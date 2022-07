Woodbury Central School Board Minutes/Bills — July 11, 2022

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

July 11, 2022

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session in the high school library on July 11, 2022 with call to order by President Nelson at 7:30 pm.

Members present: Nelson, Steffen, Thomsen, Verschoor, Lloyd, Cross. Absent: Reblitz.

Visitors: Tyler Bremer, Faith Lambert.

Agenda: Moved by Lloyd, second by Cross to approve the agenda as amended. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Lloyd, second by Steffen to waive the reading of the regular board meeting minutes from June 13, 2022 and approve them with the members present name correction. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Lloyd, second by Verschoor to approve bills in the amounts of $62,881.85 from the General Fund, $13,216.99 from the PPEL Fund, $14,819.30 from the Management Fund, $37,496.64 from the Sales Tax Fund, and $10,616.96 from the Activity Fund and prepaid checks for $85,737.37 from the General Fund, $12,407.54 From PPEL Fund, $39,600.97 from the Sales Tax Fund, $7,112.09 from the Activity Fund and $151.50 from the Nutrition Fund. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Visitor Comments: Cross – new playground question.

Policies & Procedures

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to accept the changes to the student handbook as presented by Mr. Bormann. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Cross to accept the staff and coaching handbook as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Lloyd to approve the review of Board Policy series 100 and 600. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel

• Moved by Steffen, second by Verschoor to approve Makayla Archer as MS Volleyball coach. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Cross, second by Steffen to approve Dan Bormann and Tristen Jessen as volunteer cross country coaches for the 2022 season. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Buildings, Grounds, Transportation:

• Update on projects – Faith Lambert and Doug Glackin

• Moved by Cross, second by Lloyd to approve the change order for AK Painting to add one room at a cost of $1,960. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to approve the installation of Emergency Lockdown buttons for $1,997.38. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Verschoor to table the MS Curtain Hanger cost approval until the next regular board meeting. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items

• Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to approve the following investments for school funds with the stated limits for 2022-23: Security National – $5 million, Iowa Schools Joint Investment Trust – $5 million, and United Bank of Iowa – $5 million. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Cross to approve the following depositories for school funds with the stated limits for 2022-23: Security National – $5 million, Iowa Schools Joint Investment Trust – $5 million, and United Bank of Iowa – $5 million. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Verschoor to appoint Christen Howrey as School Board Secretary/Treasurer for the 2022-23 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye. Oath of office given by Eric Nelson.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve sharing agreements for Cross Country, Track, Industrial Tech, Elem Guidance, Transportation, and Curriculum Director with Kingsley, WITCC for college courses, Operations and Maintenance with River Valley, HR with Akron, Career Academy with Sioux City and Social Worker with AEA. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Cross, second by Verschoor to appoint Pat Phips as school attorney and Ahlers Law Firm as negotiations and personnel attorney. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Verschoor to approve increasing student lunch prices by $0.05 to K-12 Breakfast=$1.55, PK-8 Lunch=$2.55, 9-12 Lunch=$2.65 and to increase adult lunch to $4.15. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Cross, second by Verschoor to approve Iowa Computer Grant purchases of $2,000 for Codex 2, Cyber robotics classes for $2,400, Teacher PD for $225 and Bootup with PD for $23,400. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Verschoor, second by Lloyd to approve sale of unused laptops in this order – to students (limit 1 per student), then staff, then public, and then auction with carts. Motion carried, all voting aye.

For the Good of the Cause: Howrey: p-card rebate received. Cross volunteered to send thank-you’s to donations of $100 or more.

Adjourn: Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to adjourn at 8:43 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Eric Nelson, Board President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS FOR July 2022

OPERATING FUND

3D Security, Inc. MONITORING 720.00

3D Security, Inc. ANNUAL INSPECTION 720.00

Vendor Total: 1,440.00

American Septic & Portable Service DUMPSTER CHARGE 449.05

American Septic & Portable Service DUMPSTER CHARGE 455.68

American Septic & Portable Service EMPTY SEPTIC TANK 265.00

Vendor Total: 1,169.73

Beelner Service Inc. INSTALL COUPLER AND KEY 468.80

Beelner Service Inc. 6 SPRINKLERS FOR FB FIELD AND PLAYGROUND 280.49

Beelner Service Inc. SPRINKLER HEAD 49.00

Beelner Service Inc. 2 SPRINKLER HEAD 143.00

Beelner Service Inc. 2 SPRINKLER HEADS 0.00

Vendor Total: 941.29

BURKE ENGR. SALES COMPANY LIGHTING 313.60

CARDIS FENCE & IRON CO. 16 Tons of Rock for around the weight room 1,212.00

GOODWILL OF THE GREAT PLAINS SPEC ED SERVICES 349.95

IOWA ASSN OF SCHOOL BOARDS ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP 22-23 2,314.00

