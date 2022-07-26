Moville City Council — Notice of Public Hearing (August 3, 2022)

Moville City Council

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MOVILLE IN THE STATE OF IOWA, ON THE MATTER OF THE PROPOSAL TO ENTER INTO A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH STRATOS DEVELOPMENT GROUP, LLC, AND THE HEARING THEREON

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the Council of the City of Moville in the State of Iowa, will hold a public hearing on the 3rd day of August, 2022, at 5:30 o’clock P.M. in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 21 West Main Street, Moville, Iowa 51039, at which meeting the Council proposes to take action on the proposal to enter into a Development Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Stratos Development Group, LLC (the “Developer”).

The Agreement would obligate the Developer to construct certain Minimum Improvements (as defined in the Agreement) on certain real property located within the West Hill Addition Housing Urban Renewal Area as defined and legally described in the Development Agreement, consisting of the construction of gas, electric, telephone, and fiber optic lines on the Development Property, together with all related site improvements, under the terms and following satisfaction of the conditions set forth in the Agreement and would thereafter agree to market the Development Property for sale as a housing subdivision.

The Agreement would further obligate the City to construct infrastructure improvements which may consist of the extension of water mains, sanitary sewers, storm sewers, concrete streets, sidewalks, street lighting and other public improvements necessary to serve the West Hill Addition housing development and Developer is responsible for paying 20% of the actual costs of such infrastructure improvements, plus the costs of grading.

A copy of the Agreement is on file for public inspection during regular business hours in the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, City of Moville, Iowa.

At the above meeting the Council shall receive oral or written objections from any resident or property owner of said City, to the proposal to enter into the Agreement with the Developer. After all objections have been received and considered, the Council will at this meeting or at any adjournment thereof, take additional action on the proposal or will abandon the proposal to authorize said Agreement.

This notice is given by order of the City Council of the City of Moville in the State of Iowa, as provided by Section 364.6 of the City Code of Iowa.

Dated this 25th day of July, 2022.

/s/ Jodi Peterson

City Clerk, City of Moville in the State of Iowa

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 28, 2022