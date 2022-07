Lawton-Bronson Board Bills — July 2022

Lawton-Bronson Community School

BOARD REPORT — JULY 2022

OPERATING FUND

CENTRAL VALLEY AG GAS/DIESEL 6,743.21

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 497.25

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 613.77

FELD FIRE QUARTERLY SECURITY MONITORING..99.00

HAKA LLC GAS/DIESEL/PROPANE 5,470.38

HEALY, TONIA MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 43.88

HILLYARD FLOOR CARE SUPPLY floor refinish materials 5,136.41

HINTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL SPRING CONCURRENT ENROLLMENT 1,630.80

I-STATE TRUCK CENTER Bus 18 block heater FREIGHT 60.00

INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE PCOR FEE 192.51

IOWA DEPT OF HUMAN SERVICES MEDICAID PAYMENT 2,164.92

IOWA SCHOOL FINANCE INFORMATION SERVICE ISFIS 2022-23 RENEWAL 1,022.20

IOWA TESTING PROGRAM ISASP TESTING 1,755.00

JENSEN SPRINKLER sprinkler controller 965.81

JESSEN, BRANDI CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

KING, REINSCH, PROSSER & CO. AUDITING SERVICE 12,235.00

MID-STEP SERVICES SPED SERVICES 1,800.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 14,302.25

MIDWEST MOBILE GLASS ROCK CHIP IN BUS 69.95

MITCHELL, MIKAYLA MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 169.65

MOVILLE RECORD, THE PUBLISHINGS 299.90

MTC MECHANICAL, INC. hvac repairs 4,167.00

NEAL, DANA CELL PHONE & MEDICAL REIMBURSE 300.00

NORTHWEST AEA 12 APL TRAINING 2,208.30

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACK-GROUND CHECKS 121.50

ONE SOURCE ONE SOLUTION BACKGROUND CHECKS.. 81.00

PAPER CORPORATION, THE CARDSTOCK AND COLORED PAPER 2,059.85

PARVU, ANDREA MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

PRESTO-X-COMPANY PEST CONTROL 122.04

QUILL CORPORATION LAWTON OFFICE SUPPLIES 456.44

REAMS SPRINKLER SUPPLY repair kit for back flow valve 33.26

REINKE, SUELLYN MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 57.33

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENTAL 211.07

SCHOOL BUS SALES DEF TOO LOW 39.28

SCHOOL SPECIALTY LLC Cumulative Record Folder.. 64.86

SCHOOLKIDZ, INC. ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SUPPLY KITS 432.07

SHEETS, JACOB CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

SHOOK, CHAD CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SPRING CONCURRENT COURSE ENROLLMENT 1,980.20

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE LLC MEDICAID BILLING.. 750.84

