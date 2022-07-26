Kingsley City Council Minutes — July 18, 2022

Kingsley City Council

July 18, 2022

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on July 18, 2022. Those present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Kremer, Jasperson, Rolling, Beelner and Bohle.

The agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: None

Ordinance #266 (Amending tree ordinance). Councilman Bohle introduced ordinance, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried. There will be no trees planted in the parking (space between street and sidewalk). Motion to approve the second reading on motion by Bohle, seconded by Kremer. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Kremer, aye; Jasperson, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried.

Utility bill rates will be discussed at the August meeting.

Re-zone from Agriculture to Residential-1. Dallas Thompson met with the Planning and Zoning Board on July 12, 2022 to request the rezone of 8.95 acres situated south of the City cemetery. The board voted to approve the re-zone. Councilman Beelner introduced Ordinance #267 first reading (approval of the re-zone), seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Kremer, aye; Jasperson, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried. Motion by Rolling, seconded by Beelner to waive the second and third readings. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Kremer, aye; Jasperson, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried.

They will be using a thirty six inch (36”) culvert and replacing approximately one hundred feet (100’) of walking trail.

Motion by Jasperson, seconded by Bohle to close Main Street from 1st St. to 2nd St. from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 28th for a Rooster-Harley Davidson rally at Scootch’s. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion to adjourn by Jasperson, seconded by Kremer, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST: Vicki Sitzmann

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 28, 2022