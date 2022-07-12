Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — June 28, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JUNE 28, 2022

TWENTY-SIXTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, De Witt, Taylor, and Wright. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget and Finance Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(i). Carried 5-0 on roll-call vote.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(i). Carried 5-0 on roll-call vote.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(i). Carried 5-0 on roll-call vote.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(i). Carried 5-0 on roll-call vote.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

P.J. Jennings, County Attorney, addressed the Board concerning an opinion issued shortly before the meeting.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive information provided by Mark Nahra, County Engineer, regarding pumping water in the area of the Little Sioux Park. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the agenda for June 28, 2022. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the June 21, 2022 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $850,655.00. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Douglas Glackin, 803 Logan Dr., Moville, to the Woodbury County Library Board. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date of parcel #894734152021, 715 Ω Cunningham Dr.

RESOLUTION #13,454

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

An irregular parcel being part of Block 40, part of vacated Dodge Avenue, and part of vacated Morgan Street described as beginning at the southwest corner of Lot 9 of The Yards Town Center Addition to the City of Sioux City; thence North 39∞09í06î West a distance of 402.13 feet; thence South 29∞25í41î East for a distance of 264.22 feet; thence South 00∞16í56î East for a distance of 46.40 feet; thence North 89∞43í04î East for a distance of 27.60 feet; thence South 26∞08í54î East for a distance of 38.42 feet; thence South 68∞33í08îEast for a distance of 108.22 feet, thence North 39∞09í06î West a distance of 43.52 feet to the Point of Beginning, containing 12,664 square feet, City of Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (715 Ω Cunningham Dr.)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 12th Day of July, 2022 at 4:35 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 12th Day of July, 2022, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $892.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 28th Day of June, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Lynn Fleming, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 06-23-22. Separation.; the reclassification of Katelyn Speed, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 06-27-22, $21.88/hour, 4%=$.86/hour. Per CWA Civilian Officers Contract agreement, from Class 3 to Class 2.; the transfer of Allen Welte, P/T Operations Officer-Paramedic, Emergency Services Dept., effective 07-01-22, $22.25/hour, -45%/$-10.15/hour. Position Transfer from Interim Director to P/T Operations Officer-Paramedic.; the reclassification of Allen Welte, P/T Operations Officer-Paramedic, Emergency Services Dept., effective 07-01-22, $22.25/hour, 11.5%=$2.30/hour. Salary Increase.; the reclassification of Dylan Hinds, Operations Officer-Paramedic, Emergency Services Dept., effective 07-01-22, 11.5%=$2.30/hour. Salary Increase.; the reclassification of Gerald Kelley, Operations Officer-Paramedic, Emergency Services Dept., effective 07-01-22, $22.25/hour, 11.5%=$2.30/hour. Salary Increase.; the appointment of Shawn Starr, P/T Operations Officer-Paramedic, Emergency Services Dept., effective 07-01-22, $22.25/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 1-26-22.; and the separation of Brodie Monroe, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 07-08-22. Resignation. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for (2) Civilian Jailers, County Sheriff Dept. CWA: $21.60/hour (7-1-22 Wage); and Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept. AFSCME Courthouse: $18.22/hour (7-1-22 Wage). Copy filed.

To approve the underground utility permit for Northwest Iowa Power Cooperative. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Information was presented for the Iowa Public Agency Investment Trust (IPAIT) by Tina Bertrand, County Treasurer. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve a Resolution authorizing the approval of and participation in a joint powers agreement and declaration of trust for the Iowa Public Agency Investment Trust, authorizing investments through the fixed term automated investment program of IPAIT and authorizing IPAIT to designate and name depositories. Carried 5-0.

A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE APPROVAL OF A PARTICIPATION IN A JOINT POWERS AGREEMENT AND DECLARATION OF TRUST FOR THE IOWA PUBLIC AGENCY INVESTMENT TRUST, AUTHORIZING INVESTMENTS THROUGH THE FIXED TERM AUTOMATED INVESTMENT PROGRAM OF IPAIT AND AUTHORIZING IPAIT TO DESIGNATE AND NAME DEPOSITORIES

RESOLUTION #13,455

WHEREAS, Iowa Code section 28E.1 permits political subdivisions to make efficient use of their powers by enabling them to provide joint services with other Public Agencies and to cooperate in other ways of mutual advantage, and to exercise and enjoy jointly any powers, privileges or authority exercised or capable of being exercised by one Public Agency of this state or private agencies for the joint or cooperative action; and

WHEREAS, Iowa Code sections 331.555 and 384.21 empowers Cities, City Utilities, and Counties to invest their monies pursuant to a joint investment agreement; and