IOWA ASSN OF SCHOOL BOARDS POLICY SUBSCRIPTION 22-23 775.00

Vendor Total: 3,089.00

Iowa School Finance Information Service ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP 22-23 872.10

KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL BUS WASH 25.00

MATH LEARNING CENTER, THE ELEM MATH TEXTBOOKS 20,400.00

MATH LEARNING CENTER, THE BRIDGES PILOT FEE 2,100.00 Vendor Total: 22,500.00

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. MONTHLY SHOP SUPPLIES 75.70

MEALS FROM THE HEARTLAND FUNDRAISER EXPENSE 2,856.00

MFC INSTALL WINDOW AT BB CONCESSIONS 285.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY 245.28

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY 15.82

MID AMERICAN ENERGY NATURAL GAS 10.73

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY 24.14

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY 8,961.05

MID AMERICAN ENERGY NATURAL GAS 12.46

MID AMERICAN ENERGY NATURAL GAS 12.46

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY 892.35

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY 211.71

Vendor Total: 10,386.00

MIND RESEARCH INSTITUTE ST MATH ANNUAL FEE 3,801.60

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER 3,342.40

MTC MECHANICAL FUSE/CLEAN CONDENSOR/REWIRING-ROOF UNIT 620.00

MTC MECHANICAL ELEM ROOF TOP-FUSES/CHECKED AMP DRAW/ADJ 1,000.00

Vendor Total: 1,620.00

NUTRIENT AG SOLUTIONS GROUNDS MAINT 2,033.75

PERFECTION LEARNING CORP., THE LIBRARY BOOKS-TEEN CHOICE 2,170.30

PLUMBING/HEATING WHOLESALE INC. FAUCETS 69.47

RECORD, THE PUBLISHING 439.28

RIVERSIDE INSIGHTS COGAT TEST SCORING 259.00

SYMMETRY ENERGY SOLUTIONS, LLC NATURAL GAS 1,042.44

THOMPSON ELECTRIC TRAINING ON REPORTS 165.00

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING 2,423.24

Fund Total: 62,881.85

Checking Account Total: 62,881.85

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC COPIER LEASE 1,076.99

SOFTWARE UNLIMITED INC. 22-23 ACCTG SOFTWARE RENEWAL 12,140.00

Fund Total: 13,216.99

Checking Account Total: 13,216.99

MANAGEMENT FUND

EGR Insurance CYBER LIABILITY POLICY 22-23 4,245.30

SFM WORKERS COMP QTR1 10,574.00

Fund Total: 14,819.30

Checking Account Total: 14,819.30

SALES TAX FUND

AVERY BROTHERS SIGN COMPANY LETTERING ON BUILDING 5,197.00

Beelner Service Inc. SPRINKLERS ON GRASS AREA IN PARKING 8,510.00

LAKEPORT CONCRETE LLC SB/BB FIELD WORK/DRIVEWAY/PARKING 16,315.00

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Computer Equipment 7,474.64

Fund Total: 37,496.64

Checking Account Total: 37,496.64

ACTIVITY FUND

MEALS FROM the HEARTLAND FFA Community Service 4,644.00

Riddell/All American Sports Corp. FB Helmet SPDFXSPEED FLEX (S-L) 1 S 1,825.00

Riddell/All American Sports Corp. RPHENOM SK Shoulder PAD 5 S, 1,220.00

Riddell/All American Sports Corp. BIOLITE SD VENT Air 2 -PC Knee Pad Set S 75.75 Freight/Handling 177.53

Riddell/All American Sports Corp. helmets 2,031.18

Riddell/All American Sports Corp. MS Helmet Reconditioning 643.50 Vendor Total: 5,972.96

