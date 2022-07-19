Anthon City Council Minutes/Bills — July 11, 2022

Anthon City Council

JULY 11, 2022

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Reimer called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on July 11, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barbara Benson, Mona Kirchgatter, Jonathan Kuhlmann and Lisa Petersen. Absent was Paul Lansink. Also present: Amy Buck, Allyson Dirksen, Sgt. Rose, Craig Handke, Tony Umbach, James Loomis, Judy & Butch Fleck, Corey Hamman, Trevor, Brenda & Breyce Cockburn, Jordan Luckel, Kevin Clausen, Katie Cloud Paulson, Amy McFarland, Summer Beery, Allan Pithan and Tim Conlon.

SUMMER BASH: Anthon Community Development Committee (ACDC) committee member, Summer Beery, was present to propose having a street dance next to the Fireside Meat Market on North 2nd Ave for the Summer Bash festivities scheduled for August 13th. Council in favor.

PUBLIC COMMENTS: Corey Hamman presented concerns with the overall condition of the city in preparation for the RAGBRAI event; including streets, weeds, and yard appearances. Tim Conlon presented concerns of coyotes and possible trash dumping near the apartments at the end of East Main Street.

AGENDA: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Kuhlmann, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 4-0.

POLICE REPORT: Sgt. Rose presented the monthly Police report that showed the Deputies patrolled 38 hours and 54 minutes and responded to 3 calls for service. Also reported there will be an increased appearance of deputies for the RAGBRAI event and traffic control.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Kirchgatter, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from June 13, 2022 and June 27, 2022 meetings, financial reports as filed, Development Agreement between the City and Trevor & Brenda Cockburn for Community Catalyst grant, approve the Class C Liquor License, Sunday Sales & Outdoor Services for Anthon Community Center Association, building permits to Bob Farmer at 110 N 3rd Ave. and 308 E. Bridge St for cement slabs and to Dylan Maynard at 308 S. Cauley Ave for a cement patio, and approve the Class C Liquor License, Sunday Sales & Outdoor Services for Robert Farmer dba Fireside Steakhouse LLC. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Kuhlmann and Petersen; nays – none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Kuhlmann, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 4-0.

LEGAL: Allyson Dirksen, attorney, discussed additional surveillance cameras for city buildings and public areas. Also Dirksen plans to run a title report on the house at 500 E. Main St. and Clerk was advised to send another certified letter for mowing costs at said residence.

JAMES LOOMIS: Prosecutor for Woodbury County Attorney’s office, James Loomis, was present to re-introduce himself and his goals for his candidacy for County Attorney.

JORDAN LUCKEL: Jordan Luckel presented concerns about her neighboring yards lack of upkeep and mowing and asked the Council to seek nuisance abatement.

PARKING LOT: Allan Pithan was present to discuss the cost of paving the new parking lot at the Anthon Events Center (i.e.: Anthon Community Center) at 110 N 5th Ave and request continued financial support from the City. Pithan also commented that the Events Center’s monthly operational funds are currently depleted. Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Petersen, to approve a donation of $34,800 to the nonprofit Anthon Community Center for funding for the nonprofit’s monthly operational expense purposes only. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Kirchgatter, Kuhlmann and Petersen; nays – Benson.

TREES: A request to remove dead and dying trees from behind the Sewer Plant for a profit to the requestor was presented to the Council. The Council instructed the Clerk to publish a public notice asking if there were other individuals in the community interested in removing the trees prior to awarding anyone with the task. Certificate of Insurance will be required by anyone performing the work.

PAINTING: The Council approved the quote from Glover Painting, LLC to have the building behind the “My Kind of Town” sign at 200 W. Main St painted prior to RAGBRAI. Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Benson to accept Glover Painting, LLC proposal for the pressure washing, painting, labor and supply costs for the building at 200 W. Main St. Carried 4-0.

