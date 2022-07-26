Dr. Charles “Chuck” Hamm 87 of Kingsley, IA, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Kingsley Specialty Care, Kingsley, IA.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 4 from 5-7 p.m. at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Memorial service will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Central Baptist Church in Sioux City.