WHEREAS, the City of Fairfield, the Maquoketa Municipal Utility, and Buchanan County are political subdivisions organized and existing under and by virtue of the laws and Constitution of the State of Iowa and have approved the Joint Powers Agreement and Declaration of Trust and thereby they have established the Iowa Public Agency Investment Trust as of October 1, 1987, and amended as of the first day of August, 188, and as of the 1” day of May, 1993, and further amended the first day of September, 2005; and further amended as of the 1” day of September 2017; and

WHEREAS, this Governing Body desires to adopt and enter into the Joint Powers Agreement and Declaration of Trust, and it is in the best interest of this Governing Body to participate in the Iowa Public Agency Investment Trust for the purpose of joint investment of monies with other cities, city utilities and counties to enhance investment earnings to each; and

WHEREAS, this Governing Body deems it to be advisable for this Public Agency to make use, from time to time, of the Fixed Term Automated Investment Program available to Participants of IPAIT;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED:

Section 1. The Joint Powers Agreement and Declaration of Trust is approved and adopted. This Public Agency joins with the other public agencies in accordance with the Joint Powers Agreement and Declaration of Trust, as amended, (the “Declaration of Trust”) which is incorporated herein by reference with the same effect as if it had been set out in this resolution by becoming a Participant of IPAIT. The Joint Powers Agreement and Declaration of Trust is filed in the minutes of the meeting at which this Resolution is adopted. The authorized officials of this Public Agency are directed and authorized to take such actions and execute documents as may be deemed necessary and appropriate to effect the entry of this Public Agency into the Declaration of Trust and adoption thereof by this Public Agency and to carry out the intent and purpose of this Resolution.

Section 2. This Public Agency is authorized to invest its available monies from time to time and to withdraw such monies from time to time in accordance with the provisions of the Declaration of Trust and the Fixed Term Automated Investment Program of IPAIT.

Payment for any investments made within the Fixed Term Automated Investment Program is authorized from the Public Agency’s specified IPAIT Account. Interest and principal payments must be credited to the Public Agency’s designated Trust Account. The Custodian will hold investments in the name of IPAIT for the account of the Public Agency.

The following officers and officials of this Public Agency and their respective successors in office each are designated as “Authorized Officials” with full power and authority to effectuate the investment and withdrawal of monies with this Public Agency from time to time in accordance with the Joint Powers Agreement and Declaration of Trust.

Tina Bertrand

Woodbury County Treasurer

Printed Name Title

Charli Weaver

Deputy Bookkeeper

Printed Name Title

IPAIT must be advised of any changes in Authorized Officials in accordance with procedures established by IPAIT.

Section 3. The Trustees of IPAIT are designated as having official custody of this Public Agency’s monies which are invested in accordance with the Joint Powers Agreement and Declaration of Trust and any monies invested in accordance with the Trust’s Fixed Term Automated Investment Program.

Section 4. IPAIT is authorized to designate and name depositories, to execute documents, and to take actions as may be necessary to purchase and make payment, sell, secure, or take payment of principal and interest. Certificates of deposit must be purchased only from financial institutions designated by IPAIT which are approved depositories as prescribed by Iowa Code chapters 12B and 12C.

Section 5. Authorization is given for members and officials of this Public Agency to serve as Trustees of IPAIT from time to time if selected as such pursuant to the provisions of the Declaration of Trust.

Section 6. Unless otherwise expressly defined, words that are capitalized in the Resolution have meanings defined in the Joint Powers Agreement and Declaration of Trust.

Passed and approved this 28th day of June, 2022

WOODUBRY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to award the bid for project #STBG-SWAP-C097(148)óFG-97 to Steve Harris Construction and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution to award the bid and authorize the County Engineer to electronically sing for the contract and bond. Carried 5-0.

BID AWARD AND DESIGNATION AND AUTHORIZATION OF COUNTY ENGINEER FOR ELECTRONIC SIGNATURE OF CONTRACT AND BOND

RESOLUTION #13,456

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors has received bids for the project captioned herein, and,

WHEREAS, the board has considered the bids and concurs with the Iowa DOT and the County Engineer’s recommendation to award the contract to the lowest responsible bidder, and:

WHEREAS, time is of the essence in locking in material prices in a rapidly changing cost environment currently being experienced by contractors and road agencies across the state, the Board is directing the County Engineer to electronically sign the contracts and bonds for the following project upon presentation of completed documents meeting contract requirements for the following project:

STBG-SWAP-CO97(144)óFG-97

PCC Pavement Replacement project, Port Neal Road

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby awards the bid and directs the County Engineer is directed to electronically sign the contracts and bonds for the above captioned project upon presentation of final contract documents.