Fund Total: 10,616.96

Checking Account Total: 10,616.96

June 2022 prepaid checks

OPERATING FUND

3D Security, Inc. SERVICE CALL 6/2/22 416.64

American Septic & Portable Service, Inc. SEPTIC EMPTYING 795.00

Anthony’s Express Wash BUS WASH 40.00

AVERY BROS. SIGN COMPANY REPLACE DAMAGED SIGN AT SB/BB FIELD ENTR 485.00

BOOTUP PD, INC. PROF DEV. – IOWA COMPUTER GRANT 23,400.00

CHUTE, ROBIN REIMB SUPPLIES – THOMPSON ELECTRIC REIMB 33.97

CODER Z PROF DEV. – IOWA COMPUTER GRANT 4,625.00

COMMERCIAL LIGHTING LIGHTING SUPPLIES 1,203.57

CULLIGAN OF PIERSON SOFTENER RENTAL 76.50

DIVISION OF LABOR SERVICES BOILER/OVEN HOOD INSPECTIONS 200.00

FLEWELLING SAND & GRAVEL CO. LIMESTONE FOR AROUND WEIGHT ROOM 315.00

GOPHER SPORT PE Dodgeballs 134.83

IOWA ATHLETIC FIELD CONSTRUCTION CO. SB/BB FIELD WORK 2,378.00

Iowa High School Music Association Vocal Large Group Festival Registration 225.00

IOWA TESTING PROGRAM TESTING SCORING 1,336.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER SENSOR 666.43

JOSTENS LETTERS 1,231.13

Lilly, Curtis DRIVER PHYSICAL 105.00

LINDEN CHIROPRACTIC CLINIC EMPLOYEE PHYSICAL 35.00

MIDWEST WHEEL REPAIR PART 129.00

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER 1,261.33

MPIRE UNLIMITED PLUMBING REPAIR 478.66

MTC MECHANICAL UNIT 3 FUSE, UNIT 1 BELT OFF 401.00

NWAEA GRADUATION PROGRAMS 84.00

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECKS 170.00

Rapp, Jared DRIVERS ED FUEL REIMB 30.00

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DIST. SPRING CONCURRENT ENROLLMENT 227.65

SIOUX CITY FUTURES PICK UP SOD – THOMPSON ELECT REIMB 98.28

SIOUX CITY TARP BB FIELD TARP 200.00

Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc. INSTALL OUTLET IN CONCESSION STAND 489.80

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA, INC. CROSSING ARM 694.57

Timeclock Plus 3 EMPLOYEES OVER LIMIT 8.25

VERIZON WIRELESS CELL PHONES 340.64

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE SP 2022 LEAGUE OF SCHOOLS 9,663.41

Fund Total: 59,730.31

Checking Account Total: 59,730.31

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

3D Security, Inc. VIDEO SYSTEM UPGRADE-FINAL BILL 810.00

ACCESS SYSTEMS COPIERS LEASE 1,036.27

CARDIS FENCE & IRON CO. FENCE AROUND PARKING LOT 5,775.00

Fund Total 8,657.54

Checking Account Total 8,657.54

SALES TAX FUND

CORNBELT CONCRETE REMOVE PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT 5,500.00

Days Door Company CHANGE ON BUS BARN DOORS 2,743.68

DEMCO ELEM. LIBRARY BOOK SHELVES 14,753.74

IOWA ATHLETIC FIELD CONSTRUCTION CO. ADD WARNING TRACK TO FIELDS, ADD ROCK 5,635.00

MIKE’S CONSTRUCTION INSTALL WINDOWS IN SHOP/WALL IN ELEMENTARY 5,791.00

Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc. INSTALL LIGHTS ON STAGE 2,677.55

Fund Total: 39,600.97

Checking Account Total: 39,600.97

June 2022 prepaid checks

ACTIVITY FUND

BODE, BRIAN SB OFFICIALS 120.00

BOWHAY, GERALD SB OFFICIAL 140.00

Buckstead, Jerry SB OFFICIAL 120.00

CHRISTENSEN, DELBERT SB OFFICIALS 120.00

COLE, BRIAN SB OFFICIAL 70.00

CROW, RICH SB OFFICIAL 190.00

HAUGE, STEVEN SB OFFICIAL 140.00

JENNESS, CARSON BB OFFICIAL 170.00

LUFT, KEVIN SB OFFICIAL 120.00

MAXFIELD, KEN BB OFFICIALS 120.00

MCPIKE, MILT BB OFFICIAL 120.00

NEEDS, DARWIN BB OFFICIAL 120.00

OTTO, JUSTIN BB OFFICIAL 300.00

Pedersen, Les SB OFFICIAL 120.00

PETERS, TERRY BB OFFICIALS 240.00

PETERS, TERRY BB OFFICIAL 240.00

Piersma, Scott SB OFFICIAL 120.00

Raynor, Mike BB OFFICIAL 120.00

SISK, MATTHEW BB OFFICIAL 120.00

Wickstrom, Stan SB OFFICIAL 120.00

Wisnieski, Stan SB OFFICIAL 120.00

Zalme, Mark BB OFFICIAL 300.00

Fund Total 3,955.00

Checking Account Total 3,955.00

June 2022 Activity Fund P-card payment (BMO PAYMENT)

