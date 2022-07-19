Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes/Bills — July 13, 2022

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

July 13, 2022

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 7:30 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL

Present Members: Collins, Haggin, Plendl and Herbold

3. AGENDA

Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF PREVIOUS MEETING MINUTES

Motion was made by Plendl, seconded by Herbold to approve the June minutes. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

Invoices discussed included MidAmerican Energy, Precision Alignment, and Sioux City Truck Sales. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $273,719.02 from the general fund, $66,629.99 from schoolhouse, $45,334.10 from lunch fund, and $21,001.58 from the Kingsley activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

June and July started the fiscal year-end reporting for the ESSER, State and Federal funding. Payroll expenses for FY22 will be finalized this month. Audit FY21 is still being processed by the auditor with regular updates. Iowa Risk Pool natural gas agreement will be updated in October if there are any credits on the gas usage. There was discussion on the increased purchased services which included tuition paid out to other districts. Motion by Colliins, seconded by Herbold to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS

Mr. Brand:

It’s quiet in Pierson. The building is being updated with new paint in the bathrooms and office areas thanks to Robin and Shelby. The KP website will be given a new look. Mr. Brand will be working with BonFire Marketing to be updated by mid-August.

Mr. Bailey:

Exciting News – Congrats to our coaches and players for making the trip to the state baseball tournament. The 3 year Asbestos re-inspection of the building has taken place. No issues. Still have just a few places with known/possible asbestos. Work on the HVAC issues in the new area continues. We have had weekly meetings to discuss/hear progress. They have been putting in the heat exchanger in the gym. A year ago we had just started the sharing of the superintendent position. It’s been busy ever since. We had tentatively discussed having a 2:2 meeting on the 25th with RV. Staffing – Title I position and Music position are still open. RV still does not have a band or choir teacher and possible share Band and Choir with Kingsley. RV would shuttle students to Kingsley.

Family Week – Due to a rule enacted by the IGHSAU and the IHSAA, the last week in July is considered “Family” Week. July 24-July 31. There is to be no school sponsored activities taking place although the weight room is open to the community.

8. OLD BUSINESS

Return to Learn:

The Board reviewed the Return to Learn plan per federal guidelines once every six months. No changes were made. Mr. Bubke opened discussion for public comment. There was no public comment and discussion was closed. Motion by Herbold, second by Collins to approve the return to learn plan. All voted aye, motion carried.

Administrative Salaries, Business Manager/Board Secretary Salary – Exempt Session:

President Bubke announced the meeting was going into an Exempt session. Iowa law allows going into an exempt session to discuss strategy in matters relating to employment conditions of employees of the governmental body who are not covered by collective bargaining agreement.

Set Administrative Salaries and Business Manager/Board Secretary Salary:

President Bubke announced the meeting was out of Exempt session. Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve the Principals salaries at 3.5% + $250 for Mr. Wiese and Mr. Brand and the Business Manager/Board Secretary salary at 3.5% +$500 for Mrs. Schweitzberger. All voted aye, motion carried.

9. NEW BUSINESS

Curriculum Updates:

Dr. Kempers and Mrs. Spooner discussed reading curriculum for K-8 and presented curriculum quotes. Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve Into Reading K-5 curriculum for $77,162.88 and Into Literature for grades 6-8 curriculum for $12,544.00 totaling $89,706.88. All voted aye, motion carried.

Contract Recommendation(s):

Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve Erica Bates and Jade Peterson for Head Softball and Asst. Softball. All voted aye, motion carried.

Level I Appointments:

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve Rob Wiese, Adam Brand, and Jordyn Kooima as level I investigators. All voted aye, motion carried.

Propane Bids:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve Johnson Propane at $1.60 p/gal for the 2022-2023 school year. All voted aye, motion carried.

Sub Pay:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve $135 p/day for sub pay. All voted aye, motion carried.

Facility Projects:

Playground equipment has arrived and Mr. Wiese will be scheduling a community build day. Brian Archer will paint the upper mezzanines to match the new addition. There continues to be HVAC issues with the new addition. Mr. Bailey is working with L&L Builders and the architect to get resolved. Six volleyball poles were set crooked and needed to be re-drilled due to not meeting the standards in the new addition. Mr. Bailey discussed updating the front of the Baseball bleachers. Softball concession stand will update with serving tables from the kitchen. The softball batting cage will be updated based on discussion changes. The shop will be updated with new paint before school starts and there was discussion on an overhead door.

Designate banks and official depositories for 2022-2023:

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve Midstates Bank $9,000,000, United Bank of Iowa $500,000 and ISJIT $1,000,000 as the designated banks and official depositories, with the amounts listed, for the 2022-23 school year. All voted aye, motion carried.

Appoint school attorney for 2022-2023:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to appoint Kristy Latta with the Ahlers Law Firm as school attorney for the 2022-2023 school year. All voted aye, motion carried.

Fundraiser Requests:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve the Cheer fundraiser. All voted aye, motion carried.

10. ADJOURNMENT

Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to adjourn at 9:51p.m. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

