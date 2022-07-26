 Skip to content

Dr. Charles “Chuck” Hamm

| |

Dr. Charles “Chuck” Hamm 87 of Kingsley, IA, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Kingsley Specialty Care, Kingsley, IA.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 4 from 5-7 p.m. at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Memorial service will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Central Baptist Church in Sioux City.

Posted in Obituaries

2 Comments

  1. Ann Hoover on July 21, 2022 at 3:40 pm

    We sure were glad to take care of your dad he was an amazing man and so cute and in so caring. One of the 1st days I worked at the care center I had to go with your dad to an appointment. He was with it then and he talked to me about his career ,His family ,his grandkids etc and it was a wonderful visit that I had with him God-bless and you are in my prayers.

    Reply
  2. Donna Bresley on July 23, 2022 at 11:43 am

    Dr Hamm delivered my babies and was our family doctor. My oldest commented she thought Dr Hamm was better than Santa Claus because he brought babies!!!
    Such a kind, caring physician. Loved his laugh
    My sincere sympathies to the Hamm family

    Reply

Leave a Comment