Passed and approved this 28th day of June 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive for signature a Resolution appropriation for FY 2023. Carried 5-0.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

APPROPRIATION RESOLUTION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023

RESOLUTION #13,457

Whereas, it is desired to make appropriations for each Service Area and Program Activity of County Government for the Fiscal Year 2023, beginning July 1, 2022, and

Now, therefore, be it resolved by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that the amounts detailed by Service Area on the Adopted FY 2023 Woodbury County Budget Summary Form 638-R constitute the authorization to make expenditures from the County’s funds beginning July 1, 2022 and continuing until June 30, 2023, and

Furthermore this Appropriation Resolution extends the spending authority of each County Program Activity to the amount appropriated to it as follows:

Fund/Dept….Division.. Amount

0001-0030 720,000

0001-1000 1,661,162

0001-1002 33,947

0001-1010 576,167

0001-1013 22,551

0001-1040 624,249

0001-1050 7,947,354

0001-1060 1,817,379

0001-1061 114,951

0001-1100 2,450,802

0001-1102 137,242

0001-1104 232,062

0001-1105 90,630

0001-1110 190,000

0001-1540 688,092

0001-1610 604,360

0001-3040 1,303,778

0001-3100 110,000

0001-3101 26,950

0001-3110 85,000

0001-3200 266,373

0001-3201 10,000

0001-3210 35,000

0001-6100 659,500

0001-6110 1,184,689

0001-6120 372,793

0001-6123 58,890

0001-8100 1,201,515

0001-8110 782,102

0001-9000 406,506

0001-9001 390,403

0001-9010 394,046

0001-9020 601,925

0001-9030 408,600

0001-9031 13,723

0001-9032 3,000

0001-9033 71,000

0001-9101 696,362

0001-9102 659,231

0001-9103 500,800

0001-9104 2,500

0001-9105 16,678

0001-9106 10,000

0001-9108 565,265

0001-9109 12,538

0001-9110 1,523,207

0002-1200 634,343

0002-1210 144,601

0002-1231 91,293

0002-1400 27,550

0002-1430 197,304

0002-1500 65,000

0002-1520 825,353

0002-1620 301,417

0002-3300 2,024,446

0002-3301 83,900

0002-3310 100,000

0002-8000 393,348

0002-8002 190,438

0002-8010 0

0002-8013 0

0002-9200 900,000

0003-9000 490,470

0006-9040 363,790

0008-1050 10,000

0009-1050 400,000

0011-0030 240,000

0011-1000 1,260,248

0011-6000 39,000

0011-6010 101,606

0011-6020 215,409

0011-6200 9,127

0011-6320 299,330

0011-8020 5,000

0020-0200 1,650,000

0020-7000 12,500

0020-7001 3,000

0020-7010 1,111,126

0020-7011 16,500

0020-7012 14,000

0020-7013 76,000

0020-7014 65,000

0020-7100 100,000

0020-7101 190,000

0020-7110 30,000

0020-7111 4,037,484

0020-7112 22,000

0020-7113 1,325,000

0020-7120 2,500

0020-7130 270,000

0020-7200 1,229,000

0020-7210 463,000

0020-7211 1,045,000

0020-7212 102,000

0020-7220 7,000

0020-7221 15,000

0020-7222 140,000

0020-7230 5,500

0020-7231 285,000

0020-7232 20,000

0021-0200 360,000

0023-6100 125,000

0024-8111 227,699

0025-0200 8,500,000

0029-1201 276,150

0031-9001 412,825

0040-0801 70,000

0040-0802 50,000

0057-6100 5,000

0057-6121 3,500

0057-6122 83,555

0059-1200 5,000

0061-6400 250,364

0067-6100 450,000

0074-1100 125,000

0078-1060 9,000

0080-1060 1,000

0081-1060 8,500

0082-1060 23,000

0083-1100 125,000

0092-1050 9,000

1500-1060 841,430

1500-1200 235,000

1500-6110 600,000

1500-9101 30,000

1500-9103 200,000

1500-9106 22,000

1500-9110 748,000

2000-0100 2,820,304

2000-0110 701,635

2000-0120 4,018,076

Accordingly, until such time as a Service Area is identified as progressing to a spending level challenging its appropriation, a budget amendment per 331.435 will not be implemented,

However, should a Program Activity approach a spending level challenging its appropriation level, and the Service Area continues balanced, the Board of Supervisors will be requested to increase the Program’s spending authority by resolving to permit such, and,

Passed and approved this 28th day of June 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2023. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,458

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the General Supplemental to the General Basic Fund during the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to fund the appropriations for the matching FICA, IPERS, Health Insurance, Life Insurance and LTD costs expended from the General Basic Fund.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the General Supplemental Fund to the General Basic Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, shall not exceed the sum of $6,867,285

