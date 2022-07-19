Pierson City Council Minutes/Bills — July 12, 2022

Pierson City Council

July 12, 2022

The Pierson City Council met in regular session on Tuesday July 12, 2022 at 7PM Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 7PM. Council in attendance: McQueen, Krier, Saxen. Motion by Saxen to approve the consent agenda including minutes from June, claims thru July 12, and financial statements and a demolition permit. The motion was seconded by McQueen all voted aye; carried.

Receipts by fund: General $26016.60, Road Use $4709.36, Special Rev $543.84, Debt Service $285.88, Proprietary $11920.30, Expense by Fund: $4407.32, Road Use $665.81, Special Rev. $2758.43, Proprietary $6996.85

The Sheriff report was given they provided just under 25 hours of directed patrol and responded to 4 calls for service.

Public Forum: James Loomis was present to discuss his bid for County Attorney and reiterated his goals of county wide communication with the office. Chris Weinreich was present to discuss the memorial on the boulevard. They are requesting the council run underground electrical for a fountain.

Chad Kehrt updated the council on the 4th St project. Per legal counsel the retainage will not be released. Motion by Saxen to give them a seeding window of August 10-26th. Seconded by Krier all voted aye; motion carried.

Moton by McQueen, seconded by Krier to approve the bid from Barley Asphalt, all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by McQueen to table the Grants until we had a full council, seconded by Krier, all voted aye; motion carried.

Discussion on the memorial at the monument regarding maintenance and the original agreement of a maintenance free design was held. Motion by Krier to table decisions on the boulevard until we have a full council, seconded by Saxen, all voted aye; motion carried.

Items from the council, mayor and clerk: Clerk addressed a change in county liens procedure, parking on 4th St was addressed by council, attorney will send letters. House numbers were discussed. Trenton Davis joined the meeting late asked the council regarding an animal permit for cattle. The council directed him to apply for a permit with details to be presented at a meeting.

Motion by Krier to adjourn, seconded by Saxen, all aye; motion carried.

Jeanette Beekman,

City Clerk

Disbursements:

Amazon electrical $59.21

Badger Meter meter reads $178.89

Jeanette Beekman phone/mileage $167.52

Bomgaars supplies $60.97

Foundation Analytical testing $54.75

Frontier phone/internet $86.98

Iowa Dept. of Revenue withholding $583.00

Iowa Dept. of Revenue sales tax $66.06

Iowa Dept. of Revenue WET $895.09

Iowa League of Cities dues $394.00

Iowa Prison Industries signs $125.40

Iowa Rural Water conference $170.00

IPERS pension $1,090.39

KCAU ad $250.00

Menard’s paint $50.79

MidAmerican electric $1,474.23

MidAmerican electric $44.10

New Coop fuel $755.05

New Coop propane $5,520.00

New Coop fuel $434.30

Nick Lahrs meter replacements $270.00

PCC billing $652.03

REC electric $60.08

Sanitary Services contract services $7,052.50

Staples binders $47.96

The Record publishing $210.62

Thompson Law Office legal fees $2,357.00

United States Treasury withholding $1,532.10

V & K fee $218.97

Verizon internet $119.18

Wellmark Insurance $3,220.86

