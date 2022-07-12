Probate — Rick Henry Jensen
Public Notice
THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RICK HENRY JENSEN, Deceased
CASE NO. ESPR020157
Notice Of Appointment Of Administrator And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Rick Henry Jensen, Deceased, who died on or about May 28, 2022:
You are hereby notified that on June 27, 2022 the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.
Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated on June 24, 2022
Jodi Michelle Jensen, Administrator of the Estate
25757 Main Street
Sioux City, IA 51108
Jay Phipps, ICIS#: AT0008864
Attorney for the Administrator
Phipps Law Office, PLC
240 Main Street
Moville, IA 51039
Date of second publication
July 21, 2022
Probate Code Section 230
Published in The Record
Thursday, July 14, 2022
and Thursday, July 21, 2022