carport in the seating area.

Ordinance #266 (Amending tree ordinance). Councilman Bohle introduced ordinance, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried. There will be no trees planted in the parking (space between street and sidewalk). Motion to approve the first reading on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Kremer, aye; Jasperson, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried.

Fire Report: Department is looking at purchasing a tanker truck. Truck deliveries are at least 14 months out.

Jason Bird has swapped a portion of his lot to Randy Wiese so that he can move his carport to the north of his garage.

Utility bill rates will be discussed at the August meeting.

Motion by Beelner, seconded by Jasperson to refund Elliott Bottjen $100.00 for a building permit. All voted aye, motion carried.

Storm drain on the west end of Myles Lance will be inspected by Mayor Bohle and report back at August meeting.

A new library intern (Avery Schroeder) will be hired at a rate of $10.00/hour on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Motion to adjourn by Jasperson, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST: Vicki Sitzmann

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 14, 2022