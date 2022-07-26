Correctionville City Council Minutes/Claims — July 11, 2022

Correctionville City Council

Regular Correctionville City Council Meeting – July 11, 2022

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on July 11, 2022, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Kathy Hoffmann.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Ciara Alioth, Bob Beazley, Kourtnee Fox, Dan Volkert and Adam Petty. Absent: None. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty to approve the minutes of the June 13, 2022 regular meeting and June 28, 2022 and July 1, 2022 special meetings. Bills as listed. Reports as filed. Passed 5/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: Shar Duncan representing the River Valley School Board and as a concerned citizen of the community wanted details on the land leased by the city that contains the city park. She would like to see updates done to the park and wants to know how the school and city can work together to see what can happen regarding the lease.

NEW BUSINESS:

Deputy Rose reviewed the Sheriff’s monthly report with council. Updated the council on new trainees coming on duty soon so expect to see new faces. Ragbrai will be in the area this year. Deputy Rose advised the community to be aware of emergency needs and higher traffic.

Maintenance report: Pat Langschwager reported that mowing has been taking place and streets have been swept. The deep well pump was replaced. It was operating at less than 60% and causing issues. We also received our sewer pump back from being repaired. Water levels in the wells are good at this point, but usage in the last three weeks has almost doubled.

Fire and rescue report: Jeff Wortman reviewed fire and rescue report. There was 2 call of service for fire and 9 calls of service for the ambulance. There has been two interested parties in the 1993 Chevy Pumper truck. It was questioned what the bottom dollar would be for the truck. Council advised to see what these two cities are willing to offer and keep it listed. The fire department can make the decision on the acceptance of the offer.

Utility billing and water shut-offs were discussed. The time has come to enforce the shut offs for delinquent bills. Clerk Putzier wanted direction on who would do repairs for shut-offs and how to handle that. It was decided to give the delinquent account holders a 10 day notice to fix them if broken then the city will go in and repair the lines and assess the costs to the property owners. Also the GPS marking system is in use so that tracking of shut-off’s can be mapped.

Charlene White representing Unite Private Networks, is requesting a letter of support from the city on their application for a federal grant bringing broadband infrastructure to the city. It would provide service as a backup to providers in our area. No cost to the city. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to provide a letter of support to Unite Private Networks. Passed 5/0.

Rachel Wassenaar, 403 3rd Street, was present requesting for the council to consider the removal of the tree on city property directly to the north of her property. After discussion, motion by Fox, 2nd by Petty to have tree removed and have Koala-Tea Tree Care remove the tree. Passed 5/0.

Volkert introduced the first reading of Ordinance 733-2022 an ordinance amending the Code of Ordinances of the City of Correctionville, Iowa by adding a chapter pertaining to urban chickens. This would add Chapter 58 to the Code of Ordinances allowing chickens in the city limits and the maximum number of chickens to be 4 and all must be hens. Permitting is required and a fee will be assessed for the permit. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to approve the first reading. Passed 5/0.

507 Driftwood Street has been acquired by the county. The city has an option to purchase it. Attorney Thompson would like another month to review the rules pertaining to common walls on neighboring buildings. Tabled till next meeting.

Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty to adopt Resolution 2022-31 setting a public hearing concerning the sale of the property located at 803 4th Street, Lots 4 and 5, Block 4 Gendreau’s Second Addition to East for August 8, 2022, 7:00 p.m., Council Chambers, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, Iowa. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Alioth, 2nd by Beazley to adopt Resolution 2022-32 raising the current wages for the four full-time employees, one part-time maintenance assistant by 3%. Ayes: Alioth, Beazley, Petty and Volkert. Nayes: Fox Passed 4/1.

Motion by Fox, 2nd by Petty approving the business grant to CEDCORP. Passed 5/0.

OTHER BUSINESS:

Building permits issued for July:

Don Paris – Removal and replacement of addition along with a deck at 426 6th Street.

Clerk Putzier asked if court date was set for 110 Hackberry Street. Attorney Thompson advised August 8th was the court date.

Clerk Putzier advised mayor and council that ISG is submitting final letter of appeal to the state for Highway 20 access to the Nelle Belle land. It will be submitted this week.

Clerk Putzier presented pictures of the work done at the cemetery. Just over 60 stones were repaired.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:51 p.m.

KATHY HOFFMANN, Mayor

APRIL PUTZIER, CMC, City Clerk

