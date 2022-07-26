Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — June 13, 2022

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Library – 113 W. 1st Street, Bronson, Iowa

Monday, June 13, 2022

7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community School District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:04pm

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll call

Mesz, Garnand, Sappingfield, Reinke present; White absent

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Reinke moved to approve the agenda. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

G. Election of Officers

1. Election of President and Vice President, if necessary

Mesz moved to table this until the July meeting, Garnand seconded. All in favor.

2. Administer Oath of Office to newly elected board member(s)

Not administered as the election was tabled until the July meeting.

H. Public Hearing to expend funds from the district’s Flexibility Accounts

1. Approve the spending of funds from the district’s Flexibility Accounts

Reinke moved to approve the spending of funds in the amount of $142,176 from the flexibility accounts. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

I. Communications

1. Board Member Update

Shook shared a letter from David Law conveying his appreciation for the Mary Jo Law Book Nook Dedication and their love for the Lawton-Bronson CSD.

Shook shared that we received a donation in the amount of $250 from Bob Brewington who is our shared operations director. Bob wanted to convey how much he has apricated his connection with the district and looks forward to continuing to see our district grow.

J. Reports

1. Superintendent Report

Crews are painting a Mural of an Eagle in the Jr./Sr. High Gymnasium. It looks amazing and it screams Eagle Pride.

Due to the tragic Uvalde, Texas Elementary shooting, schools are reexamining their emergency procedures. Dana is working with Birke engineering to Re-Key the Jr./Sr. High Building.

a. Pat Rogers with EGR Insurance will be presenting the insurance renewal policy

Pat explained the importance of insurance and knowing were you stand from an insurance perspective if something were to happen.

2. Monthly Financial Report

Miller presented monthly financial reports

3. Board Bill Auditor’s Report

Reinke asked questions on board bills

K. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

Reinke moved to approve the consent agenda. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

L. Personnel

1. Approve resignation of 4th grade teacher

Garnand moved to approve the resignation of Alyssa Kock as elementary teacher. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve resignation of assistant varsity girls’ basketball coach

Reinke moved to approve the resignation of Alyssa Kock as assistant varsity girls’ basketball coach. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve resignation of para professional

Garnand moved to approve the resignation of Jamie Keleher as para professional. Mesz second. All in favor.

4. Approve resignation of elementary TLC position

Mesz moved to approve the resignation of Carly Brown as elementary lead teacher. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

5. Approve hiring of elementary TLC position

Mesz moved to approve the hiring of Kaitlin Lofland as elementary lead teacher. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

6. Approve hiring of a bus driver

Mesz moved to approve the hiring of Brad Welte as bus driver pending a background check, physical, and appropriate credentials. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

7. Approve hiring of additional assistant varsity baseball coach

Reinke moved to approve the hiring of Simon Denney as an additional assistant varsity baseball coach. Mesz seconded. Reinke, Mesz, and Sappingfield aye. Garnand no vote.

8. Approve volunteer assistant cross country coach

Mesz moved to approve Garrett Ehlers as volunteer assistant cross country coach. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

9. Approve volunteer junior high cheerleading coach

Mesz moved to approve Amy Watts-Lahrs as volunteer junior high cheerleading coach. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

10. Approve a new Schedule D position for weight room coordinator and approve the hiring of this position

Mesz moved to approve a new Schedule D position for weight room coordinator and the hiring of Chad Moseman for this position. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

M. New Business

1. Approve high school handbook

Garnand moved to approve the 22-23 Jr./Sr. High student handbook. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve preschool handbook

Mesz moved to approve the preschool handbook. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve interfund borrowing

Reinke moved to approve the interfund borrowing of $1 million from general fund to management fund. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve track bid

Reinke moved to approve the track bid from Midwest Tennis and Track in the amount of $138,800 for the replacement of the track. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

5. Approve property insurance policy renewal

Garnand moved to approve the 22-23 property and casualty insurance policy. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

N. Discussion Item

1. Discuss the schedule for renewing Schedule D contracts

Discussion was had on the timeline for renewing Schedule D contracts and if renewing them approximately 3 months before the start of the season was soon enough. Moving that timeline up to 2-3 months after the season ends for the next year will be discussed at the July meeting.

O. Adjourn

Reinke moved to adjourn. Mesz seconded. All in favor. Meeting adjourned at 9:18pm

Blake Sappingfield, Board President

Mercedees Miller, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 28, 2022