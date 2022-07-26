Correctionville City Council — Notice of Public Hearing (August 8, 2022)

Correctionville City Council

LEGAL NOTICE

The City of Correctionville shall hold a public hearing concerning the sale of the following described property located at 803 4th Street, Correctionville, Iowa:

Lots 4 and 5, Block 4, Gendreau’s Second Addition to East Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa

The Hearing will be held August 8, 2022 at the City Hall, City of Correctionville at 7:00 P.M. Seller will be accepting sealed bids on the above-described property until August 8th, 2022, before 4:30 P.M. Any person interested in purchasing the property should submit a bid in writing in total dollars accurately describing the real estate to April Putzier, City Clerk, at 312 Driftwood Street, PO Box 46, Correctionville, Iowa 51016 on or before 4:30 P. M., August 8, 2022. The bids on the property will be opened and an auction for the final sale of the property will occur on August 8, 2022, at 7:00 P.M. at City Hall, City of Correctionville.

The highest bidder on the day of sale will be expected to pay ten percent (10%) of the purchase price on that day and sign a contract for the balance of the purchase price. A condition of the contract will be that the buyer, within 18 months from August 8, 2022, must construct a single family dwelling on the property that is compliant with City Code.

The sale will be on contract and a quit claim deed will be delivered to the buyer upon fulfillment of the contract. Closing shall be within 45 days from the date the contract is fulfilled and that is when the unpaid balance shall be paid in full. Seller shall pay all the real estate taxes that become delinquent as of April 1, 2022. Buyer shall pay all real estate taxes thereafter.

Possession shall be given at the time the contract is executed.

Any announcements day of sale shall supersede any statements made herein.

Seller reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Any citizen may file oral or written comments for or against the sale of said property.

City of Correctionville

By: /s/ Kathy Hoffmann

Kathy Hoffmann, Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ April Putzier

April Putzier, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 28, 2022