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 28th, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2023. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,459

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Rural Basic Services Fund to the County Library Fund during the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move the taxes, levied on the township valuations, to the County Library Fund to pay the their share of the expenses of the County Library.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Rural Basic Services Fund to the County Library Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, shall not exceed the sum of $170,358.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 28th, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2023. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,460

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Rural Basic Services Fund to the Secondary Roads Fund during the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move the taxes, levied on the township valuations, to the Secondary Roads Fund to pay their share of the expenses of the Secondary Roads Fund.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Rural Basic Services Fund to the Secondary Roads Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, shall not exceed the sum of $1,611,000.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 28th, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2023. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,461

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from Gaming Revenues Fund to the Debt Service Fund during the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Gaming Revenue Fund revenues to the Debt Service Fund to reduce tax askings in the Debt Service Fund.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Gaming Revenues Fund to the Debt Service Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, shall not exceed the sum of $ 50,000

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 28th, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2023. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,462

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Local Option Sales Tax Fund to the Rural Basic Fund during the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Local Option Sales Tax Fund revenues to the Rural Basic Fund for the funding of the Economic/Community Development department,

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Local Option Sales Tax Fund to the Rural Basic Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, shall not exceed the sum of $ 292,655.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 28th, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2023. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,463

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Local Option Sales Tax Fund to the Rural Basic Fund during the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Local Option Sales Tax revenues to the Rural Basic Fund for the funding of Soil Conservation,

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Local Option Sales Tax Fund to the Rural Basic Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, shall not exceed the sum of $ 39,000.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 28th, 2022

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2023. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,464

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the EMS Loan Fund Fund to the Debt Service Fund during the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move EMS Loan Revenues to the Debt Service to reduce tax asking in the Debt Service Fund.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the EMS Loan Fund to the Debt Service Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, shall not exceed the sum of $ 80,777.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 28th, 2022

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2023. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,465

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the General Basic Fund to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund during the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move General Basic revenues to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund to pay half of the paramedics salaries and benefits.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the General Basic Fund to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, shall not exceed the sum of $138,075.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 28th, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2023. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,466

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Rural Basic Fund to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund during the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Rural Basic revenues to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund to pay half of the paramedics salaries and benefits.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Rural Basic Fund to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, shall not exceed the sum of $138,075.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 28th, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2023. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,467

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Tax Increment Fund to the Debt Service Fund during the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Tax Increment Fund revenues to the Debt Service Fund to pay FY 2023 principal and interest for the 2017 Tax Increment G.O.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Tax Increment Fund to the Debt Service Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, shall not exceed the sum of $383,250.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 28th, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2023. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,468

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Tax Increment Fund to the Debt Service Fund during the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Tax Increment Fund revenues to the Debt Service Fund to pay FY 2023 principal and interest for the 2022 Secondary Road Gravel Project.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Tax Increment Fund to the Debt Service Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, shall not exceed the sum of $789,850.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 28th, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2023. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,469

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from Conservation Reserve Fund to the General Basic Fund during the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Conservation Reserve Fund revenues to the General Basic Fund to reimburse the Browns Lake Project.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Conservation Reserve Fund to the General Basic Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, shall not exceed the sum of $138,000.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 28th, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2023. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,470

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Gaming Revenue Fund to the Rural Basic Fund during the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Gaming Revenues to the Rural Basic Fund for tax reduction,

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Gaming Revenue Fund to the Rural Basic Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, shall not exceed the sum of $175,341.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 28th, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2023. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,471

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Local Option Sales Tax Fund to the Rural Basic Fund during the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Local Option Sales Tax revenues to the Rural Basic Fund for Tax Reduction,

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Local Option Sales Tax Fund to the Rural Basic Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, shall not exceed the sum of $100,000.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 28th, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operations Transfers for FY 2023. Carried5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,472

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Secondary Road Fund to the Debt Service Fund during the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Secondary Road revenues to the Debt Service Fund to pay FY 2023 principal and interest for the FY 2022 Secondary Gravel Project,

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Secondary Road Tax Fund to the Debt Service Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, shall not exceed the sum of $ 300,000.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County Iowa, on June 28th, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to deny the Sheriff’s claim for supplemental pay. Carried 4-1; DeWitt was opposed. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to authorize expense up to $285,000 of ARPA Retention Pay to increase competitiveness of jailer pay, increase jail head administrator pay by $11,218.54 from Sheriffís FY23 budget, and direct the Human Resources Director and Supervisors Ung and Taylor to craft a Memorandum of Understanding with the affected bargaining unit. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Reports on committee meetings were heard.

Steve Corey, Salix, addressed the Board with concerns about legal expenses to be incurred by the county. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until July 5, 2022.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 14, 2022