Woodbury County Board of Supervisors — Public Hearing for Vacation of Right-of-Way

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

LEGAL NOTICE

Public Hearing for vacation of Woodbury County Right of Way

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in accordance with Section 306.11, (Code of Iowa), as amended, seeks to set a date for public hearing to vacate platted roads and alleys, and

WHEREAS, described roads and alleys were platted and dedicated to the public but never used or developed by the county or city as roads and alleys,

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 4:40 P.M CDT, at the Woodbury County Courthouse, 620 Douglas Street, Sioux City, Iowa, the County Board will hold a Public Hearing to vacate the right-of-way described as follows:

1) Vacate in Morningside Addition to Sioux City Iowa, Second Filing located in Section 4, T88N, R47W

All of Wells Avenue lying between Block 29 (lots 20 – 32) & 30 (lots 7 – 19).

2) Vacate in Morningside Addition to Sioux City Iowa, Third Filing located in Section 4, T88N, R47W

All of Wells Avenue lying between Block 29 (lots 33 – 38) & 30 (lots 1 – 6).

3) Vacate a parcel of land located in the SE1/4 of the SW1/4 of section 27, T89N, R42W of the 5th P.M., Woodbury County, Iowa described as follows:

Commencing at the southeast corner of the SW1/4 of said section 27; thence north 00°00’00” east 322.23 feet along the east line of said SE1/4 of the SW1/4; thence south 89°03’40” west 80.01 feet to the point of beginning; thence south 00°00’00” west 171.97 feet; thence south 34°44’26” west 122.84 feet; thence south 89°14’16” west 218.67 feet to the existing right-of-way; thence northeasterly 357.99 feet along a 921.65 foot radius curve concave northwesterly with a chord of north 39°25’36” east 355.74 feet along said right-of-way; thence north 89°03’40” east 62.73 feet to the point of beginning; containing 0.92 acres.

SO RESOLVED this 5th day of July 2022. Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

Further information on all right of way vacations are available at the office of the Woodbury County Engineer, 759 E. Frontage Road, Moville, Iowa; phone no. 712-873-3215; fax no. 712-873-3235; email: mnahra@woodburycountyiowa.gov.

At said Public Hearing, any person present, and so wishing will be given the opportunity to be heard, for or against, the proposed right of way vacations. Any person so wishing may file a document with the Woodbury County Auditor’s Office prior to the time of the hearing, should the person wish the document to be read for them at the time of the hearing.

Patrick Gill

Woodbury County Auditor

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 14, 2022