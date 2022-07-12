Probate — Rick Henry Jensen

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RICK HENRY JENSEN, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR020157

Notice Of Appointment Of Administrator And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Rick Henry Jensen, Deceased, who died on or about May 28, 2022:

You are hereby notified that on June 27, 2022 the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.

Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated on June 24, 2022

Jodi Michelle Jensen, Administrator of the Estate

25757 Main Street

Sioux City, IA 51108

Jay Phipps, ICIS#: AT0008864

Attorney for the Administrator

Phipps Law Office, PLC

240 Main Street

Moville, IA 51039

Date of second publication

July 21, 2022

Probate Code Section 230

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 14, 2022

and Thursday, July 21, 2022