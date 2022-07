Maple Valley-Anthon Oto July Bills

Maple Valley-Anthon Oto

MVAO BOARD BILLS FOR JULY

GENERAL FUND

AHLERS & COONEY PC LEGAL 300.00

ANTHON MINI MART FUEL 4,980.54

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPPLY SUPPLIES 3,105.20

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 946.05

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC. GARBAGE 426.50

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTERCARD FUEL 1,553.07

CENTURYLINK PHONE 435.46

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL UTILITIES 7,970.75

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 10,854.20

CLAIM AID MEDICAID 1,835.27

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER SUPPLIES 582.09

DANBURY CATHOLIC PRESCHOOL ALLOCATION 32,521.50

DANBURY REVIEW PUBLISHING 554.29

DEMCO SUPPLIES 45.94

DICK BLICK SUPPLIES 9.46

DISCOUNT SCHOOL SUPPLY SUPPLIES 370.79

ELSE CRISTA REIMBURSE.. 163.02

FAST BREAK WINDSHIELD REPAIR SERVICES 350.00

FIESTA FOODS SUPPLIES 160.00

FUN AND FUNCTION LLC SUPPLIES 346.33

GENERATION GENIUS SUPPLIES 250.00

GILL, GAIGE REIMBURSE 110.00

GOPHER SPORT SUPPLIES 421.72

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL THE SUPPLIES 942.65

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 459.00

IOWA ASSOC. SCHOOL BOARDS SUPPLIES 45.00

JACKSON PUMPING SERVICE CORP SERVICES 500.00

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 3,232.42

JOSTENS YEARBOOK 13.49

KAPLAN EARLY LEARNING COMPANY SUPPLIES 114.83

KENDALL HUNT CURRICULUM MATERIALS 14,753.00

LAKESHORE SUPPLIES 1,466.90

MACS CHEVROLET PONTIAC SUPPLIES/SERVICES 1,410.90

MAPLE VALLEY – ANTHON OTO MANAGEMENT REIMBURSEMENT 7,046.43

MAPLETON BP FUEL/SUPPLIES 1,163.77

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 423.91

MATHEMATICS INSTITUTE OF WISCONSIN REGISTRATION 1,600.00

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 132.97

MENARDS SUPPLIES 104.28

MID AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEMICAL SUPPLIES 532.06

MIDWEST FIELDTURF SUPPLIES 49.29

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 853.83

NASCO SUPPLIES 926.14

NEUBAUM, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 20.00

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. FUEL 11,554.20

NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY SUPPLIES 1,117.39

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS, INC. SUPPLIES 2,100.00

OA/BCIG CSD OPEN ENROLLMENT 24,383.34

OBERG, STEVEN REIMBURSEMENT 140.00

PORTER, CHARLES REIMBURSEMENT 140.00

PORTER, SAMANTHA REIMBURSEMENT 243.91

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 1,093.47

RAINBOW RESOURCES SUPPLIES 1,945.78

REALLY GOOD STUFF SUPPLIES 214.29

RUTTEN VACUUM CENTER SUPPLIES 122.40

RYAN PUBLISHING COMPANY ADVERTISING 163.50

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 421.30

SBW INC. DBA/ACE ENGINE & PARTS SUPPLIES 542.00

SCHOLASTIC SUPPLIES 293.72

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA MEMBERSHIPS/REGISTRATIONS 1,987.00

SCHOOL DATEBOOKS SUPPLIES 606.86

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 122.03

SIMONSON-FONLEY, JACKIE REIMBURSEMENT 215.28

SMELTZER, BRIAN REIMBURSEMENT 1,724.75

STAPLES BUSINESS CREDIT SUPPLIES 3,060.19

SWANSON, JILL REIMBURSEMENT 267.13

TEXTHELP SOFTWARE 1,170.00

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE POSTAGE 102.00

UPTOWN WEDDING & EVENT RENTAL SUPPLIES 302.51

VERIZON BUSINESS SERVICES TELEPHONE 167.44

VERIZON WIRELESS TELEPHONE 303.44

WELTE, MIA REIMBURSE 360.00

WEST MONONA COMM. SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT.. 48,027.79

