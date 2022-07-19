Moville City Council Minutes — July 6, 2022

Moville City Council

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Joel Robinson, Tom Conolly, and Bret Hayworth are present. John Parks joins via phone first and then connects via Zoom. Paul Malm is absent. Robinson motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to approve the Utility Billing trial balance, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Robinson motions to approve Journal Entries, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. A building permit has been received from Jerry Beavers for 305 Clearview and this has been sent to Dave for review. Council reviews a fence permit for 320 Park Ridge Place and signatures from all 3 neighbors have been received. Conolly motions to approve, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviews a fence permit from Lois Kloewer of 218 South 2nd Street. Conolly motions to approve, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. No speakers during Open Forum.

Guests include Chad Thompson, Mike Weaver, Blake Stubbs, Alex Bottger, Adam Carlson, Scoop Lattimer, Josh Taylor, Brian Wells, and Dawn Thomas.

Assistant Fire Chief Alex Bottger gave a Fire Department update. They are hosting an Open House September 11th from 1 to 4pm and invite the public to attend. No Police Department update was given. No developer update on 620 & 624 Meredith Lane Duplexes. No update on the property at 147 Main that has recently been red-tagged and deemed unfit for human occupancy.

A Structural Engineer has done an inspection on the property and plans to complete and share a report on his findings. Council discussed recent changes to the State ATV/UTV laws. Attorney Thompson says changes to City code are not necessary at this time. Conolly would like a follow-up discussion regarding driving at night so this item will be added to future agenda.

Adam Carlson with Stratos Development was present to give an update regarding the work to be done on the proposed West Hill Housing Development. Carlson and council discussed amendments to the proposed Development Agreement. Thompson will make changes and bring back for both entities to review.

At around 6:27 pm, Robinson motions to open the Public Hearing on plans, specifications, form of contract and engineer’s estimate of cost for the proposed storm structure improvements West Hill Housing Addition. Conolly seconds the motions; ayes, motion carries. No one present had comments, and none had been received before the meeting so at around 6:28 pm, Robinson motions to close the public hearing, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Brian Wells with Engineer DGR presents a recommendation letter with bid tabulation. He presents a recommendation to award the contract to Bainbridge Construction, LLC out of Kingsley, Iowa with their Base Bid Division I of $1,168,528.42. Council considers Resolution 2022-40 awarding contract for West Hill Addition Improvement project. Hayworth motions to award the contract to Bainbridge Construction, LLC for $1,168,528.42, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers possible revenues and expenses of hiring a City Inspector. No action taken at this time. Council discussed the water fountain at the Main Street Park and would like Weaver to get it turned back on.

Council considers the Liquor License Application for the Crankshaft Bar and Grill. Robinson motions to approve this application, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers Dawn Thomas for the appointment to the Planning and Zoning Committee. Thomas has expressed interest in serving so Robinson motions to appoint Dawn Thomas to the Planning and Zoning Committee, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers motion to go into closed session to discuss real estate purchase pursuant to Iowa Code Section 21.5.1(j). At around 7:10 pm Hayworth motions to go into closed session, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. At around 7:20 pm Robinson motions to leave closed session, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motions that no action be taken from the discussion during closed session, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council comments and concerns were discussed.

With no further business, Robinson motioned to adjourn at around 7:29 pm and Conolly seconds. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 21, 2022