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 60.98

Description: CONCESSION SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 19.89

Description: PROPS FOR PLAY

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 189.82

Description: CONCESS SUPPLIES

CONCESS SUPPLIES 58.60

SPORTS BAG SUPPLIES 131.22

Vendor ID: BRAUNGER FOODS

Amount: 111.96

Description: CONCESS SUPPLIES

CONCESS SUPPLIES 55.98

CONCESS SUPPLIES 55.98

Vendor ID: Dunlap Golf Club

Amount: 60.00

Description: PRACTICE ROUND

Vendor ID: EARTEC

Amount: 1,219.98

Description: THEATRE HEADSET

Vendor ID: HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS

Amount: 14.50

Description: GAME BOOK

Vendor ID: MENARDS

Amount: 148.26

Description: TOTES FOR STORAGE

Vendor ID: SAM’S CLUB

Amount: 275.47

Description: CONCESSION SUPPLIES

CONCESSION SUPPLIES 65.63

CONCESSION SUPPLIES 31.60

CONCESSION SUPPLIES 178.24

Vendor ID: SAM’S CLUB

Amount: 844.13

Description: CONCESSION SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: SP DIRECT SPORTS

Amount: 192.74

Description:COACHING HELMETS

Vendor ID: WALMART

Amount: 19.36

Description: PICKLES-CONCESS

Report 1099 Total: 0.00

Report Total: 3,157.09

June 2022 General Fund p-card payment (BMO PAYMENT)

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 250.41

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 238.60

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 178.01

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 252.63

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 79.24

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 16.04

Description: ERROR – CREDIT NEXT MONTH

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 838.92

Description: SPEAKERS/INK/SUPPLIES

TONER/INK/SUPPLIES 579.92

SPEAKER SYSTEM FOR BALLFIELDS 259.00

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 518.19

Description: SUPPLIES

DR ED SIGNS 13.99

ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES/BRIDGES STORAGE 357.63

LEAD TEAM SUPPLIES 142.08

SUPPLIES 4.49

Vendor ID: BOMGAARS

Amount: 219.80

Description: FUEL ADDITIVE

Vendor ID: BOMGAARS

Amount: 31.98

Description: BROOM FOR FIELD

Vendor ID: BOMGAARS

Amount: 69.84

Description: SHOP SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 61.70

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 119.74

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 133.52

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 126.67

Description: GAS – DRIVERS ED

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 132.31

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 36.41

Description: GAS FOR FIELD DRAG

GAS FOR FIELD DRAG 15.50

GAS FOR FIELD DRAG 20.91

Vendor ID: Clark’s Hardware

Amount: 25.84

Description: GROUNDS MAINT. SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: Clark’s Hardware

Amount: 23.94

Description: CONCESSION STAND KEYS

Vendor ID: CONTINENTAL RESEARCH CORP.

Amount: 1,399.48

Description: WINDOW CLEANER/CARPET STAIN REMOVER

Vendor ID: CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER

Amount: 85.30

Description: LUMBER & CONCRETE-SB/BB FIELD SIGN

Vendor ID: CRESTWOOD HILLS GOLF COURSE

Amount: 115.44

Description: GREEN FEES

Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL

Amount: 30.65

Description: SENIOR BREAKFAST

Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL

Amount: 16.45

Description: STAFF LUNCHEON

Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL

Amount: 80.00

Description: PROPANE CYLINDERS- CONCESSION STAND

Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL

Amount: 5.00

Description:FACS SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: DOOSKYS

Amount: 111.00

Description: GREEN FEES

Vendor ID: FIVE STAR AWARDS

Amount: 27.00

Description: FINE ARTS AWARD

Vendor ID: FLEET FARM

Amount: 13.24

Description:GAS

Vendor ID: GREAT PLAINS ZOO

Amount: 260.00

Description: 3RD GRADE FIELD TRIP

Vendor ID: HILLYARD INC.