TRUCK CENTER COMPANIES spark plugs and a cold weather cover 613.07

US BANK PBIS SUPPLIES/POSTAGE/PIZZA 14,833.16

• Preschool Graduation Flowers

• Cleaning supply

• STATE TRACK/ TEACHER APPRECIATION WEEK

• Baking Lab Supplies for Life Skills

• SIGNATURE STAMP

• BASEBALL/SOFTBALL REPAIRS

• BASEBALL IMPROVE/TRACK MEALS/OFFICE SUPP

• oil for bus 11,14,FILTER,SPARK PLUG,HOSE

• website fee

• MYSTERY SCIENCE SUPPLIES

• TECH HARDWARE/SUPPLIES

• SAI MEMBERSHIP AND CONFERENCE

• Books-GOSPEL MISSION FUNDRAISER

• Subway for math bee

• SCIENCE SUPPLIES

• Octagon glass trophies AND ENGRAVING

VERIZON HOT SPOTS FOR DISTANCE LEARNING 240.06

VERNIER SCIENCE SUPPLIES 1,366.75

WESTERN IOWA TECH COLLEGE COLLEGE CLASSES 3,372.91

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE PHONE/INTERNET 1,235.06

Fund Total: 90,267.94

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

JEPSEN, JENNIFER LUNCH BALANCE REFUND 33.05

KARRER, DENNIS & STACY LUNCH BALANCE REFUND 87.40

PACKARD, BOB OR DEB PACKARD LUNCH BALANCE REFUND 99.95

UHL, DONNA LUNCH BALANCE REFUND 134.15

US BANK PURCHASE OF GLOVES 511.97

Fund Total: 866.52

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ANDERSON, JAYHSEY JUNE SOFTBALL/BASEBALL GATE WORKER (6) 240.00

BADER, TRACEY SOFTBALL OFFICIAL 195.00

BARBARA’S FLORALS & GIFTS Flowers for Senior Night at Track 30.50

BW T&F ENTERPRISES LLP Hy-Tek Software for Track 278.00

CARLSON, JASON GOLF MEET REIMBURSEMENT 60.00

CASE, TREVOR SOFTBALL OFFICIAL 320.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY POP MACHINE 76.05

CHRISTENSEN, DELBERT SOFTBALL OFFICIAL 125.00

CHRISTIANS, AARON BASEBALL OFFICIAL 260.00

COWLEY, JASON SOFTBALL OFFICIAL 125.00

DAHLHAUSER, HAYDEN BASEBALL OFFICIAL 160.00

DAKOTA TIMING LLC Timing System for Track 1,825.00

DAVE FULLER MURALS Mural for HS Gym 3,250.00

DAVIDSON, SCOTT BASEBALL OFFICIAL 130.00

DECKER SPORTS Game Balls for Softball 108.00

DEJAGER, ASHLYN JUNE SOFTBALL/BASEBALL GATE WORKER (7) 280.00

DREESZEN, MACEY JUNE SOFTBALL/BASEBALL GATE WORKER (2) 80.00

DUNLAP GOLD CLUB GREEN FEES FOR REGIONAL GOLF MEET 20.00

HAKA LLC WATER FOR SOFTBALL 29.95

HAMILTON, BRYCE BASEBALL OFFICIAL 125.00

HENDRICKSON, MCKENNA JUNE SOFTBALL/BASEBALL GATE WORKER (2) 80.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH ASSOCIATION IHSSA FEES AND REGISTRATION 22.00

MCKENNA, DEE REIMBURSEMENT SOFTBALL CONCESSIONS 156.54

MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY MEN’S BASKETBALL BASKETBALL CAMP 300.00

RAYNOR, MIKE BASEBALL OFFICIAL 125.00

SHEA, MARK SOFTBALL OFFICIAL 125.00

SMITH, JACKIE JUNE SOFTBALL/BASEBALL GATE WORKER (3) 120.00

THOMPSON, GRANT BASEBALL OFFICIAL 250.00

US BANK SPEAKER WIRE 11,572.89

• LUNCHES FOR KIDS WORKING CONFERENCE GOLF

• STATE TRACK MEALS

• New Jazz Choir Charts

• State Track Expense, GOLF TOURNAMENT MEAL

• ZOO ADMISSION & DINNER, JR HIGH MUSIC TRIP

• BASEBALL IMPROVE/TRACK MEALS/OFFICE SUPP

• STATE TRACK MEALS AND MEMBERSHIP

• YEARBOOK CONCESSIONS

• JH Field Trip, SOFTBALL & BASEBALL CONCESSION

• SENIOR CLASS SUPPLIES

WAGNER, SAM BASEBALL OFFICIAL 160.00

Fund Total: 20,628.93

MANAGEMENT FUND

SFM WORK COMP INSTALLMENT 15,463.00

SU INSURANCE COMPANY BREAK FIX INSTALLMENT-1 27,395.25

Fund Total: 42,858.25

DEBT SERVICES FUND

KUBOTA LEASING SKID LOADER LEASE 661.73

MERCEDES-BENZ FINANCIAL SVCS BUS LEASES.. 104,748.76

PIPER SANDLER DISSEMINATION AGENT SERVICES 1,550.00

Fund Total: 106,960.49

BEFORE AND AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS

SHARK TAIL AQUATICS STUDENT SWIMMING-PAID BY DONATION 500.00

US BANK SUMMERBELL SUPPLIES 414.21

WOODBURY CO EXTENSION STEM ACTIVITIES FOR SUMMERBELL 200.00

Fund Total: 1,114.21

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

BEN FISH TIRE CO. INC. tires for suburban and impala 1,248.00

BIERSCHBACH EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY man lift and delivery for dugouts 1,231.00

BOOK SYSTEMS Book software for Library 1,095.00

CARDIS FENCE & IRON CO FENCING FOR BATTING CAGE & around bleachers 6,130.00

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS, INC. front and rear brakes and drums 1,156.84

DAVE FULLER MURALS Mural for HS Gym 3,250.00

FRONTLINE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP FRONTLINE ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION 10,530.95

GRIMCO,INC Print Shop Printer, plotter, and laminate 5,749.72

HEALY WELDING baseball dugout poles 2,064.33

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. HEAT PUMP REPAIRS.. 4,046.80

JOHNSTON EXCAVATING LLC TOP SOIL FOR SPORTS FIELDS 1,800.00

KARR TUCKPOINTING EXTERIOR MASONRY REPAIR 42,835.00

KNOEPFLER CHEVROLET replace ac lines on suburban 1,501.13

ROAN LANDSCAPING & CONSTRUCTION LLC Softball field landscaping 2,835.00

SOFTWARE UNLIMITED ANNUAL SOFTWARE FEES 7,350.00

STILWELL BUILT CONSTRUCTION baseball dugouts – roofing and siding 1,950.00

TAHNEE MARA INC. HS PARKING LOT CONCRETE 14,740.00

US BANK cleaning supply.. 7,309.77

• PAINT SUPPLIES

• BASEBALL/SOFTBALL REPAIRS

• BASEBALL IMPROVE

• oil for bus 11,14,FILTER,SPARK PLUG,HOSE

Fund Total: 116,823.54

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 28, 2022