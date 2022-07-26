Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — June 6, 2022

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Special Board Meeting

Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa

Monday, June 6, 2022

5:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community School District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 5:06

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

Mesz, Garnand, Sappingfield and Reinke present

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Reinke moved to approve agenda. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. New Business

1. Appoint Board Member to fill vacancy

Mesz moved to appoint Chad White for the district 1 vacancy. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

2. Administer Oath of Office to new board member

Chad White was sworn in as board member.

Reinke moved to adjourn. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

H. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned 5:15

Blake Sappingfield, Board President

Mercedees Miller, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 28, 2022