Amount: 9,900.96

Description: WAXING-SUMMER CLEANING SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: HY-VEE

Amount: 302.28

Description: SENIOR BREAKFAST

Vendor ID: HY-VEE

Amount: 23.03

Description: FACS SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: IASBO

Amount: 110.00

Description: ACTIVITY CONF

Vendor ID: IOWA ASSOCIATION OF AG EDUCATORS

Amount: 200.00

Description: PD

Vendor ID: J&J Motors

Amount: 3,141.27

Description: VEHICLE REPAIRS

BB FIELD GROOMER SERVICE 42.50

BUS 99 – STARTER 381.29

VAN 54 – TIRES 297.58

VAN 54-BALANCE/INSTALL

TIRES 34.78

BUS 13 – SERVICE/FILTER 79.89

BUS 13 – 18 QTS. OIL 63.00

BUS 09 – WATER PUMP/ANTIFREEZE 440.43

BUS 11-2 – AC/WIRES/DOOR/SEAT BELTS INST 922.78

BUS 11 – SERVICE 82.00

BUS 15 – SERVICE/SCANNER/EGR COOLER 531.87

BUS 15 – 18 QTS. OIL 63.00

BUS 17 INSTALL SEAT BELT.. 58.15

BUS 19 – CROSS ARM

INSTALL 82.00

BURB – SERVICE/FILTER 22.00

BURB – 8 QTS. OIL 40.00

Vendor ID: JMC COMPUTER SERVICE INC.

Amount: 135.00

Description: CONFERENCE

Vendor ID: KUM & GO

Amount: 78.31

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: KWIK STAR

Amount: 104.00

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: KWIK STAR

Amount: 83.32

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: LAKESHORE

Amount: 234.32

Description: ELEMENTARY BRIDGES STORAGE

Vendor ID: MENARDS

Amount: 1,316.98

Description: MAINT SUPPLIES

PAINT/DRYER DUCT 102.58

LUMBER/CABINET CONCESSION STAND 1,214.40

Vendor ID: MENARDS

Amount: 10.16

Description: ADHESIVE NUMBERS

Vendor ID: NWAEA

Amount: 360.00

Description: PARA EDUCATOR CERTIFICATION

Vendor ID: PROMENADE CINEMA

Amount: 810.00

Description: MIDDLE SCHOOL FIELD TRIP

Vendor ID: QUILL CORPORATION

Description: SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: ROBERSTON IMPLEMENT

Amount: 329.99

Description: LEAF BLOWER/VACUUM

Vendor ID: SAM’S CLUB

Amount: 30.84

Description: PK SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA

Amount: 584.00

Description: MEMBERSHIP

MEMBERSHIP 292.00 MEMBERSHIP 292.00

Vendor ID: SILVERSTAR CAR WASH

Amount: 13.91

Description: VAN WASH

Vendor ID: SIOUX MUFFLER

Amount: 185.00

Description: MUFFLER FOR VAN

Vendor ID: SPARKY’S

Amount: 105.07

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: STORY JUMPER

Amount: 181.86

Description: BOOKS

Vendor ID: SUBWAY

Amount: 141.83

Description: STAFF LUNCHEON

Vendor ID: TARGET

Amount: 38.45

Description: BIO LAB SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: U.S. POST OFFICE

Amount: 174.00

Description: POSTAGE

Vendor ID: U.S. POST OFFICE

Amount: 4.60

Description: POSTAGE

Vendor ID: ULTIMATE SECURITY DEVICES

Amount: 39.65

Description: LIFT KEYS

Vendor ID: US Track and Field

Amount: 500.00

Description:Coach’s Clinic

Vendor ID: USI Education and Government Sales

Amount: 138.17

Description LAMINATING SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: WALMART

Amount: 66.98

Description: EXT DAY PROGRAM SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: WALMART

Amount: 102.45

Description: FACS SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASSN

Amount: 284.89

Description: PHONE / INTERNET

Vendor ID: Zimco Supply Co.

Amount: 230.00

Description: FIELD PAINT AND SOD STAPLES

FIELD PAINT 160.00

SOD REPAIR – THOMPSEN REIMBURSE 70.00

Report 1099 Total: 1,184.52

Report Total: 26,007.06

June 2022 Lunch P-card Payment (BMO PAYMENT)

Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL

Amount: 52.70

Description: GENERAL SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: HOMETOWN PANTRY

Amount: 98.80

Description: FOOD/SUPPLIES FOOD 66.00 FOOD 6.85 GENERAL SUPPLIES 25.95

Report 1099 Total: 0.00

Report Total: 151.50

June 2022 PPEL fund P-card Payment (BMO PAYMENT)

Invoice Number: JUNE 2022 MS

Amount: 3,750.00

Description: PLAYCLOCKS

Report 1099 Total: 0.00

Report Total: 3,750.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 21, 2022