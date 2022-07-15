Pages 1 & 9 — Korean War Veterans Ralph Chinn, Rudy Hayes & Bruce Riordan By Editor | July 15, 2022 | 0 Ralph Chinn, Rudy Hayes (pictured here) and Bruce Riordan are among the Korean War Veterans recognized by The Record’s Judy Hayworth in her series spotlighting “the forgotten war.” Full story on pages 1 & 9. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Pages 13 — Panthers Top Wildcats to Return to Substate July 15, 2022 | No Comments » What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Orange Slice Cookies July 15, 2022 | No Comments »