207 S. CAULEY AVE: Demolition and clean-up of the house at 207 S. Cauley Ave was completed.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS: Kuhlmann recommended the City look to hiring an additional staff member for electrical and public works assistance. Kirchgatter recommended offering the Anthon Events Center a possible no interest loan to aid in renovation funding and upgrades. Clerk informed Council that Jake Parker performed patch work on the library roof due to heavy leaking. Also, the Clerk plans to start advertising for 2022-2023 snow removal for the City. Deputy Clerk, Buck is researching options for additional security cameras for public areas/buildings.

June Receipts: General-$61075.10; RUT-$9557.00; LOST-$7591.76; Debt Service-$1034.75; Water-$55207.81; 2020 Water Project-$9784.65; Sewer-$10842.29; Electric-$49971.45. Total: $205064.81. Expenses: General-$40777.51; RUT-$8746.99; LOST-$77000.00; ARPA-28300.00; Water-$23447.49; 2020 Water Project-$58707.89; Sewer-$12413.89; Electric-$51421.71. Total: $300815.48.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Kirchgatter, to adjourn. Carried 4-0. Mayor Reimer proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 7:20 p.m.

__________________

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

ATTEST: _________________

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

NEWSPAPER REPORT — JULY 2022

ANTHON FIRE DEPARTMENT SAFETY ON DEMO $500.00

BARCO MUNICIPAL PRODUCTS TRAFFIC CONES AND BLOCKADES $4,144.00

BOMGAARS SUPPLY INC. EQUIPMENT $39.99

CENTURY LINK PHONE $81.17

TERRY CLARKSON EXCAVATING EXCAVATOR & CLEAN UP $1,100.00

FELD FIRE FIRE EXT. TESTING $284.00

HAWKINS INC CHEMICALS $568.12

IOWA CODIFICATION INC. JUNE SUPPLEMENT $173.00

IOWA LEAGUE OF CITIES DUES $598.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES BANNERS $1,258.75

JOY AUTO PARTS OIL & EQUIPMENT $129.91

LONG LINES PHONE $391.24

MENARDS SUPPLIES $607.59

OFFICE ELEMENTS SUPPLIES $139.34

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION $3,812.10

WIMECA ENERGY $40,217.16

UTILITY FUND DEPOSIT REFUNDS $525.00

SALES TAX SALES TAX $2,054.50

ANTHON UTILITIES UTILITIES $937.58

PAYROLL WH STATE TAX STATE TAXES $747.00

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $4,798.82

IPERS WH IPERS $3,030.24

IOWA DEPT OF NATURAL RESOURCE ANNUAL WA SUPPLY FEE $60.03

WOODBURY COUNTY REC SERVICE $436.34

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS OF IOWA INSURANCE $6,000.97

UTILITY EQUIPMENT CO. WATER SUPPLIES $236.37

THE RECORD PUBLISH $391.54

JEO CONSULTING GROUP INC. ENGINEERING DESIGN $13,557.50

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIALS $137.22

UNITED BANK OF IOWA SHELTER HOUSE REFUND $85.00

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE $225.62

SOOLAND BOBCAT EQUIPMENT SUPPLIES $49.38

SIMPCO DUES $436.13

CURTIN MATTHEW CONTRACT $258.96

HEATH ANNIE JANITORIAL CONTRACT $150.00

STINES SUANN SUPPLIES $10.89

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL LAB ANALYSIS $15.00

BAIRD DARLA PROGRAM RWB FOODS $36.81

ANTHON COMM DEV CORP ANTHON BUCKS FOR PROGRAM $60.00

REHAB SYSTEM LLC WW JET VAC $10,475.00

CAMPBELL SUPPLY CO. SUPPLIES $246.74

O’CONNELL DEBBIE JANITORIAL CONTRACT $225.00

JASON KOLLUM JUGGLER FOR LIBRARY EVENT $395.00

GARY FINNEMAN DAMAGE REPAIRS $217.56

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY MPI TRAINING $480.00

PARKER JAKE LIBRARY ROOF LEAK REPAIRS $129.84

BUCK HARRY REBATE $75.00

SCHUBERT JON CLEAN UP TO LANDFILL $600.00

PAYROLL CHECKS TOTAL PAYROLL CHECKS $15,596.35

CLAIMS TOTAL $116,725.76

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 21, 2022