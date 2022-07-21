Page One — Anthon & Bronson Welcome RAGBRAI By Editor | July 21, 2022 | 0 Both Anthon and Bronson are getting ready to welcome visitors to RAGBRAI on Sunday morning, June 24. Full story on Page One of The Record. Volunteers paint welcome signs in Anthon. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Pages 13 — Panthers Defeat North Linn in State Baseball July 21, 2022 | No Comments » Pages 1 & 9 — John Michael Montgomery to Headline Fair July 21, 2022 | No Comments » What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Squash Guacamole July 21, 2022 | No Comments »