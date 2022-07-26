| logout

Dr. Charles “Chuck” Hamm 87 of Kingsley, IA, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Kingsley Specialty Care, Kingsley, IA.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 4 from 5-7 p.m. at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Memorial service will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Central Baptist Church in Sioux City.
2 Comments
We sure were glad to take care of your dad he was an amazing man and so cute and in so caring. One of the 1st days I worked at the care center I had to go with your dad to an appointment. He was with it then and he talked to me about his career ,His family ,his grandkids etc and it was a wonderful visit that I had with him God-bless and you are in my prayers.
Dr Hamm delivered my babies and was our family doctor. My oldest commented she thought Dr Hamm was better than Santa Claus because he brought babies!!!
Such a kind, caring physician. Loved his laugh
My sincere sympathies to the Hamm family