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM. COLLEGE TRAINING 5,550.00

WINSUPPLY COMMERCIAL CHARGE SUPPLIES 527.10

Fund Total: 213,051.87

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY FUND

MACS CHEVROLET PONTIAC VEHICLE 25,500.00

MID BELL EQUIPMENT 4,199.99

SPHERO, INC. SOFTWARE 4,622.85

Fund Total: 34,322.84

DEBT SERVICE

PIPER SANDLER & CO. DEBT SERVICE FEES 1,250.00

Fund Total: 1,250.00

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

BABL, MARCELA REIMBURSEMENT 22.00

BEEF & BREW SUPPLIES 3,535.25

DANBURY KCK’S FUEL/SUPPLIES 194.35

DECKER SPORTS SUPPLIES 872.00

DOSE, COREY REIMBURSE 50.00

DOUGHERTY, DANIEL REIMBURSEMENT 803.92

EAST SAC COUNTY ENTRY FEE 200.00

FIRESIDE STEAKHOUSE SUPPLIES 60.00

FLOWERS & MORE SUPPLIES 80.00

GRACEFUL BOUTIQUE SUPPLIES 16.00

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 764.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS SUPPLIES 1,370.00

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 110.53

HOWLAND, MONICA SUPPLIES 996.00

INVENTORY TRADING COMPANY SUPPLIES 1,157.00

KAHL, JUSTIN REIMBURSEMENT 250.00

MIDWEST LAND & AUCTION SUPPLIES 178.12

MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE REGISTRATION 1,450.00

MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE REGISTRATION 250.00

NATURAL EXPEDITIONS LLC 1307 SUPPLIES 7,009.86

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 1,565.69

UPTOWN SPORTING GOODS SUPPLIES 1,882.90

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 6,004.75

Fund Total: 28,822.37

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

BLAKE, SHARI LUNCH REIMBURSEMENT 50.05

BURBRIDGE, JENNIFER LUNCH REIMBURSEMENT 60.30

GOSCH, ANGELA LUNCH REIMBURSEMENT 39.00

HILAND DAIRY MILK 311.18

JOHNSON, STEPHANIE LUNCH REIMBURSEMENT 19.45

KREYMBORG, KARRI LUNCH REIMBURSEMENT 1.25

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 47,928.57

MAREAU, CHERIE LUNCH REIMBURSEMENT 17.75

MARTIN BROS. PKG. FOOD/SUPPLIES 4,649.64

MOSS, SHANA LUNCH REIMBURSEMENT 19.40

O’CONNELL, ERIC LUNCH REIMBURSEMENT 20.25

RHODE, NELINDA LUNCH REIMBURSEMENT 8.95

STEFFES, KEN LUNCH REIMBURSEMENT 169.10

VANVOORST, CAROLINE LUNCH REIMBURSEMENT 50.10

Fund Total: 53,344.99

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

AC & R SPECIALISTS REPAIRS 1,811.00

FELD FIRE FIRE SAFETY 5,447.09

GORDON FLESCH COMPANY COPIERS 1,860.62

IMAGINE LEARNING SUBSCRIPTION 6,000.00

INCONTROL ELECTRONICS SUPPLIES 120.00

JAY LAN LAWN CARE SERVICES 718.00

LAKEPORT HEATING AND COOLING SERVICES 1,925.00

Midwest Alarm Company, Sioux City SERVICES 354.00

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 3,862.16

PQL SUPPLIES 8,451.00

PROJECT LEAD THE WAY SUPPLIES 950.00

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES SERVICES 4,102.84

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. dba SERVICES 181.93

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 14,334.00

THELANDER, JEFF REIMBURSEMENT 179.88

TRUCKE HEATING AND AIR INC. SERVICES 298.66

UNITED RENTALS INC. SUPPLIES 625.46

Fund Total: 51,221.64

